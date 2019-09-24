Employment Sept 24, 2019

MAY FAIR hr. sec SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph : 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M. Com (Accts, B.Studies, ETP for Hr. Sec. Classes – 1 Post

2. MA, B.Ed (Eng) for Classes upto 10th – 1 Post

3. B.Sc, B.Ed (Math/Sci) for Class upto 7th – 1 Post

4. Nursery Trained Teacher – 1 Post

5. Chowkidar (Security Guard for 24 hours)= 1 Post

Candidates with min 2 years of experience

in reputed school can apply with Testimonials

on or before 26 Sep 2019

Staff Required

Anytime Fitness Club

Sales Manager Female -3

Ph: 9055064477

Ist Floor, Plot No.28/6, Narwal, Jammu.

Faculty Required

for

civil service optional

& Bank PO

at

edutainment

9622287440

Sales Executive and Accountant

Fresher required for Liquor brewery company salary TA+DA

9797576677

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For day or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

9906017701, 7006832169

Walk in Interview

Banking Sector in Operation & Sales Profile

AXIS, HDFC, DCB, ICICI Bank

Qual: Graduation min.

Salary: 15000 – 30000/m

Age Limit : 21- 30yrs

Job Loc. Jammu

Shastri Nagar Jammu

7889429325, 6283066308

quickconsultancyservices4u@gmail.com

Urgently Required

A female teacher is required for playway school urgently.

Sanfort Pre School, Greater Kailash, Downwards, Lane 7, H.No. 30

Mob.: 9018965323, 7298503774

Part Time Full time

Earn Extra Income

Work From Home

Work 1-2 hours per day

Businessman, Retired, Job person, Housewife, Student etc.

8492028268

STAFF REQUIRED

Required 2 Chef, 2 helpers, and Cleaning Staff for College Mess in Jammu on Salary Basis

Interested may contact

9419140595, 7006506326

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executive ….. 05 No’s

(Female/Male & Fresher also Apply)

Helper…………………. 03 No’s

(Female Age & Qualification No Bar)

Office Asst. (Female)…… 01 No’s

JAMMU PRINT HOUSE

Link Road Chowk, Jammu

Mob: 8825060277

Required

Maid

24×7 Services

To attend one Lady Only

Package Rs.10 Thousand PM + Food + Lodging.

Widows or Single Ladies preferred.

Contact: 8715866444

REQUIRED

Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English

Personality experience would be an asset.

come with updated resume.

Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)

Contact Number: 7006866614

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BOYS & GIRLS

FOR OFFICIAL & NON – OFFICIAL STAFF

Assistant Managers = 20

Office Incharge = 27

Office Staff= 250

MR’s = 325

NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE

INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000

(AS PER COMPANY RULE)

SO COME WITH YOUR BIO-DATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR

CALL : 9622356303, 9622562691

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt registered Firm requires 82 boys / girls for office staff in Jammu and other districts of J and K State.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation and above

Income : 8800 to 16800 P/M (As per Co. rule)

So come with your Biodata

at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Required

a person for Shop at

Miran Sahib (Jammu)

with knowledge of

Microsoft Office, Corel Draw,

on-line form filling etc.

Contact :

9419272702, 9419246234

Job Vacancy

for travel agency

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery

Female candidates will be preferred.

Salary as per industry standards

EMAIL ID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

Contact No.

9596256544/9622444002

Urgently

Required

Security Guard- 4 Nos (Ex. Serviceman)

Office Manager – 1 No. (Min. experience 5 years)

Accounts Head- 1 No. (Min. experience 10 years)

Handsome Salary

Ph. 7889389850

9419229698

Urgently Required

Computer Operator: 12th/Graduate

Fresher Salary : 8 to 12 k

Cashier : 12th / Graduate, Fresher, Salary 8 to 12 K

Counsellor/Receptionst

12th/Graduate, Salary 8 to 12 K

Tellecaller / Supervisor

12th/Gradaute Salary 7 to 12 K

95966-85474

Required Urgently

1. GNM/B.Sc Nursing (5 Nos) 15K to 20K.

2. Electrical Engineer (1 year Exp.) 15K+

3. Graduate/ Post Graduate (5 Nos) 14K to 18K.

4. Counselor (Graduate) (10 Nos) 10K+.

5. Centre Head for Himalaya -15K to 25K

(Udhampur, Jammu).

6. Supervisors/ Office Boy -8K+

Mob: 9419580156

Urgently Required

One female Doctor (BAMS/BUMS BHMS) for a Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact :

7780855186

9796011943

7006958355

FIRST TIME IN J&K

Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL

Now Hiring

1. Attractive Salary

2. 5 Days working

3. International Exposure

4. Must have Excellent Communication

5. Willing to work in Shifts

Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.

REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019

7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655