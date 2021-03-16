Expert Cell to be set up in JKTPO for promoting Exports

Chief Secretary reviews ‘District as Export Hub’ scheme

‘Product of J&K’ to be branded and promoted

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, B. V. R. Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting on ‘Promoting District as Export Hub’ to substantially boost the export of products from Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme will work on support measures required for acceleration of exports in sectors in which the UT has relative competitive advantages.

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization along with the concerned officers participated in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a dedicated export cell in the J&K Trade Promotion Organization will be created to work as the single-point contact between Government authorities and various stakeholders. The export cell will also be an advisory agency for engaging with sector-wise beneficiaries and recommending welfare measures in the form of required handholding, financial incentives, and product-specific assistance, besides coordinating with the Export Promotion Council, international trade bodies, FIEO, India Promotion Trade Organization, among others.

The meeting was informed that efforts of the Centre and State Governments are being synergized to create institutional mechanisms to promote trade with a special focus on the MSME Sector which often lacks the knowledge or risk appetite to venture in the international market.

The scheme intends to boost export potential of the districts by identifying products and export clusters in each district through the District Level Export Committees. This new approach not only de-centralizes the planning process but puts the local producers and manufacturers at its centre.

It was informed that the Department is establishing a Dry Port at Katra as an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road and rail to a seaport for the trans-shipment of cargo to be traded from Jammu and Kashmir. The Dry Port will house container terminals and Customs office to facilitate exports directly from J&K.

The Department is also organizing various training and registration drives for traders and exporters to create awareness among them, besides proactively engaging in capacity building measures to improve quality assessment, supply chain management and logistics under a well-defined export strategy.

Moreover, ‘buyers-sellers’ meets are being held regularly to create business-to-business synergy, and guidance is being provided to exporters on matters related to standardization, quality certifications, export finance and product insurance.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Department to undertake extensive branding of J&K’s products by developing a unique logo/hallmark for easy identification and quality assurance in the international market; of products originated and exported from Jammu and Kashmir.