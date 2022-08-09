Ex Dy Chairman Legislative Council BJP Minority Morcha Secy call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 9: Javed Ahmed Rana, former Deputy Chairman, J&K Legislative Council and President JKNC Pir Panjal Zone today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Rana expressed gratitude towards the Lt Governor-led UT Government for initiating revolutionary reforms and various welfare measures for the tribal community, including establishment of tribal hostels, Eklavya Model Residential Schools; model villages; smart schools etc.

He also apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance of his area pertaining to strengthening of PWD divisions; grid stations; outdoor stadium; creation of land bank; establishment of Dana Shastar university campus & model school Pathanteer; funding for completion of approved cluster model villages; additional sessions court; relief to the people who have suffered due to flood etc.

Similarly, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Secretary, BJP Minority Morcha J&K also called on Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands and issues of minority communities in the UT, besides the issues related to Rambirpora-Mattan Water Supply Scheme; special package for unemployed non-migrant Sikh youth; representation of Sikh community in Public Service Commission and issuance of Pahari Speaking People certificates in favour of Pakhtoons, Pathans, Khan sub castes of Pahari Community.

Later, the members of Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of the repairs and renovation related issues of Mata Shree Roop Bhawani Taposthal at Cheshmasahibi.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them of appropriate action on the genuine issues put forth by them.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is committed to the inclusive and equitable development of all the regions of J&K.

The welfare of every section of the society, especially empowering the minorities & the underprivileged is the priority of the government, which is also reflected in the development policies, added the Lt Governor.