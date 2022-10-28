Employment Oct 28, 2022

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.

Urgent Required Staff:

1. Office Assistant Female= (F) No. 25 Minimum Qualification – Graduate and Experience of Minimum 1 yr. of Office Work + Computer Knowledge must

2. Telecaller = No. 19 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with Experience of min 2 yrs. + Computer Knowledge must

3. Marketing Executive No. 55 (M/F)

Minimum Qualification = 12th and above

4. Office Boy (Peon) No. 3 (Male only)

Address :- 1st Floor, F8-C, Trikuta Complex, BC Road, Jammu

Contact us at: 8493094333, 9797323565

Vacancy available at MAXX LYFE HOSPITAL

Near Bathindi Morh Sunjwan Road Jammu.

Radiologist

Dental Surgeon

Physiotherapist

Contact : 9797713863, 7889312269

JSM IT & ADVERT SOLUTIONS P. LTD

Urgent Required Staff:

Supervisor, Telecaller – Male/Female, HR Executive, Loading and Unloading Supervisor, Accountant Exp/Fresher, Security Guard with Accomodation, Accountant, Front Desk, Office Admin Male/Female, Receptionist, Telecaller Male/Female Supervisor Driver Accountant, Computer Operators, Security Guard, HR Executive, Electrical, Mechanical, Helper, Office Admin, Receptionist, Teacher, gnm

Call : 9055055628.

Address : Greater Kailash, Fawara Chowk Near Petrol Pump

Required

2 Delivery boys for food outlet with own conveyance.

Timing:

Full time/ part time

Contact: 7006180373

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Required

Accountant

Office Boy

Salary: Rs 7500

Timing: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Address: Transport Nagar Narwal

Ph.: 9419130853

Wanted Sales Girls

For Jewellery showroom at Jammu city. Candidates must have impressive personality, good communication skills. With experience will be preferred. Whatsapp CV on 9906081988

Call for appointment

9419193770

Urgently required

Job Jammu 50 post’s.

1. Salesman -m/f 10th & 12th pass.

2. Telecaller, Receptionist, Counsellor.

3. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Assistant,

4. Supervisor, Office Incharge, Driver

5. Hotel & Restaurants Staff, Room Boys, Car Washing Boys etc

6. Security Guard, Helper, Peon Wholesaler Boys.

Interview 28 Oct to 30 Oct

Appointment call 9086193986

Required Staff

Required Computer Operator well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Accountant: 1No

Should have knowledge of Filing GST and finalizing IT returns .

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

Wanted Staff

1. Teachers : B.A./B.Sc/M.Sc. with B.Ed. or without B.Ed.

2. Physical Teacher: Full or Part Time

Attractive salary

Contact: Principal

Dashmesh Public High School,

Bhour Camp Chatha

Peer Baba Road Jammu

Phone: 9419232442, 9906100980

CYBER CAFÉ REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR

MALE 5 no

Minimum Qualification 10+2

Basic Computer Knowledge

Fresher can also apply

Training Provide

Salary 8000 PM

Area: – Gangyal and Nanak Nagar

Contact Details: 33/34 Sec 6 Main Road Nanak Nagar Jammu 7006632601

job job job

in Jammu for Boys & Girls

Income : 7000 to 25000 (Hostel Free)

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate & Above

Apply in 3 days

For more details contact

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

7006486152

Note : Every district – 15 Vacancies

REQUIRED

1) Daily cleaning of the office including dusting every day.

2) Serving of tea/ coffee to the clients and cleaning of office used utensils.

3) Filing work

(Salary Negotiable)

Office Address: 1st Floor, 14/5-A, Near Phoenix Classes, Trikuta Nagar,

Jammu-180012

Contact Details: 80824-44113

(CA Saniya Gupta)

Medivista health care

REQUIRE

AT HOME

PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS

MALES/FEMALES

FOR DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

Preference for skilled and

Experienced candidates

WALK IN INTERVIEW

10 AM TO 1 PM

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN

KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

8715866444