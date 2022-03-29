Employment Mar 29, 2022

Job
We need an expert Computer Operators, Technicians & Salesmen for Narwal area.
Contact: 7006171300, 7889693337
REQUIRED
ENGLISH TRAINER
(FEMALE ONLY)
HANDSOME SALARY
INTERVIEW TIMING: 11 AM TO 6 PM
BSL IELTS CENTRE
63-B, A/B GOLE MARKET, FIRST FLOOR
GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
PH: 9858502520, 9419135520
SHIKSHA NIKETAN
Hr. Sec. School
Jeevan Nagar
Requirement of
Drivers and Helpers
Contact No: 8803501355, 9906074690
Salary will be Negotiable
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh = 7006832169
No. 1 in services since from 2016
Job Vacancy
Required Salesman (Male)
Having good knowledge & experience of Suits, Sarees, Lehenga’s & gowns for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City.
Contact: 9419182096
Urgently Required
Required an experienced male/female laboratory technician for a diagnostic centre at Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested may contact at 7889445985.
Required
Driver & Van
for Play School
Shemrock
Greater Kailash
9419137610
SANFORT PRE SCHOOL
URGENTLY REQUIRED
– Female Teacher (Fresher)
– Female Maid
30/7, Lane 7, Downwards, Greater Kailash Jammu.
Contact: 9018965323, 7298503774
Required driver
Required Trained Car Driver for Residence at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Walk in for Interview with Driving License
Contact :
Mobile No. 7889879382
Salary Negotiable
SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
HIRANAGAR , Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot (Session 2022-23)
Requires Graphic Designer, Transport Manager, Mess Incharge. Salary negotiable + free accommodation + breakfast + Lunch.
Principal Shiv Shah
9906175469, 8082041330
Required Staff
Required full time Computer Operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
*REQUIRED*
Full Time/ Part Time
Sales executive for Electrical
appliances showroom
Salary full time- Rs7000+
Salary Part time- Rs4000+
Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chowk JAMMU
9018724534, 9797804534
Urgently required
2 ac technician
3 ac helper
1 office boy
Preference to a license holder
Contact
Rahul Sharma:- 7889921788/ 9055378838
Sunil Kumar:- 8082604202
Anand Mishra:- 7219522754
Hiring
Required Marketing Executive for
Studio11-Salon & Spa:
1. Required Positions : 2 No.
2. Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV/Resume on 88999-41983
Required
* Teachers (1st to 10th)
* 11th, 12th & Graduation
(Arts, Commerce, Sci.)
* Home Tutors
Contact : CCI, Sarwal Chowk
Choudhary Building
7889351933, 8492890641
May fair international school
13, Sec B1 Laxmipuram Chinore Bantalab Jammu
Ph. No. 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1 . PGT (ENGLISH/ PHYSICS/ CHEMISTRY/ POLSCI/EDU/ ECO /BIOLOGY/HISTORY) 1 POST EACH
2. TGT with B.Ed (MED/NON MED/ARTS) 1 POST EACH
3. PRT WITH B.ED 1 POST EACH
Candidates with suitable Experience can send there resume on WHATSAPP 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING STAFF
FOR SCHOOL
TGT: ENGLISH/SCIENCE/S.ST/MATHS/
COMPUTER SCIENCE
PRT : ALL SUBJECTS
CONTACT ALONG WITH RESUME AND
TESTIMONIALS TO :
JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL
50 TIRTH NAGAR TALAB TILLO
BETWEEN 10:00 AM TO 1:00PM
CONTACT NO :
0191-2554433/8082029433