Employment Oct 24, 2021

Required
A video Editing Professional for a News Channel.
(Fresher Can Also Apply)
Kindly mail your resumes to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Required
1. Busy Operator Cum Manager-1
2. Marketing Executive Computer Known-1
M : 7006201345
Address :
F-40 Rehari Colony Road Jammu
Urgently Require
Marketing Executive Post : 01 (For Jammu)
For Scientific/Research products
Qualification: Minimum Graduate with Science.
(With Own Conveyance)
Sale & Service Engineer Posts : 01
(For Jammu)
For Medical Equipments
Qualification : ITI or Diploma in Electronics
(Own Conveyance)
Please Send your Biodata within 5 days to
chemihealth@yahoo.com
OR on whatsapp no. 9417282774
Urgently Required
Female Tele Callers
Fixed Salary & Incentives
Salary – 8000 to 17000
Pride Hospitality
88/A Gandhi Nagar
6006866010, 9682341394
VACANCY
Following Staff Required
1. CRE (F)
Having experience/ Min Graduate / Computer knowing
2. Data Entry Operator (F)
Having experience & Computer knowledge / Busy knowing
3. Front Desk Executive (F)
Min Graduate / Computer Knowing
Contact # 7889472475 / 9596828549
Email:- sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Project Manager having 20 years experience in roads and building.
2. Compliance officer for PF, BOCW, Labour licence, Insurance, labour welfare, other statuary compliances id. opensurveyworld@gmail.com,
Mobile No:- 9796374333
Required
Computer Operator
having knowledge of Corel Draw, Photoshop and Pagemaker with working experience in Printing Press Four colour at Ambphalla, Jammu.
Contact: 9419186215, 9906382630
REQUIRED
A Helper for Wholesale Cosmetic Shop Near Super Bazar, Old Hospital Road, Jammu.
Timing:- 9:00 Am to 8:00 Pm
Salary – 8000/- (Negotiable)
For further details.
Kindly contact @ 9419184875
NURSES (m/f)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension Free for your Old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
Harsh – 7006832169
Required
Tele-callers (4)
Salary : Rs 6000-10000
Marketing Executives (2)
Salary : Rs 15000-20000
For High -end Concept Selling
Please mail resume at :
totalmanagement@rediffmail.com
Call : 9419916989
Required
Urgently require one trained cook for home.
Candidates having
experience more than
10 years may apply.
Contact time to call is between 10 am to 5 pm
7006639990
REQUIRED:
A well reputed company is looking for a hard-working, honest & enthusiastic female Sales Executive.
QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE:
Proficient in BUSY Accounting Software/Computer Literate
Freshers can also apply.
Ability to drive a two-wheeler.
Interested candidates can send their CV’s to swastikev@gmail.com
Contact No:
9070105000
0191-4047104
Required Immediately
Thomas Cook Franchisee looking for a trained and experienced sales executive for its office at Bahu Plaza. Applicant should have minimum five year experience in selling Domestic and International tour and travel packages.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 7889584949, 9419197781
HoteL mount view internatonal KATRA
Requirement of staff
Cashier 2 No. For Restaurant
Steward 4 No. Room boy 4 No.
Cook 2 No. Asst Cook 1 No.
Helper 2 No. Dishwasher 2 No.
Pay scale 8000 to 15000
Boys and Girls can apply
For Selection contact to
Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Adlakha
9906905429, 9906982323
VACANCY
STORE KEEPER
Candidate should have basic knowledge of computer.
Salary no bar.
For Appointment
Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101
Visit: NINDIYA FOAM
Plot No. 65, Phase -III
Industrial Area Gangyal.
Vishwa Bharati
higher secondary school
akalpur morh jammu
WALK IN INTERVIEW
TGT-ENGLISH : Post Graduate/Graduate (Hons) in relevant subject with B. Ed
Schedule :
Date : 26/10/2021 (Tuesday)
Timing : 11:00 AM
Editorial
Rightful Amendments
Relief for COVID victims