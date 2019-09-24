Employment Sept 24, 2019

MAY FAIR hr. sec SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph : 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M. Com (Accts, B.Studies, ETP for Hr. Sec. Classes – 1 Post
2. MA, B.Ed (Eng) for Classes upto 10th – 1 Post
3. B.Sc, B.Ed (Math/Sci) for Class upto 7th – 1 Post
4. Nursery Trained Teacher – 1 Post
5. Chowkidar (Security Guard for 24 hours)= 1 Post
Candidates with min 2 years of experience
in reputed school can apply with Testimonials
on or before 26 Sep 2019
Staff Required
Anytime Fitness Club
Sales Manager Female -3
Ph: 9055064477
Ist Floor, Plot No.28/6, Narwal, Jammu.
Faculty Required
for
civil service optional
& Bank PO
at
edutainment
9622287440
Sales Executive and Accountant
Fresher required for Liquor brewery company salary TA+DA
9797576677
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For day or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9906017701, 7006832169
Walk in Interview
Banking Sector in Operation & Sales Profile
AXIS, HDFC, DCB, ICICI Bank
Qual: Graduation min.
Salary: 15000 – 30000/m
Age Limit : 21- 30yrs
Job Loc. Jammu
Shastri Nagar Jammu
7889429325, 6283066308
quickconsultancyservices4u@gmail.com
Urgently Required
A female teacher is required for playway school urgently.
Sanfort Pre School, Greater Kailash, Downwards, Lane 7, H.No. 30
Mob.: 9018965323, 7298503774
Part Time Full time
Earn Extra Income
Work From Home
Work 1-2 hours per day
Businessman, Retired, Job person, Housewife, Student etc.
8492028268
STAFF REQUIRED
Required 2 Chef, 2 helpers, and Cleaning Staff for College Mess in Jammu on Salary Basis
Interested may contact
9419140595, 7006506326
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Executive ….. 05 No’s
(Female/Male & Fresher also Apply)
Helper…………………. 03 No’s
(Female Age & Qualification No Bar)
Office Asst. (Female)…… 01 No’s
JAMMU PRINT HOUSE
Link Road Chowk, Jammu
Mob: 8825060277
Required
Maid
24×7 Services
To attend one Lady Only
Package Rs.10 Thousand PM + Food + Lodging.
Widows or Single Ladies preferred.
Contact: 8715866444
REQUIRED
Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English
Personality experience would be an asset.
come with updated resume.
Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)
Contact Number: 7006866614
JOB JOB JOB
A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM
URGENTLY REQUIRED
BOYS & GIRLS
FOR OFFICIAL & NON – OFFICIAL STAFF
Assistant Managers = 20
Office Incharge = 27
Office Staff= 250
MR’s = 325
NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY
QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE
INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000
(AS PER COMPANY RULE)
SO COME WITH YOUR BIO-DATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR
CALL : 9622356303, 9622562691
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt registered Firm requires 82 boys / girls for office staff in Jammu and other districts of J and K State.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation and above
Income : 8800 to 16800 P/M (As per Co. rule)
So come with your Biodata
at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Required
a person for Shop at
Miran Sahib (Jammu)
with knowledge of
Microsoft Office, Corel Draw,
on-line form filling etc.
Contact :
9419272702, 9419246234
Job Vacancy
for travel agency
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery
Female candidates will be preferred.
Salary as per industry standards
EMAIL ID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
Contact No.
9596256544/9622444002
Urgently
Required
Security Guard- 4 Nos (Ex. Serviceman)
Office Manager – 1 No. (Min. experience 5 years)
Accounts Head- 1 No. (Min. experience 10 years)
Handsome Salary
Ph. 7889389850
9419229698
Urgently Required
Computer Operator: 12th/Graduate
Fresher Salary : 8 to 12 k
Cashier : 12th / Graduate, Fresher, Salary 8 to 12 K
Counsellor/Receptionst
12th/Graduate, Salary 8 to 12 K
Tellecaller / Supervisor
12th/Gradaute Salary 7 to 12 K
95966-85474
Required Urgently
1. GNM/B.Sc Nursing (5 Nos) 15K to 20K.
2. Electrical Engineer (1 year Exp.) 15K+
3. Graduate/ Post Graduate (5 Nos) 14K to 18K.
4. Counselor (Graduate) (10 Nos) 10K+.
5. Centre Head for Himalaya -15K to 25K
(Udhampur, Jammu).
6. Supervisors/ Office Boy -8K+
Mob: 9419580156
Urgently Required
One female Doctor (BAMS/BUMS BHMS) for a Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact :
7780855186
9796011943
7006958355
FIRST TIME IN J&K
Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL
Now Hiring
1. Attractive Salary
2. 5 Days working
3. International Exposure
4. Must have Excellent Communication
5. Willing to work in Shifts
Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.
REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019
7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
Editorial
Punish ‘guilty’ in kerosene oil scam
Expedite digitization of Civil Secretariat records
State Cancer Institute at SKIMS
Rajnath flies Tejas
Dengue has ‘arrived’ in Jammu again
Setting up of two Medi-Cities