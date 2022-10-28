Employment Oct 28, 2022

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.
Urgent Required Staff:
1. Office Assistant Female= (F) No. 25 Minimum Qualification – Graduate and Experience of Minimum 1 yr. of Office Work + Computer Knowledge must
2. Telecaller = No. 19 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with Experience of min 2 yrs. + Computer Knowledge must
3. Marketing Executive No. 55 (M/F)
Minimum Qualification = 12th and above
4. Office Boy (Peon) No. 3 (Male only)
Address :- 1st Floor, F8-C, Trikuta Complex, BC Road, Jammu
Contact us at: 8493094333, 9797323565
Vacancy available at MAXX LYFE HOSPITAL
Near Bathindi Morh Sunjwan Road Jammu.
Radiologist
Dental Surgeon
Physiotherapist
Contact : 9797713863, 7889312269
JSM IT & ADVERT SOLUTIONS P. LTD
Urgent Required Staff:
Supervisor, Telecaller – Male/Female, HR Executive, Loading and Unloading Supervisor, Accountant Exp/Fresher, Security Guard with Accomodation, Accountant, Front Desk, Office Admin Male/Female, Receptionist, Telecaller Male/Female Supervisor Driver Accountant, Computer Operators, Security Guard, HR Executive, Electrical, Mechanical, Helper, Office Admin, Receptionist, Teacher, gnm
Call : 9055055628.
Address : Greater Kailash, Fawara Chowk Near Petrol Pump
Required
2 Delivery boys for food outlet with own conveyance.
Timing:
Full time/ part time
Contact: 7006180373
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Required
Accountant
Office Boy
Salary: Rs 7500
Timing: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm
Address: Transport Nagar Narwal
Ph.: 9419130853
Wanted Sales Girls
For Jewellery showroom at Jammu city. Candidates must have impressive personality, good communication skills. With experience will be preferred. Whatsapp CV on 9906081988
Call for appointment
9419193770
Urgently required
Job Jammu 50 post’s.
1. Salesman -m/f 10th & 12th pass.
2. Telecaller, Receptionist, Counsellor.
3. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Assistant,
4. Supervisor, Office Incharge, Driver
5. Hotel & Restaurants Staff, Room Boys, Car Washing Boys etc
6. Security Guard, Helper, Peon Wholesaler Boys.
Interview 28 Oct to 30 Oct
Appointment call 9086193986
Required Staff
Required Computer Operator well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Accountant: 1No
Should have knowledge of Filing GST and finalizing IT returns .
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224
Wanted Staff
1. Teachers : B.A./B.Sc/M.Sc. with B.Ed. or without B.Ed.
2. Physical Teacher: Full or Part Time
Attractive salary
Contact: Principal
Dashmesh Public High School,
Bhour Camp Chatha
Peer Baba Road Jammu
Phone: 9419232442, 9906100980
CYBER CAFÉ REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR
MALE 5 no
Minimum Qualification 10+2
Basic Computer Knowledge
Fresher can also apply
Training Provide
Salary 8000 PM
Area: – Gangyal and Nanak Nagar
Contact Details: 33/34 Sec 6 Main Road Nanak Nagar Jammu 7006632601
job job job
in Jammu for Boys & Girls
Income : 7000 to 25000 (Hostel Free)
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate & Above
Apply in 3 days
For more details contact
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006486152
Note : Every district – 15 Vacancies
REQUIRED
1) Daily cleaning of the office including dusting every day.
2) Serving of tea/ coffee to the clients and cleaning of office used utensils.
3) Filing work
(Salary Negotiable)
Office Address: 1st Floor, 14/5-A, Near Phoenix Classes, Trikuta Nagar,
Jammu-180012
Contact Details: 80824-44113
(CA Saniya Gupta)
Medivista health care
REQUIRE
AT HOME
PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS
MALES/FEMALES
FOR DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS
Preference for skilled and
Experienced candidates
WALK IN INTERVIEW
10 AM TO 1 PM
5, RED CROSS BHAWAN
KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU
8715866444