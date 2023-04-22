Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik, Khap Leaders Protest At Delhi Police Station

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, who has been called by the CBI over an alleged insurance ‘scam’, and some Khap leaders held a protest at a police station here on Saturday after not being allowed to hold a meeting at a south Delhi park as they lacked requisite permission, according to officials, who rejected reports that he was detained.

Questioning the police action, Malik said he and his supporters had gone to the R K Puram Police Station to protest as he was stopped from giving food to Khap leaders at the park. According to police, they all left the police station around 2.30 pm. Senior Haryana-based farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the meeting was called by Malik and a group of khap leaders, but nobody was scheduled to speak at the venue. ”Where is violation of rules in this?” he asked.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at the MCD park in R K Puram and Malik was supposed to take part, a police officer said.

He said the former Jammu and Kashmir governor was informed this was not a place to hold a meeting and also that he has not taken a permission from the authorities concerned.

After that he and his supporters left the place and arrived at the R K Puram police station, the officer added. The Delhi Police issued a statement, saying he had gone to the police station ”of his own volition”, refuting reports that Malik had been detained.

”We have not detained former governor Satya Pal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with his supporters, to the R K Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said in a statement. Speaking to the mediapersons before going to the police station, Malik said he wanted to give food to the Khap leaders who were at the park. ”I don’t have much space in my house, so I decided to give them food here (at the park). They (police) have orders from somewhere not to allow the gathering and let me give them the food. I told them ‘arrest me and I am coming with you’.” When asked what the police told him, he said, ”(they said) will not allow.” ”Why should we go to an alternative place? We will go to the police station and offer a satyagrah there…I am going to R K Puram police station and I will protest there,” he said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, ”I fail to understand why we were not allowed by police to hold the meeting as there was no scheduled speech of any farmer leaders there. Malik ji wanted to serve food to farmer leaders at the park. Where is violation of rules in this.” Asked whether the said meeting was scheduled in wake of the CBI asking Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir, Chaduni said, ”It (meeting) was already scheduled to be held on Saturday.” Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to say that reports about Malik’s detention was false.

”False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will,” it said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the federal agency. Malik was questioned by the CBI sleuths in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and finally, Meghalaya.

The CBI move comes barely a week after Malik gave an interview to ”The Wire”, in which he made critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories. (Agencies)