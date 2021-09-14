Employment Sept 14, 2021

Wanted
a Coal Analyst at R.D. Weigh Bridge Rayamorh.
Salary- Negotiable
Contact: 94191-65773
Urgently Required
Field Service Engineer (Male)
Fresher/ Experienced both are applicable.
Qualification BE/B.Tech in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication
Work Description: Engineer required for handling Medical Equipments
Contact details: S.R. Technomed
Lane No. 12, S.D Public School Opp. Jagat Resorts Shakti Nagar, Jammu
Ph: 9070799010,
Email: service@srtechnomed.com
007 Super Mart Trikuta Nagar Jammu
REQUIRED
Sales Executive
(Male/Female)
for Crockery Section.
Candidates with 2,3 years experience will be preferred.
8899998007/ 9796000194
jai chandi maa
Computer Opt 1 (F)
Salary: 8K to 10K.
Accountnat – 1 (F) Exp 1 year.
Salary: 9000 to 10,000
Field Officer (for Security)
Receptionist – 1(F).
Sal 8 K to 10 K.
Ph No: 9797675901
Add: H.No. 29, Sec 1, Near
Suvida Medico, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
Job vacancy for canon partner jammu
SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NOS
SERVICE ENGINEER – 1 NO.
Fresher or experienced both can walk for interview with Biodata at Building No. 210 A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Near Lal Temple, Jammu.
Interview Time & Date
Time: 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM
From: 13-Sept-21 to 25-Sept-2021
0191-2430394, 7006654866, 9419623514
Urgent Requirements Industry
1. Accountant, Receptionist, Office Coordinator with Computer known, Store incharge,
2. CRE for International BPO, Anchor for News channel female, promoter for JIO,
3. Data entry operators, Office boy, Driver, Packing boys fresher also apply.
Address: SIDCO Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact No.: 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
Required two counter salesman
One for Miransahib, R.S.Pura,
One for Vikram Chowk,Jammu
Salary (Basic+Incentives= 20000+)
Free accomodation if needed
Fresher & Less educated can apply
Timing 9am to 9pm (12 hours job)
Apply with complete biodata & photo,on whatsapp only
Whatsapp No.9419181136
Required Urgently
1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K
Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.
2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K
Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.
3. Social N/W. Manager Female
Qual. MCA/MBA, Exp. in S.N/W
& Comp. S/W, Salary No bar
Contact : 9797029989
Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
Urgent Requirement for a reputed company in Jammu
1. Sr. Admin Executive experienced person with excellent communication and typing skills, knowledge of drafting business letters, memos and proof reading.
Retired Govt/Semi Govt. person will be preferred.
2. Office Boy (Experienced 2-4 yrs)
Please send your resume at
naveen@trgindustries.com
or Call at: 9070116234
VACANCY
Required a Field Boy for Market related work. (No Sales/target), 12th & above (M).
Salary negotiable,
2 wheeler must.
Add : Near Shakti Nagar
Pulli, Jammu
7006801633, 9906109960
