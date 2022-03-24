Employment Mar 24, 2022

Urgently required
100 % PLACEMENT
1. Accountant M/F (knowledge of busy & GST)
2. Salesman/ salesgirl, marketing executive
3. Office coordinator, helper
4. Office incharge, supervisor computer operator, counselor
5. Receptionist, telecaller
Fresher & experience can also apply
6006796637
Interview Thursday & Friday
Employment office
WALKIN INTERVIEW
M/s Jai Veer Engineering Solution, Yard No 5, Shop No 7/8 Transport Nagar, Jammu, is looking for a Salesperson to sell construction equipment of a Renowned Company engaged in manufacturing of stone mining equipment.
Eligibility: Experience Approx. one year in same line/ candidate form Finance Companies. Salary negotiable.
For more details contact on
99060-33090 & 70066-27927
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Job vacancy
FOR SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE
Requirements:
– 1 to 2 years experience in sales
– Good communication skills
– Good attitude and hard working
CONTACT DETAILS :
+91-8082031234, +91-9797018960
COMPANY: HBAK Grandsons (J&K)
New era public high school
upper luxmi nagar sarwal jammu
Urgently Required
Hard Working & Dedicated Staff
Application are invited from desirous candidates for the teaching of
1. Math/Science Teacher for Middle & High Classes
2. English/SST Teacher for Middle & High Classes
3. General Line Teacher for Primary Classes.
4.Computer Teacher
Those who appeared in B.Ed Exams can also apply
Interview will be on 25th and 26th of March 2022 at 10 AM to 1 PM
(M) 9469238226
Urgently required
Computer Operator M/F
preferably experienced for
a Gas Agency.
Fresher can also apply.
Please Contact us on :
M No. 6006602160
Required
Required a sales-man for departmental store at Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Salary Negotiable.
Contact +91 9070249999
Manav Super Shopee, Nanak Nagar, Near Shivaji Chowk, Jammu
Hiring Computer Operator
for Grocery billing(Busy Software). Salary 8000.
Contact 7889775756
(Subhash Nagar)
Staff Required
Post Qualification
(1) Principal M.A 10 years Experience
(2) Lecturer MA English
(3) Lecturer in M.Sc Math
(4) Lecturer in MCA
Cont :
Sarvodhya BCA Degree College
Sukrala Devi Billawar
No. 9149548457
Required
SALESMAN 2
FOR MARKETING
PURPOSE
ABHISHEK TRADERS
SEC 3 DURGA NAGAR
JAMMU
94191-38291
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR
SECONDARY SCHOOL
THATHAR PALOURA, JAMMU
Teachers Required
1) M.Sc Chemistry/B. Tech- 1 No.
2) MA English/MA, B.Ed- 1 No.
3) B.Sc/B.Sc, B. Ed – 1 No.
4) BA/ BA, B.Ed- 1 No.
5) Peon – 1 No.
Apply within 05 days alongwith qualification certificates. Retired persons can also apply.
(O S Manhas)
MD
94191-96150
70064-85954
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
13, sector b1, laxmipuram chinore, jammu
ph no. 9622333664
staff required
1. MA Eng B.Ed for Higher Classes
with experience of 11th & 12th
2. MSc Physics, B.Ed for 11th & 12th
with experience of 11th & 12th
3. M.Sc Chemistry for 11th & 12th
with experience of 11th & 12th
4. B.Sc, B.Ed, Non Medical for Middle and high classes
5. MA B.Ed (History/Pol Sc.) for S.St for Middle and high classes
REQUIRED
Female Personal Assistant
for Roop Nagar, Jammu Location having good hands
on Hindi Typing language.
Must aware of
Social Networking Sites.
Contact: 9541954204
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Unmarried Female
candidate
Address : Toppers Library
Talab Tillo Gole Puli Opp. J&K Bank Jammu.
Contact: 6005740539
SPRING BLOSSOM’S PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Bakshi Nagar/ Lakar Mandi Janipur
Required Staff (Female)
1. Hindi Teacher 2. SST Teacher
3. Computer Teacher
4. Nursery Teacher 5. Urdu Teacher
6. Science Teacher 7. Peon
Ph: 9419118200/ 9419173650