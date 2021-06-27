Two drones used for attack on Jammu Air Force base: Reports

JAMMU : Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, sources said.

“There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions near the Jammu Air base.

A high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to reach Jammu shortly. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation. (AGENCY)