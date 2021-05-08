Employment May 8, 2021

Required:

Data Management Executive

Experience-Min 2 years in Advanced Excel/data handling/Google sheets.

Qualification-MCA/BCA

Skill Set- Expert in excel/Google sheets.

Salary-10,000-20,000 based on

experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at

8010574712

J.KOUR

E-STAMPS VENDORS HOUSE

Plot No. 20 C/O Singh High School Reshamghar Colony, Jammu.

Wanted 2 female Computer Operators

1 for printing out the E-stamp papers

1 for drafting the documents and taking the print out from the computer.

Contact No’s 8082669562, 7780870515