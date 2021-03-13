Employment March 13, 2021

Wanted
Wanted Sales Persons for Ready Made Garments Shop at Goja Cloth House, Anand Nagar Bohri, Talab Tillo, Jammu.
Salary Between Rs 8000 to Rs 12000 according to Work Experience.
Contact Nos. 09766549225, 09419362713
Part/ full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
STUDENTS/ HOUSEWIVES/ RETIRED PERSONS, JOB
PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN.
7889355882
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
URGENT REQUIREMENT
We are looking for smart and dedicated staff for various posts.
Freshers can also apply.
1.Female teacher for class Nursery / Art & Craft Tr. 5 Posts
2 MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 2nd 1Posts
3 Driver 5 post/Guard – 1 post
4 Dance teacher 1 post
5 Karate teacher 1 post
Timing: 10:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Kidzee Vijaypur, Ward No. 13,
Opposite Park,Contact No. 7889636533, 8716880777, 9796733777
Pickup facility is available from Kunjwani
“Reputed job in gole puli”
A. All in one shop/office manager (mainly agriculture plus others )
a) . MSc in agriculture or MBA or Any other master degree or PGDM . Not before masters allowed.
b). Handles Busy accounting software and all accounting problems
c) . Handles (IT-software) and all technical problems of office .
d) Research aptitude, Business development and can do all work including marketing.
e) Salary = Rs 20 thousand + all profits .
” Contact Kandeel Gupta , Gole Puli, 9149528840,9419203350,9682142769. ”
Job in Leading Pizza Company
Salary upto 9000 to 11000
PF+ESI+Bonus+Insurance Facility
Fuel and Bike will be
given by company
Driving License is must.
Contact: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311
VACANCY
1. Accounts Asstt. – 01
2. Store Manager -02
3. Sales Executive (Air Conditioning)-02
4. VRV Technicians (Air Conditioning)-02
5. AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -02
6. AC Technician Helpers -06
7. Site Supervisors (Air Conditioning) -02
Address :
Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/ 7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
PRAGYAWAN
TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD.
REQUIRES YOUNG & ENERGETIC CANDIDATES
Skilled: For data entry & scanner operator with Good Computer knowledge.
Unskilled : For handling files.
Walk In Interview on 13th and 14th March 2021 between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at House No. 154, Sector-B Extension, Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Whats app your CV on 6283870133 or
email: services@pragyawan.com
Urgent required
1. Collection boy (2) (For Committee)
with own Bike) two wheeler
Qualification : 10th to 12th
Age 25 yrs to 35 yrs
Experience if any /Fresher
Salary @7000/-+Petrol+Incentive
Contact :
Asia Trading Corp. Sant Mkt
Jawel Chowk Jammu
9419137754/7006066681
Urgently required
Customer Care Executive : Male/Female
Both 12th/Graduate
With good communication skills
Fresher- Salary : 8 to 10 K
Graphic Designer : 4 to 8 years of Exp.
Salary : 20 to 25 K
Faculty : B. Tech-Civil/Mechanical
Male/Female Both-Fresher/Exp. Both
Salary Negotiable
94192-02817/94192-02815
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com