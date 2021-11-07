Employment Nov 7, 2021

REQUIRED

SST Teacher required for a coaching centre in Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Interview date: 7th and 8th November

Contact No. 9596855528 & 6005563650

Advanced & best technologies pvt ltd

Software Developer

(min 2 years of experience)

Salary 25,000-75,000

Skill : C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s, JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript

Lead generator and Data Operator

Candidate must have good English Speaking skills (salary 10,000-12,000)

HR Manager/HR Executive

Min 2 years (Salary above 15,000)

Contact us : 7051002662

Email:jkresume@peoplecentral.co

Requirement

Looking for a female candidate having 3-4 years experience in Financial Services.Handsome salary.Send Resume at

rohin_marketbulls@rediffmail.com.

Wanted

A female for Reception @ Trikuta Nagar

Computers and English must.

Timings – 10-7 PM

9419861501

JOB VACANCY

” Require Helper cum pick up / delivery boy for laundry in Jammu. Salary 8000+, negotiable.

Contact – 9906206234

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Marketting Executive 2 Male Qual 10+2

Experience in Eye wear and Opthomology will be given preference.

Kashmir Watch House

1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu

9419015612, 01913510579

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY CUM PEON FOR S.G.N. LIBRARY AT REHARI CHUNGI JAMMU.

EDUCATION – 10TH OR 12TH PASS.

(FREE ACCOMMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED).

MOBILE: 9796201010

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Security Guard

Security Gunman

Houskeeping staff

Contact No. 8899927977, 01913548957

815- A, GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR DOGRA GROUND JAMMU 180004

AB insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.

Required

R.M. Sales indoor sitting job – 10 position

(Salary 8 to 10k)

(Female only) Qualification: 12th /Grad.

R.M. Telle – 10 Position (Salary 7 to 9k)

(Female only) Qualification 12th

R.M. Survey – 10 Position (Salary 10 to 12 K)

(Male or Female) Qualification 10/12th

Walk-in-interview on Dated:

9th, 10th, 11th Nov. 2021

Address: 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 7006243772, 8082051850

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

Harsh Mahajan: 9906017701

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Project Manager having 20 years experience. Preferably recently retired engineer from R&B.

2. Compliance officer for PF, BOCW, Labour licence, Insurance, labour welfare, other statuary .

id. opensurveyworld@gmail.com,

Mobile No:- 9796374333

SAHARA Educational Job Consultant and Placement Services

100% Job Placement Assistant

Jobs in Private Sector

MNC, HOTEL INDUSTRY, PRIVATE BANKS, BPO’S DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTER, AVIATION SECTOR, RETAIL SECTOR, MALLS, BIG SHOWROOMS, IT SECTOR, PVT. HOSPITAL & NURSING HOME, PVT. SCHOOL & COLLEGES, SECURITY GUARDS, MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE ETC. I ALSO NEED IN RETIRED PERSON, HOUSEWIVES, PROFESSIONAL PEOPLE IN MNC WHO CAN START WORK IN GOOD ATMOSPHERE AND EARN EXTRA INCOME.

CONTACT NO. 7889321090

OFFICE: NEAR JK BANK, JAIN BAZAR JMU.