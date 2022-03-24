Employment Mar 24, 2022

Urgently required

100 % PLACEMENT

1. Accountant M/F (knowledge of busy & GST)

2. Salesman/ salesgirl, marketing executive

3. Office coordinator, helper

4. Office incharge, supervisor computer operator, counselor

5. Receptionist, telecaller

Fresher & experience can also apply

6006796637

Interview Thursday & Friday

Employment office

WALKIN INTERVIEW

M/s Jai Veer Engineering Solution, Yard No 5, Shop No 7/8 Transport Nagar, Jammu, is looking for a Salesperson to sell construction equipment of a Renowned Company engaged in manufacturing of stone mining equipment.

Eligibility: Experience Approx. one year in same line/ candidate form Finance Companies. Salary negotiable.

For more details contact on

99060-33090 & 70066-27927

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Job vacancy

FOR SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE

Requirements:

– 1 to 2 years experience in sales

– Good communication skills

– Good attitude and hard working

CONTACT DETAILS :

+91-8082031234, +91-9797018960

COMPANY: HBAK Grandsons (J&K)

New era public high school

upper luxmi nagar sarwal jammu

Urgently Required

Hard Working & Dedicated Staff

Application are invited from desirous candidates for the teaching of

1. Math/Science Teacher for Middle & High Classes

2. English/SST Teacher for Middle & High Classes

3. General Line Teacher for Primary Classes.

4.Computer Teacher

Those who appeared in B.Ed Exams can also apply

Interview will be on 25th and 26th of March 2022 at 10 AM to 1 PM

(M) 9469238226

Urgently required

Computer Operator M/F

preferably experienced for

a Gas Agency.

Fresher can also apply.

Please Contact us on :

M No. 6006602160

Required

Required a sales-man for departmental store at Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Salary Negotiable.

Contact +91 9070249999

Manav Super Shopee, Nanak Nagar, Near Shivaji Chowk, Jammu

Hiring Computer Operator

for Grocery billing(Busy Software). Salary 8000.

Contact 7889775756

(Subhash Nagar)

Staff Required

Post Qualification

(1) Principal M.A 10 years Experience

(2) Lecturer MA English

(3) Lecturer in M.Sc Math

(4) Lecturer in MCA

Cont :

Sarvodhya BCA Degree College

Sukrala Devi Billawar

No. 9149548457

Required

SALESMAN 2

FOR MARKETING

PURPOSE

ABHISHEK TRADERS

SEC 3 DURGA NAGAR

JAMMU

94191-38291

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR

SECONDARY SCHOOL

THATHAR PALOURA, JAMMU

Teachers Required

1) M.Sc Chemistry/B. Tech- 1 No.

2) MA English/MA, B.Ed- 1 No.

3) B.Sc/B.Sc, B. Ed – 1 No.

4) BA/ BA, B.Ed- 1 No.

5) Peon – 1 No.

Apply within 05 days alongwith qualification certificates. Retired persons can also apply.

(O S Manhas)

MD

94191-96150

70064-85954

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

13, sector b1, laxmipuram chinore, jammu

ph no. 9622333664

staff required

1. MA Eng B.Ed for Higher Classes

with experience of 11th & 12th

2. MSc Physics, B.Ed for 11th & 12th

with experience of 11th & 12th

3. M.Sc Chemistry for 11th & 12th

with experience of 11th & 12th

4. B.Sc, B.Ed, Non Medical for Middle and high classes

5. MA B.Ed (History/Pol Sc.) for S.St for Middle and high classes

REQUIRED

Female Personal Assistant

for Roop Nagar, Jammu Location having good hands

on Hindi Typing language.

Must aware of

Social Networking Sites.

Contact: 9541954204

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Unmarried Female

candidate

Address : Toppers Library

Talab Tillo Gole Puli Opp. J&K Bank Jammu.

Contact: 6005740539

SPRING BLOSSOM’S PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Bakshi Nagar/ Lakar Mandi Janipur

Required Staff (Female)

1. Hindi Teacher 2. SST Teacher

3. Computer Teacher

4. Nursery Teacher 5. Urdu Teacher

6. Science Teacher 7. Peon

Ph: 9419118200/ 9419173650