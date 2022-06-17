Eric Anklesaria- Biography of an inspirational financial advisor

Eric Anklesaria also known as Eric Jimmy Anklesaria is a name that comes on top when we talk about top financial advisors. According to Eric Anklesaria, without a vision and a strong financial model, businesses won’t embark on a long journey. To strategize a well-managed and organized financial management, it is essential to have some experts with deep knowledge in handling finance-related business processes.

An experienced and registered financial advisor is therefore required for every business to stabilize a company’s initial capital investment. With over 20 years of experience in finance-related business activities, Eric Anklesaria is a global leader in assessing business model feasibility and outlining plans and timelines for business profitability routes. Let’s have a close look over the biography of this inspirational financial advisor having excellent delivery and executive skills.

Early Life of Eric Anklesaria:

The 44-year-old, global leader in financial services was born in Matunga Central, Mumbai. He is known for his unconventional approach to handling financial operations which also combined personal finance and investment advisory. Eric Jimmy Anklesaria attended the XLR Institute in Jamshedpur where he earned a master’s degree in Business Management (2004). Earlier, the young entrepreneur completed GNIIT in Software Technology & System Management from the National Institute of Information Technology (2000). He also holds bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Commerce.

He later moved to IIM Ahmedabad in 2006 to earn a professional certification in Strategic Management of Information Systems. He is also a certified Consumer Banker and in 2002, he acquired this certification from the Bombay Management Association.

How Eric Jimmy Anklesaria became best Financial services advisor?

Eric Anklesaria had a huge interest in the finance sector from childhood and he always looked for that one big opportunity through which he can prove his talent. At the very beginning, he joined Nelito Systems Pvt. Ltd. as a software developer & support engineer. This job was part of his GNIIT profession practice curriculum. He first got an opportunity to enter the financial services sector in 2000 when he joined Ernst & Young LLP as a Management Trainee and was later on promoted to partner in financial services. He worked there for almost 10 years and achieved numerous KPIs throughout his tenure. He ranked the highest performer there across all years and conducted the IBA technology awards for 3 years in a row.

Eric is renowned for winning most of the public sector consulting engagements and according to Eric Anklesaria News, he helped KPMG to define their CRM strategy for cross-service and cross-sales. From June 2014 to September 2017, he engaged there as a partner in management consulting services.

Eric Anklesaria also handled the role and responsibility of a Vice President in the global leader banking capital markets transformation section at Capgemini. Within less than 2 years of his service, the company has achieved massive business growth of more than 1000% and crossed Euro 30 million in revenue. Being there he won some of the largest risk and finance transformation deals in South Asia, Europe, Australia and the US. He was also honoured and invited as a guest speaker and chaired multiple banking round tables while being in this position.

Currently, Eric Anklesaria is a part of BillionLives Business Initiatives Pvt. Ltd. and is handling the role of an advisory board member. He is engaged in designing the country’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer for the Ministry of Women and Child Development at the company right now. The product is already been launched and is catering to both Indian and global markets. This platform handles 2.4 crore women beneficiaries and INR 9.3 trillion have been disbursed on this product till September 2021.

The famous financial advisor has also acted as an active member of the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance for IT reforms in India. He got there the privilege to share his report directly with the RBI and the Ministry of Finance. Eric remains calm in tricky situations and focuses only on finding new strategies and solutions to establish new financial models for his clients. As a global leader in asset management, financial research and analysis, Eric Jimmy Anklesaria has always proved himself as a strategic and quick analyzer to define key business drivers for outstanding business growth. He is a proficient expert in handling India-dedicated portfolios for all types of clients. For international clients, he has also gained enough experience and upskilled himself to set new benchmarks. Leaders like Eric Anklesaria in the finance sector set an inspiration to nurture the skills of rising talents in the country.