Excise scam: ED seeks judicial custody for Kejriwal after he surrenders on June 2

New Delhi, May 20: The ED on Monday sought extension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody after he surrenders on June 2 in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the application before Special Judge for ED and CBI Kaveri Baweja, seeking 14-day judicial custody for Kejriwal when he surrenders on June 2, claiming that the period of judicial custody granted earlier ends on Monday.

Kejriwal is out on interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2.

The ED, meanwhile, told the court that there is sufficient evidence against Kejriwal and co-accused, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, to put them on trial in the case.

The central probe agency made the submission in support of its supplementary charge sheets filed against both the politicians.

The judge will continue hearing the ED’s arguments on the point of taking cognisance of the charge sheets on Tuesday.

The judge, meanwhile, also extended till June 2 Kavitha’s judicial custody in the money-laundering and corruption cases, lodged by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) respectively, in connection with the scam.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED filed a case on August 22, 2022, taking cognisance of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17, 2022. (PTI)