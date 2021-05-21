Ex-Minister’s mother, KAS officer’s father, two young girls among 28 succumb to Corona

First black fungus victim of Jammu dies in GMC

GMC MS, BMO, 9 more SDRF personnel test +ve

For 3rd consecutive day, daily recoveries exceed new cases

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 21: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 44 COVID casualties and 3848 fresh cases. Of them, Jammu region accounted for 28 deaths, 11 of them women, and 1442 positives. First black fungus victim of the Jammu region also died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu this afternoon.

Jammu district reported 15 Corona casualties followed by Kathua three, Udhampur, Poonch, Doda and Reasi two each and Samba and Rajouri one each.

For third consecutive day today, daily recoveries exceeded daily positive cases in the Jammu region.

As against 1442 fresh positive cases, today’s recoveries in the region stood at 1730.

Forty-year-old first black fungus or Mucormycosis victim of Jammu region breathed his last in the GMC Jammu today, Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma told the Excelsior.

The victim hailed from Surankote in Poonch district and had already turned negative for COVID-19. His body was sent to Surankote for burial as a non-COVID case. He was admitted in the GMC Jammu yesterday and was tested as first victim of black fungus.

Ninety-year-old mother of former Cabinet Minister Nissar Ahmed Khan died of COVID-19 at Sub District Hospital in Mendhar today, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Khan told the Excelsior.

Khan said the woman was co-morbid too. Another family member of the woman was also positive for the virus but he has recovered, he added.

A female KAS officer’s 82-year-old father, hailing from Subash Nagar Jammu, also lost his life to Coronavirus in the SMGS Hospital. He had some other ailments too.

Two young girls become victims of COVID-19 in Doda district. They include 20-year-old from Assar and 21-year-old from Gadot Bhaderwah.

A 30-year-old youth from Maira Mandrian in Akhnoor died of pathogen and ailments in the PGI Chandigarh today.

Other deaths in Jammu district were reported from Trikuta Nagar, Lane No. 2 Shakti Nagar, RS Pura, Resham Ghar Colony, Vikram Chowk, Gho Manhasan, Durga Nagar, Nanak Nagar, RS Pura, Chatha, Talab Tillo Bohri Udheywala and Janipur.

Three COVID casualties in Kathua district occurred at Muthi Nagar, Patyari Janglota and Kali Bari while two fatalities in Reasi district took place at Bharakh and Talwara. Two deaths in the district Udhampur were recorded from Chowki Jandrore and Garnai. One death each was reported from Dali Kalakote in Rajouri district and Bari Barahamana in Samba district.

Meanwhile, GMC Doda Medical Superintendent Dr Yudhvir Kotwal and BMO Ghat Dr Saleem have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine more SDRF personnel today also tested positive for the virus here.

Among 1442 fresh cases in Jammu region, Jammu district remained at the top with 401 followed by Ramban 201, Samba 163, Udhampur 160, Rajouri 155, Kathua 130, Reasi 96, Doda 58, Poonch 48 and Kishtwar 30.

Out of 1730 recoveries, 531 were reported from Jammu district, 324 Udhampur, 223 Rajouri, 172 Poonch, 156 Kathua, 113 Kishtwar, 103 Reasi, 65 Samba and 43 in Doda.

Jammu region now has 1,02,152 Coronavirus cases. However, there are 20601 active positive cases while 79912 have recovered from the virus and there have been 1639 casualties.

The COVID deaths include 919 in Jammu district, 149 Rajouri, 112 Kathua, 110 Udhampur, 94 Samba, 79 Doda, 73 Poonch, 45 Ramban, 31 Reasi and 27 in Kishtwar district.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one COVID casualty and 107 new cases.

A 58-year-old man from Chuchot Leh died of COVID-19 taking toll to 171—124 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Out of 107 new cases, 82 were reported in Leh and 25 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Administration today partially modified its COVID-19 management guidelines.

“Now, all incoming passengers including tourists would be mandatorily subjected to RAT test irrespective of them arriving with negative RTPCR report,” an order by the Union Territory administration said.