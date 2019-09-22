Employment Sept 22, 2019

REQUIRED

FEMALE ENGLISH TEACHER

FOR COACHING INSTITUTE

FOR CLASSES FROM 4th -9th

Timings-4:30-7pm

Salary from 5k+

Freshers can also apply

LIFE STUDIO CLASSES

Sec-1, Trikuta Nagar

Call- 9906080645, 9622600909

NSA Defence Recruitment Academy Requires

1.Teacher ( MSC Mathematics),

1. Ex-servicemen from infantry below 40 yrs (shape-A, priority sportsman)

1. Receptionist (Female).

1. Helper.

Lachipur Morh, near DAV Public School, Logate Morh, Kathua.

Mob.9419171742,7006838104, 7006061103.

WALK IN INTERVIEW

For the post of Lab Technician For reputed Lab, fully automated, placed in heart of Jammu City within minimum 2 yrs of experience.

Need sincere and hardworking person

Walk in Interview of 25th Sept’ 2019

at 11 am.

M – 94192-11194

Hi-Tech Consultancy

Required

# Receptionist (8000) M/F (20)

# Cashier (10,000+) M/F (10)

# Kitchen Boys/Chief

# Cook/Helper

# Accountant M/F, Computer operator M/F, Delivery Boy, Security Guard, Hotel Boys

(Apply , Visit (Office Location-

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact us at : 9797703014

Employment

opportunity

Leading Cement Company Requires candidates with diploma or ITT in Civil for Jammu, Udhampur Location interested candidates can come for walk in interview on Tuesday 24th September 2019, 11 am at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd 8/3 Ext, Behind Khullar Market, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact Nos. 9419142450, 8082622877

Accountant

REQUIRED

Busy known Accountant

Timing : 10.00 AM to 8.30 PM

Salary : 11000 – 12000

(Depend on Experience)

Contact : 7006202743

Care Taker

AN EXPERIENCED FEMALE CARE TAKER IS AVAILABLE TO LOOK AFTER OLD/SICK LADY/BABY SITTERS.

CONTACT M NO.

9682189971

Required

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

(Male/Female)

For Designing Packaging Material

Experience: Min. 5 Yrs

Contact :

94191-43564, 94191-40961

Bharat Digital Studio

Video film maker & still

photographer.

Exp in – candid, preweding & cinematic video, live display in Videowall, LCD, Plasama.

Hotel Shalimar 2nd floor Jewel Chowk Jammu

M. No. 7006286857

Urgently Required

One female Doctor (BAMS/BUMS BHMS) for a Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact :

7780855186

9796011943

7006958355

Required

* Telecaller / Office Assistant (Female)-01

* Gunman for Vijaypur – 01

* Marketing Manager – 01

Contact

GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd

651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph.: 9622651075, 9149901355

Jambu Housing &

development coop ltd

Job Opportunity

Relationship Manager- 5 M

Assistant Relationship Manager-10 M

Office Coordinator – 1 F

Prefer candidate (Samba & Vijaypur Area)

Contact No. 9796853993

email-housingjambu@gmail.com

Submit Resume at office

1st Building 1st floor Rama Lane Talab Tillo Jammu

WANTED

Salesman & Drivers (Driving Licence is must) for leading FMCG Company at Sanjay Nagar, Jammu.

Contact No:

9419140982, 9906303445

COUNSELLOR

REQUIRED (FEMALE)

For Coaching Centre

Address: Canal Road

Call 9796736420

for Interview

Graduate (Fresher/Exp)

(College student can also apply)

BABA HELP SERVICES

Urgently Required

1. Accountant Male knowing Busy – Time: 9 AM to 8 PM, Area city Sal: 8K to 10K

2. Driver cum Helper with Licence

Time: 9 AM to 8 PM, Sal: 8K to 10K

3. Male writer & Dishwasher (Married/ Unmarried) – (Food + Acc. + Salary)

4. Female Helper (Married/ Unmarried) (Area Nanak Nagar) (Food + Acc. + Salary)

Contact: 9149565898/ 9697685098

Required

one BDS (Dental Surgeon)

for a well equipped

Dental Clinic

Contact Phone No.

9419139318

REQUIRED

Required Vacancy for Marketing and Sales Person

Brand- Flipkart

Company- Knack Worldwide KPO & BPO

Resident Address main road Karanbagh opposite J&K Bank Gadigarh Jammu Pincode -181101

Mobile No. 8899740915, 0191-2262915

Salary – 10 to 15 K

REQUIRED

Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English

Personality experience would be an asset.

come with updated resume.

Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)

Contact Number: 7006866614

Staff Required

The following staff is required :-

Receptionist Female 1 Salary Rs 8000/-

Computer Operator Female 1

Salary Rs 8000/-

Accountant Female 1

Salary 10000-12000

Come with Resume for Interview on 23rd September 2019 Monday from 3 PM onwards at Rehari Chungi Jammu

Contact Mob No. 94191-06045

Urgently Required for Construction Company

Project Manager : Candidate should have 10 to 20 years of experience in road/tunnel/Bridge Construction

Salary : 70 to 80 Thousand + other Benefits.

Civil Engineer: Diploma /Degree in civil with 5 to 8 years of Exp. in Building Construction Salary 25 to 30 Thousand.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

New light public higher sec. school

Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Ph No. 9419127075

REQUIRED TEACHERS

Math 2, Physics 2, Chemistry- 2, Geography-2, English-2, Hindi- 2, Social Science-2, Sociology-2

Urgently Required Fresher’s

2018-2019 Batch for top

IT Companies at Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad

B Tech/ M Tech/ MCA/BCA/BCS

Tel. 7558289968

Required

two girls for jewellery shop who can handed Accounts section and record for shop

No. 9906367896

Misra nursery public school

Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian,

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED :

1. Female Teachers

Quali : 10+2 or above

2. Female peon

Quali : Middle Pass

Visit School office alongwith qualification Certificates between 8 am to 12 noon.

Contact No. 9419206604

Sd/-

Principal

Lab Technition Required

for Clinical laboratory at

Nowshera, District, Rajouri

handsome salary

Contact :

7051216585

9149551575

Vacancy

1. Sales Executive – 2

Jammu Division and Kashmir Division

2. Computer Expert with Knowledge of Busy – 1

3. Driver – 1

Evening driver for dropping Trikuta Nagar to Kanak Mandi. (Part time)

Please Contact

Rakesh Gupta

9682364506

Principal Wanted

School up to class 10th in Nagrota

Experienced Vice Principals/ Coordinators also apply

Preference for Jagti / Nagrota residents

Contact: 9419140178, 9419193419