Employment May 8, 2021

Required:
Data Management Executive
Experience-Min 2 years in Advanced Excel/data handling/Google sheets.
Qualification-MCA/BCA
Skill Set- Expert in excel/Google sheets.
Salary-10,000-20,000 based on
experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at
8010574712
J.KOUR
E-STAMPS VENDORS HOUSE
Plot No. 20 C/O Singh High School Reshamghar Colony, Jammu.
Wanted 2 female Computer Operators
1 for printing out the E-stamp papers
1 for drafting the documents and taking the print out from the computer.
Contact No’s 8082669562, 7780870515