Employment May 23, 2021

REQUIRED

Firstcry Intellitots Preschool requires One Centre Head and One Preschool Teacher for online education. Center Head with 5 years of experience and Pre School Teacher with experience 0-2 years of experience having prerequisite education for both the posts can apply for the job. Salary will be negotiable. The school situated at Lower Roop Nagar Azad Colony Paloura Jammu. (180013).

For any details contact No 88999-33699. Please send your curriculum vitae at firstcrypreschooljammu@gmail.com.

