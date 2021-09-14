Employment Sept 14, 2021

Wanted

a Coal Analyst at R.D. Weigh Bridge Rayamorh.

Salary- Negotiable

Contact: 94191-65773

Urgently Required

Field Service Engineer (Male)

Fresher/ Experienced both are applicable.

Qualification BE/B.Tech in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication

Work Description: Engineer required for handling Medical Equipments

Contact details: S.R. Technomed

Lane No. 12, S.D Public School Opp. Jagat Resorts Shakti Nagar, Jammu

Ph: 9070799010,

Email: service@srtechnomed.com

007 Super Mart Trikuta Nagar Jammu

REQUIRED

Sales Executive

(Male/Female)

for Crockery Section.

Candidates with 2,3 years experience will be preferred.

8899998007/ 9796000194

jai chandi maa

Computer Opt 1 (F)

Salary: 8K to 10K.

Accountnat – 1 (F) Exp 1 year.

Salary: 9000 to 10,000

Field Officer (for Security)

Receptionist – 1(F).

Sal 8 K to 10 K.

Ph No: 9797675901

Add: H.No. 29, Sec 1, Near

Suvida Medico, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

Job vacancy for canon partner jammu

SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NOS

SERVICE ENGINEER – 1 NO.

Fresher or experienced both can walk for interview with Biodata at Building No. 210 A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Near Lal Temple, Jammu.

Interview Time & Date

Time: 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM

From: 13-Sept-21 to 25-Sept-2021

0191-2430394, 7006654866, 9419623514

Urgent Requirements Industry

1. Accountant, Receptionist, Office Coordinator with Computer known, Store incharge,

2. CRE for International BPO, Anchor for News channel female, promoter for JIO,

3. Data entry operators, Office boy, Driver, Packing boys fresher also apply.

Address: SIDCO Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact No.: 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

Required two counter salesman

One for Miransahib, R.S.Pura,

One for Vikram Chowk,Jammu

Salary (Basic+Incentives= 20000+)

Free accomodation if needed

Fresher & Less educated can apply

Timing 9am to 9pm (12 hours job)

Apply with complete biodata & photo,on whatsapp only

Whatsapp No.9419181136

Required Urgently

1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K

Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.

2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K

Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.

3. Social N/W. Manager Female

Qual. MCA/MBA, Exp. in S.N/W

& Comp. S/W, Salary No bar

Contact : 9797029989

Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

Urgent Requirement for a reputed company in Jammu

1. Sr. Admin Executive experienced person with excellent communication and typing skills, knowledge of drafting business letters, memos and proof reading.

Retired Govt/Semi Govt. person will be preferred.

2. Office Boy (Experienced 2-4 yrs)

Please send your resume at

naveen@trgindustries.com

or Call at: 9070116234

VACANCY

Required a Field Boy for Market related work. (No Sales/target), 12th & above (M).

Salary negotiable,

2 wheeler must.

Add : Near Shakti Nagar

Pulli, Jammu

7006801633, 9906109960