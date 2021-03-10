Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Kandipora area of Bejbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 3RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kandipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.