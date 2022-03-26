Employment Mar 26, 2022

Required
Machinery/Vehicle Expert with knowledge of spare parts
Should have computer knowledge as well
Preferred Qualification – Graduation/ Mechanical Engineering
Required Experience – 4-10 years
Salary: 17000-22000 (Negotiable)
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email
Phone no: +91 9055140106
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
WANTED
Full Time Pharmacist
for Jammu City
Regd with Pharmacy Council of J&K
for Medical Shop
Salary – Negotiable
Contact: 94191-95700
Kidzee kunjwani
PRE-PRIMARY SCHOOL
REQUIRED STAFF
Class JR Kg to 5th
WALK IN INTERVIEW
ON 27/03/22 (SUNDAY)
AT Kunjwani Bypass
Opp. Vishal Mega Mart
(Timing – 10.00 to 1.00)
9796272581, 7780973414
STAFF REQUIRED
SHREE GANESH JEWELLERS BOHRI CHOWK, TALAB TILLO, Jammu.
REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR SHOWROOM, QUALIFICATION GRADUATE SALARY AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.
Timings- 10:30 am to 8:00 pm INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY
CONTACT AT – 9419146536, 8716881111
REQUIRED
Female Personal Assistant
for Roop Nagar, Jammu Location having good hands
on Hindi Typing language.
Must aware of
Social Networking Sites.
Contact: 9541954204
Vacancy
1. Store Manager -01
2. Sales Manager (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02
3. Sales Engineer (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02
4. Executive for GEM operations – 02
Address :
Globus Power Systems,
F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Vacancy
1. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air conditioning)-02
2. R AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -04
3. AC Technician Helpers -06
4. Site Supervisors (Air Conditionining) -02
Address :
Globus Power Systems,
F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Job opening
A Govt Registered Firm requires 56 boys/girls for Office Staff in Kunjwani, Jammu J&K.
Note: Fresher’s can also apply.
Qualification: 10th, 12th and Graduation
Income: 12,000 to 22,000 (P/M)
(as per Co. Rule)
So, bring your resume and get a job.
Walk in interview from today to till 31-04-2022
ONENESS NATIONTM
H.No. 153, Lane No. 6, Ambika Colony
Bye-Pass Road, Kunjwani, Jammu
Contact No.: 9149894485, 9103129166
Vacancy
1. Free Lancer M/F
2. Sales/Marketing Manager M/F
3. Receptionist F
Come along with resume and photo between 11 am – 5 pm to
SPSM Enterprises
House No. 96, Sector-A,
near Gurdwara Sainik Colony,
Jammu
Mob. 8899664922
NEW JAMMU PUBLIC SCHOOL
NIKKI TAWI BARJALA
Mob : 9797411912, 8494024866
STAFF REQUIRED
1. B.Sc B.Ed = 5 Posts
2. S. St = 3 Posts
3. Urdu = 2 Posts
4. Computer Operator = 2 Posts
Pay Negotiable
Transport and accomodation facility free
Wanted staff
Female 6 No.
Male 6 No.
(On Part time & full time basis)
(For Home/Office cleaning Business,
554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact
7006001330, 9419183042
(10 AM- 6 PM)
Wanted Staff
M.Sc Maths
M.Sc Science
MA Hindi
MA English
Contact: British Int School
Sec D Sainik Colony
8716014024
REQUIRED
Pharmacist
Pharmacist/ Medical Assistant – 6 No.
Candidate must have done D-Pharma/ B-Pharma
Assistant Pharmacist – 6 No.
Must have Sale Experience in Medical Shop
Computer Operator – 6 No.
Having Good knowledge of Computer
Contact: 9419861215,
6005400611, 7780881994
Send your resume on following email ID:
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING HIGH SCHOOL GHO-MANHASAN JAMMU
REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR ALL SUBJECTS, NURSERY AND KG, SCHOOL CLERK, SPORTS TEACHER, DRIVERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 12 TO 2 PM ON 29th of MARCH, 2022
M.No 7006920321, 7006719930
REQUIRED
Required Electrical Engineer with working knowledge of circuits and power devices
Field Experience – 2-4 years
Qualification – Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
Salary – 13000-17000 (Negotiable)
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through WhatsApp/Email
Phone no: +91 9055140106
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com