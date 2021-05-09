Employment May 9, 2021

Required:
Data Management Executive
Experience-Min 2 years in Advanced Excel/data handling/Google sheets.
Qualification-MCA/BCA
Skill Set- Expert in excel/Google sheets.
Salary-10,000-20,000 based on
experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at
8010574712
Job opportunity
MNC looking for Development manager in Jammu location .Fixed salary +Unlimited earning. Sales experience must Contact 7051891795
REQUIRE
3 Male
For Sanitizing agency qualification no bar for right candidate.
Also book your slot for disinfectant & Sanitization of your Home, Shop, Office, Car & Other organizations.
WONDER CLEAN & SANITIZATION SERVICES
Off. Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Mob. 9419153854, 7006174761.