Employment March 13, 2021

Wanted

Wanted Sales Persons for Ready Made Garments Shop at Goja Cloth House, Anand Nagar Bohri, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Salary Between Rs 8000 to Rs 12000 according to Work Experience.

Contact Nos. 09766549225, 09419362713

Part/ full time

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

STUDENTS/ HOUSEWIVES/ RETIRED PERSONS, JOB

PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN.

7889355882

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

URGENT REQUIREMENT

We are looking for smart and dedicated staff for various posts.

Freshers can also apply.

1.Female teacher for class Nursery / Art & Craft Tr. 5 Posts

2 MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 2nd 1Posts

3 Driver 5 post/Guard – 1 post

4 Dance teacher 1 post

5 Karate teacher 1 post

Timing: 10:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Kidzee Vijaypur, Ward No. 13,

Opposite Park,Contact No. 7889636533, 8716880777, 9796733777

Pickup facility is available from Kunjwani

“Reputed job in gole puli”

A. All in one shop/office manager (mainly agriculture plus others )

a) . MSc in agriculture or MBA or Any other master degree or PGDM . Not before masters allowed.

b). Handles Busy accounting software and all accounting problems

c) . Handles (IT-software) and all technical problems of office .

d) Research aptitude, Business development and can do all work including marketing.

e) Salary = Rs 20 thousand + all profits .

” Contact Kandeel Gupta , Gole Puli, 9149528840,9419203350,9682142769. ”

Job in Leading Pizza Company

Salary upto 9000 to 11000

PF+ESI+Bonus+Insurance Facility

Fuel and Bike will be

given by company

Driving License is must.

Contact: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311

VACANCY

1. Accounts Asstt. – 01

2. Store Manager -02

3. Sales Executive (Air Conditioning)-02

4. VRV Technicians (Air Conditioning)-02

5. AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -02

6. AC Technician Helpers -06

7. Site Supervisors (Air Conditioning) -02

Address :

Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu

Contact : 9697294760/ 7006633010

Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com

PRAGYAWAN

TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD.

REQUIRES YOUNG & ENERGETIC CANDIDATES

Skilled: For data entry & scanner operator with Good Computer knowledge.

Unskilled : For handling files.

Walk In Interview on 13th and 14th March 2021 between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at House No. 154, Sector-B Extension, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Whats app your CV on 6283870133 or

email: services@pragyawan.com

Urgent required

1. Collection boy (2) (For Committee)

with own Bike) two wheeler

Qualification : 10th to 12th

Age 25 yrs to 35 yrs

Experience if any /Fresher

Salary @7000/-+Petrol+Incentive

Contact :

Asia Trading Corp. Sant Mkt

Jawel Chowk Jammu

9419137754/7006066681

Urgently required

Customer Care Executive : Male/Female

Both 12th/Graduate

With good communication skills

Fresher- Salary : 8 to 10 K

Graphic Designer : 4 to 8 years of Exp.

Salary : 20 to 25 K

Faculty : B. Tech-Civil/Mechanical

Male/Female Both-Fresher/Exp. Both

Salary Negotiable

94192-02817/94192-02815

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com