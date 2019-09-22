Employment Sept 22, 2019

REQUIRED
FEMALE ENGLISH TEACHER
FOR COACHING INSTITUTE
FOR CLASSES FROM 4th -9th
Timings-4:30-7pm
Salary from 5k+
Freshers can also apply
LIFE STUDIO CLASSES
Sec-1, Trikuta Nagar
Call- 9906080645, 9622600909
NSA Defence Recruitment Academy Requires
1.Teacher ( MSC Mathematics),
1. Ex-servicemen from infantry below 40 yrs (shape-A, priority sportsman)
1. Receptionist (Female).
1. Helper.
Lachipur Morh, near DAV Public School, Logate Morh, Kathua.
Mob.9419171742,7006838104, 7006061103.
WALK IN INTERVIEW
For the post of Lab Technician For reputed Lab, fully automated, placed in heart of Jammu City within minimum 2 yrs of experience.
Need sincere and hardworking person
Walk in Interview of 25th Sept’ 2019
at 11 am.
M – 94192-11194
Hi-Tech Consultancy
Required
# Receptionist (8000) M/F (20)
# Cashier (10,000+) M/F (10)
# Kitchen Boys/Chief
# Cook/Helper
# Accountant M/F, Computer operator M/F, Delivery Boy, Security Guard, Hotel Boys
(Apply , Visit (Office Location-
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact us at : 9797703014
Employment
opportunity
Leading Cement Company Requires candidates with diploma or ITT in Civil for Jammu, Udhampur Location interested candidates can come for walk in interview on Tuesday 24th September 2019, 11 am at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd 8/3 Ext, Behind Khullar Market, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact Nos. 9419142450, 8082622877
Accountant
REQUIRED
Busy known Accountant
Timing : 10.00 AM to 8.30 PM
Salary : 11000 – 12000
(Depend on Experience)
Contact : 7006202743
Care Taker
AN EXPERIENCED FEMALE CARE TAKER IS AVAILABLE TO LOOK AFTER OLD/SICK LADY/BABY SITTERS.
CONTACT M NO.
9682189971
Required
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
(Male/Female)
For Designing Packaging Material
Experience: Min. 5 Yrs
Contact :
94191-43564, 94191-40961
Bharat Digital Studio
Video film maker & still
photographer.
Exp in – candid, preweding & cinematic video, live display in Videowall, LCD, Plasama.
Hotel Shalimar 2nd floor Jewel Chowk Jammu
M. No. 7006286857
Urgently Required
One female Doctor (BAMS/BUMS BHMS) for a Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact :
7780855186
9796011943
7006958355
Required
* Telecaller / Office Assistant (Female)-01
* Gunman for Vijaypur – 01
* Marketing Manager – 01
Contact
GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd
651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph.: 9622651075, 9149901355
Jambu Housing &
development coop ltd
Job Opportunity
Relationship Manager- 5 M
Assistant Relationship Manager-10 M
Office Coordinator – 1 F
Prefer candidate (Samba & Vijaypur Area)
Contact No. 9796853993
email-housingjambu@gmail.com
Submit Resume at office
1st Building 1st floor Rama Lane Talab Tillo Jammu
WANTED
Salesman & Drivers (Driving Licence is must) for leading FMCG Company at Sanjay Nagar, Jammu.
Contact No:
9419140982, 9906303445
COUNSELLOR
REQUIRED (FEMALE)
For Coaching Centre
Address: Canal Road
Call 9796736420
for Interview
Graduate (Fresher/Exp)
(College student can also apply)
BABA HELP SERVICES
Urgently Required
1. Accountant Male knowing Busy – Time: 9 AM to 8 PM, Area city Sal: 8K to 10K
2. Driver cum Helper with Licence
Time: 9 AM to 8 PM, Sal: 8K to 10K
3. Male writer & Dishwasher (Married/ Unmarried) – (Food + Acc. + Salary)
4. Female Helper (Married/ Unmarried) (Area Nanak Nagar) (Food + Acc. + Salary)
Contact: 9149565898/ 9697685098
Required
one BDS (Dental Surgeon)
for a well equipped
Dental Clinic
Contact Phone No.
9419139318
REQUIRED
Required Vacancy for Marketing and Sales Person
Brand- Flipkart
Company- Knack Worldwide KPO & BPO
Resident Address main road Karanbagh opposite J&K Bank Gadigarh Jammu Pincode -181101
Mobile No. 8899740915, 0191-2262915
Salary – 10 to 15 K
REQUIRED
Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English
Personality experience would be an asset.
come with updated resume.
Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)
Contact Number: 7006866614
Staff Required
The following staff is required :-
Receptionist Female 1 Salary Rs 8000/-
Computer Operator Female 1
Salary Rs 8000/-
Accountant Female 1
Salary 10000-12000
Come with Resume for Interview on 23rd September 2019 Monday from 3 PM onwards at Rehari Chungi Jammu
Contact Mob No. 94191-06045
Urgently Required for Construction Company
Project Manager : Candidate should have 10 to 20 years of experience in road/tunnel/Bridge Construction
Salary : 70 to 80 Thousand + other Benefits.
Civil Engineer: Diploma /Degree in civil with 5 to 8 years of Exp. in Building Construction Salary 25 to 30 Thousand.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
New light public higher sec. school
Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Ph No. 9419127075
REQUIRED TEACHERS
Math 2, Physics 2, Chemistry- 2, Geography-2, English-2, Hindi- 2, Social Science-2, Sociology-2
Urgently Required Fresher’s
2018-2019 Batch for top
IT Companies at Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad
B Tech/ M Tech/ MCA/BCA/BCS
Tel. 7558289968
Required
two girls for jewellery shop who can handed Accounts section and record for shop
No. 9906367896
Misra nursery public school
Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian,
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED :
1. Female Teachers
Quali : 10+2 or above
2. Female peon
Quali : Middle Pass
Visit School office alongwith qualification Certificates between 8 am to 12 noon.
Contact No. 9419206604
Sd/-
Principal
Lab Technition Required
for Clinical laboratory at
Nowshera, District, Rajouri
handsome salary
Contact :
7051216585
9149551575
Vacancy
1. Sales Executive – 2
Jammu Division and Kashmir Division
2. Computer Expert with Knowledge of Busy – 1
3. Driver – 1
Evening driver for dropping Trikuta Nagar to Kanak Mandi. (Part time)
Please Contact
Rakesh Gupta
9682364506
Principal Wanted
School up to class 10th in Nagrota
Experienced Vice Principals/ Coordinators also apply
Preference for Jagti / Nagrota residents
Contact: 9419140178, 9419193419
