Employment Nov 7, 2021

REQUIRED
SST Teacher required for a coaching centre in Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Interview date: 7th and 8th November
Contact No. 9596855528 & 6005563650
Advanced & best technologies pvt ltd
Software Developer
(min 2 years of experience)
Salary 25,000-75,000
Skill : C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s, JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript
Lead generator and Data Operator
Candidate must have good English Speaking skills (salary 10,000-12,000)
HR Manager/HR Executive
Min 2 years (Salary above 15,000)
Contact us : 7051002662
Email:jkresume@peoplecentral.co
Requirement
Looking for a female candidate having 3-4 years experience in Financial Services.Handsome salary.Send Resume at
rohin_marketbulls@rediffmail.com.
Wanted
A female for Reception @ Trikuta Nagar
Computers and English must.
Timings – 10-7 PM
9419861501
JOB VACANCY
” Require Helper cum pick up / delivery boy for laundry in Jammu. Salary 8000+, negotiable.
Contact – 9906206234
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Marketting Executive 2 Male Qual 10+2
Experience in Eye wear and Opthomology will be given preference.
Kashmir Watch House
1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu
9419015612, 01913510579
REQUIRED
OFFICE BOY CUM PEON FOR S.G.N. LIBRARY AT REHARI CHUNGI JAMMU.
EDUCATION – 10TH OR 12TH PASS.
(FREE ACCOMMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED).
MOBILE: 9796201010
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Security Guard
Security Gunman
Houskeeping staff
Contact No. 8899927977, 01913548957
815- A, GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR DOGRA GROUND JAMMU 180004
AB insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.
Required
R.M. Sales indoor sitting job – 10 position
(Salary 8 to 10k)
(Female only) Qualification: 12th /Grad.
R.M. Telle – 10 Position (Salary 7 to 9k)
(Female only) Qualification 12th
R.M. Survey – 10 Position (Salary 10 to 12 K)
(Male or Female) Qualification 10/12th
Walk-in-interview on Dated:
9th, 10th, 11th Nov. 2021
Address: 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 7006243772, 8082051850
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
Harsh Mahajan: 9906017701
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Project Manager having 20 years experience. Preferably recently retired engineer from R&B.
2. Compliance officer for PF, BOCW, Labour licence, Insurance, labour welfare, other statuary .
id. opensurveyworld@gmail.com,
Mobile No:- 9796374333
SAHARA Educational Job Consultant and Placement Services
100% Job Placement Assistant
Jobs in Private Sector
MNC, HOTEL INDUSTRY, PRIVATE BANKS, BPO’S DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTER, AVIATION SECTOR, RETAIL SECTOR, MALLS, BIG SHOWROOMS, IT SECTOR, PVT. HOSPITAL & NURSING HOME, PVT. SCHOOL & COLLEGES, SECURITY GUARDS, MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE ETC. I ALSO NEED IN RETIRED PERSON, HOUSEWIVES, PROFESSIONAL PEOPLE IN MNC WHO CAN START WORK IN GOOD ATMOSPHERE AND EARN EXTRA INCOME.
CONTACT NO. 7889321090
OFFICE: NEAR JK BANK, JAIN BAZAR JMU.
