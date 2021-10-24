Employment Oct 24, 2021

Required

A video Editing Professional for a News Channel.

(Fresher Can Also Apply)

Kindly mail your resumes to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Required

1. Busy Operator Cum Manager-1

2. Marketing Executive Computer Known-1

M : 7006201345

Address :

F-40 Rehari Colony Road Jammu

Urgently Require

Marketing Executive Post : 01 (For Jammu)

For Scientific/Research products

Qualification: Minimum Graduate with Science.

(With Own Conveyance)

Sale & Service Engineer Posts : 01

(For Jammu)

For Medical Equipments

Qualification : ITI or Diploma in Electronics

(Own Conveyance)

Please Send your Biodata within 5 days to

chemihealth@yahoo.com

OR on whatsapp no. 9417282774

Urgently Required

Female Tele Callers

Fixed Salary & Incentives

Salary – 8000 to 17000

Pride Hospitality

88/A Gandhi Nagar

6006866010, 9682341394

VACANCY

Following Staff Required

1. CRE (F)

Having experience/ Min Graduate / Computer knowing

2. Data Entry Operator (F)

Having experience & Computer knowledge / Busy knowing

3. Front Desk Executive (F)

Min Graduate / Computer Knowing

Contact # 7889472475 / 9596828549

Email:- sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Project Manager having 20 years experience in roads and building.

2. Compliance officer for PF, BOCW, Labour licence, Insurance, labour welfare, other statuary compliances id. opensurveyworld@gmail.com,

Mobile No:- 9796374333

Required

Computer Operator

having knowledge of Corel Draw, Photoshop and Pagemaker with working experience in Printing Press Four colour at Ambphalla, Jammu.

Contact: 9419186215, 9906382630

REQUIRED

A Helper for Wholesale Cosmetic Shop Near Super Bazar, Old Hospital Road, Jammu.

Timing:- 9:00 Am to 8:00 Pm

Salary – 8000/- (Negotiable)

For further details.

Kindly contact @ 9419184875

NURSES (m/f)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension Free for your Old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

Harsh – 7006832169

Required

Tele-callers (4)

Salary : Rs 6000-10000

Marketing Executives (2)

Salary : Rs 15000-20000

For High -end Concept Selling

Please mail resume at :

totalmanagement@rediffmail.com

Call : 9419916989

Required

Urgently require one trained cook for home.

Candidates having

experience more than

10 years may apply.

Contact time to call is between 10 am to 5 pm

7006639990

REQUIRED:

A well reputed company is looking for a hard-working, honest & enthusiastic female Sales Executive.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE:

Proficient in BUSY Accounting Software/Computer Literate

Freshers can also apply.

Ability to drive a two-wheeler.

Interested candidates can send their CV’s to swastikev@gmail.com

Contact No:

9070105000

0191-4047104

Required Immediately

Thomas Cook Franchisee looking for a trained and experienced sales executive for its office at Bahu Plaza. Applicant should have minimum five year experience in selling Domestic and International tour and travel packages.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 7889584949, 9419197781

HoteL mount view internatonal KATRA

Requirement of staff

Cashier 2 No. For Restaurant

Steward 4 No. Room boy 4 No.

Cook 2 No. Asst Cook 1 No.

Helper 2 No. Dishwasher 2 No.

Pay scale 8000 to 15000

Boys and Girls can apply

For Selection contact to

Managing Director

Shyam Sunder Adlakha

9906905429, 9906982323

VACANCY

STORE KEEPER

Candidate should have basic knowledge of computer.

Salary no bar.

For Appointment

Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

Visit: NINDIYA FOAM

Plot No. 65, Phase -III

Industrial Area Gangyal.

Vishwa Bharati

higher secondary school

akalpur morh jammu

WALK IN INTERVIEW

TGT-ENGLISH : Post Graduate/Graduate (Hons) in relevant subject with B. Ed

Schedule :

Date : 26/10/2021 (Tuesday)

Timing : 11:00 AM