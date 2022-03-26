Employment Mar 26, 2022

Required

Machinery/Vehicle Expert with knowledge of spare parts

Should have computer knowledge as well

Preferred Qualification – Graduation/ Mechanical Engineering

Required Experience – 4-10 years

Salary: 17000-22000 (Negotiable)

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email

Phone no: +91 9055140106

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

WANTED

Full Time Pharmacist

for Jammu City

Regd with Pharmacy Council of J&K

for Medical Shop

Salary – Negotiable

Contact: 94191-95700

Kidzee kunjwani

PRE-PRIMARY SCHOOL

REQUIRED STAFF

Class JR Kg to 5th

WALK IN INTERVIEW

ON 27/03/22 (SUNDAY)

AT Kunjwani Bypass

Opp. Vishal Mega Mart

(Timing – 10.00 to 1.00)

9796272581, 7780973414

STAFF REQUIRED

SHREE GANESH JEWELLERS BOHRI CHOWK, TALAB TILLO, Jammu.

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR SHOWROOM, QUALIFICATION GRADUATE SALARY AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

Timings- 10:30 am to 8:00 pm INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

CONTACT AT – 9419146536, 8716881111

REQUIRED

Female Personal Assistant

for Roop Nagar, Jammu Location having good hands

on Hindi Typing language.

Must aware of

Social Networking Sites.

Contact: 9541954204

Vacancy

1. Store Manager -01

2. Sales Manager (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02

3. Sales Engineer (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02

4. Executive for GEM operations – 02

Address :

Globus Power Systems,

F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu

Contact : 9697294760/7006633010

Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com

Vacancy

1. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air conditioning)-02

2. R AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -04

3. AC Technician Helpers -06

4. Site Supervisors (Air Conditionining) -02

Job opening

A Govt Registered Firm requires 56 boys/girls for Office Staff in Kunjwani, Jammu J&K.

Note: Fresher’s can also apply.

Qualification: 10th, 12th and Graduation

Income: 12,000 to 22,000 (P/M)

(as per Co. Rule)

So, bring your resume and get a job.

Walk in interview from today to till 31-04-2022

ONENESS NATIONTM

H.No. 153, Lane No. 6, Ambika Colony

Bye-Pass Road, Kunjwani, Jammu

Contact No.: 9149894485, 9103129166

Vacancy

1. Free Lancer M/F

2. Sales/Marketing Manager M/F

3. Receptionist F

Come along with resume and photo between 11 am – 5 pm to

SPSM Enterprises

House No. 96, Sector-A,

near Gurdwara Sainik Colony,

Jammu

Mob. 8899664922

NEW JAMMU PUBLIC SCHOOL

NIKKI TAWI BARJALA

Mob : 9797411912, 8494024866

STAFF REQUIRED

1. B.Sc B.Ed = 5 Posts

2. S. St = 3 Posts

3. Urdu = 2 Posts

4. Computer Operator = 2 Posts

Pay Negotiable

Transport and accomodation facility free

Wanted staff

Female 6 No.

Male 6 No.

(On Part time & full time basis)

(For Home/Office cleaning Business,

554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact

7006001330, 9419183042

(10 AM- 6 PM)

Wanted Staff

M.Sc Maths

M.Sc Science

MA Hindi

MA English

Contact: British Int School

Sec D Sainik Colony

8716014024

REQUIRED

Pharmacist

Pharmacist/ Medical Assistant – 6 No.

Candidate must have done D-Pharma/ B-Pharma

Assistant Pharmacist – 6 No.

Must have Sale Experience in Medical Shop

Computer Operator – 6 No.

Having Good knowledge of Computer

Contact: 9419861215,

6005400611, 7780881994

Send your resume on following email ID:

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING HIGH SCHOOL GHO-MANHASAN JAMMU

REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR ALL SUBJECTS, NURSERY AND KG, SCHOOL CLERK, SPORTS TEACHER, DRIVERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 12 TO 2 PM ON 29th of MARCH, 2022

M.No 7006920321, 7006719930

REQUIRED

Required Electrical Engineer with working knowledge of circuits and power devices

Field Experience – 2-4 years

Qualification – Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Salary – 13000-17000 (Negotiable)

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through WhatsApp/Email

Phone no: +91 9055140106

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com