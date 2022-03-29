Employment Mar 29, 2022

Job

We need an expert Computer Operators, Technicians & Salesmen for Narwal area.

Contact: 7006171300, 7889693337

REQUIRED

ENGLISH TRAINER

(FEMALE ONLY)

HANDSOME SALARY

INTERVIEW TIMING: 11 AM TO 6 PM

BSL IELTS CENTRE

63-B, A/B GOLE MARKET, FIRST FLOOR

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

PH: 9858502520, 9419135520

SHIKSHA NIKETAN

Hr. Sec. School

Jeevan Nagar

Requirement of

Drivers and Helpers

Contact No: 8803501355, 9906074690

Salary will be Negotiable

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh = 7006832169

No. 1 in services since from 2016

Job Vacancy

Required Salesman (Male)

Having good knowledge & experience of Suits, Sarees, Lehenga’s & gowns for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City.

Contact: 9419182096

Urgently Required

Required an experienced male/female laboratory technician for a diagnostic centre at Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested may contact at 7889445985.

Required

Driver & Van

for Play School

Shemrock

Greater Kailash

9419137610

SANFORT PRE SCHOOL

URGENTLY REQUIRED

– Female Teacher (Fresher)

– Female Maid

30/7, Lane 7, Downwards, Greater Kailash Jammu.

Contact: 9018965323, 7298503774

Required driver

Required Trained Car Driver for Residence at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Walk in for Interview with Driving License

Contact :

Mobile No. 7889879382

Salary Negotiable

SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

HIRANAGAR , Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot (Session 2022-23)

Requires Graphic Designer, Transport Manager, Mess Incharge. Salary negotiable + free accommodation + breakfast + Lunch.

Principal Shiv Shah

9906175469, 8082041330

Required Staff

Required full time Computer Operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

*REQUIRED*

Full Time/ Part Time

Sales executive for Electrical

appliances showroom

Salary full time- Rs7000+

Salary Part time- Rs4000+

Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chowk JAMMU

9018724534, 9797804534

Urgently required

2 ac technician

3 ac helper

1 office boy

Preference to a license holder

Contact

Rahul Sharma:- 7889921788/ 9055378838

Sunil Kumar:- 8082604202

Anand Mishra:- 7219522754

Hiring

Required Marketing Executive for

Studio11-Salon & Spa:

1. Required Positions : 2 No.

2. Experienced candidates will be preferred.

Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV/Resume on 88999-41983

Required

* Teachers (1st to 10th)

* 11th, 12th & Graduation

(Arts, Commerce, Sci.)

* Home Tutors

Contact : CCI, Sarwal Chowk

Choudhary Building

7889351933, 8492890641

May fair international school

13, Sec B1 Laxmipuram Chinore Bantalab Jammu

Ph. No. 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1 . PGT (ENGLISH/ PHYSICS/ CHEMISTRY/ POLSCI/EDU/ ECO /BIOLOGY/HISTORY) 1 POST EACH

2. TGT with B.Ed (MED/NON MED/ARTS) 1 POST EACH

3. PRT WITH B.ED 1 POST EACH

Candidates with suitable Experience can send there resume on WHATSAPP 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING STAFF

FOR SCHOOL

TGT: ENGLISH/SCIENCE/S.ST/MATHS/

COMPUTER SCIENCE

PRT : ALL SUBJECTS

CONTACT ALONG WITH RESUME AND

TESTIMONIALS TO :

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50 TIRTH NAGAR TALAB TILLO

BETWEEN 10:00 AM TO 1:00PM

CONTACT NO :

0191-2554433/8082029433