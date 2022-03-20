Employment Mar 20, 2022

Required

Sales executive-5 No

Minimum Experience-3 years in retail sales

Salary-10,000-20000

Job timings:10 am to 8 pm

Whatsapp your resumes on

6006802004

Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd

Required

Pharmacist

Medical shop

At Channi Himmat

7006077022

Staff required

Sales man – 2nos

Waiter- 2nos

House keeping- 2nos

Delivery boy- 2nos (with DL)

Security guard- 2nos

Electrition-1nos

Akhnoor Road, Near Bakshi Ngr Pull

Contact- 7006394620

7780823225(11:00Am to 6:00pm)

URGENTLY REQD. Tutors for

4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th 10th 11th & 12th (Med, Non Med, Commerce, Arts

NEET/ IIT-JEE Main advanced

Banking JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA

Whatsapp/Call – 9149505059

Home Tutors also apply

Class Rooms available for Tutors on Sharing / Commission Basis / Rent

SHIKSHA NIKETAN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Jeevan Nagar

Requirement of Drivers and Helpers

Contact No: 8803501355, 9906074690

Salary will be Negotiable

Staff Required

1. Computer Operator 2 Nos. 7000

(Female)

2. Receptionist 1 Nos. 8000 (Female)

3. Sales Girls 5 Nos. 6000

4. Sales Men 5 Nos. 8000

Divine Placement Office,

Kailash Nagar, Oppt.Petrol Pump, Near ID Chemist Shop, Talab Tillo Road.

Mob: 9419575555

WORK FROM HOME

Work from home business opportunity, any one can do, students, job person, business man, house wife, retired person.

Contact:- 9419216401

Staff required

For Office

1. Office Incharge (F) Graduate + (Married Only).

2. Receptionist (F) 10+2 or above.

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW).

Interview Date: 20th & 21st of March 2022

Interview Timing: 10 AM – 3 PM.

Contact: 293-A, Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169 (Harsh)

“WE R Not Deal In PlacEment”

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer / Digital Marketing / Graphic Designer)

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719, 9419190432

FACULTY REQUIRED

For Reputed Coaching IT Institute

at Shastri Nagar for Teaching

JEE (Main+Advanced) Level

Neet, M.Sc Mathematics, M.Sc Zoology/Botany, M.Sc Physics

(B.Tech/M.Tech Candidates can also apply)

Salary No Bar

Call at 9796046468, 7006506673

320-A/Shastri Nagar, Jammu

R.N TAGORE HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(Sec-8, Nanak Nagar, Jammu)

Required

* Co-ordinator for Pre-Primary Wing- 1

(Should have experience of Pre-School Teaching)

*M.Sc – Sociology + B.Ed – 1

Pre-Primary Teachers – 2

Come along with your CV in the office

9796046468, 7006506673, 0191-3554429

REQUIRED STAFF FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL

1. Teachers (Female) – 5 (Must be B.Ed/M.Ed)

2. Receptionist (Female) – 1

(Smart & Outspoken/Computer knowing)

3. Maid (Female) – 5 (Qualification 8th)

4. Dance Teacher – 2 (Trained Professional)

Apply before 24th March 2022

Timing: 10 AM to 5 PM

Kids Planet Playway School

37/3, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop

Janipur, Jammu. Ph: 0191-2530207

Required

Computer Operator

Expert in Coral & Photoshop

Having Good Knowledge of

Wedding Cards Designing

Contact: 9419195755, 9796222022

Urgently

required

Required 5 No, Helper for Air condition, Authorised service provider.

Contact detail: 9596838479, 9419121058

Vacancy

1. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air conditioning)-02

2. R AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -04

3. AC Technician Helpers -06

4. Site Supervisors (Air Conditionining) -02

Address :

Globus Power Systems,

F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu

Contact : 9697294760/7006633010

Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com

Vacancy

1. Store Manager -01

2. Sales Manager (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02

3. Sales Engineer (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02

4. Executive for GEM operations – 02

Required staff for a reputed banquet in Jammu city.

: Operational Manager

: Housekeeping supervisor

: Marketing Executive (Girl) with fluent English.

Please what’s app your resume with updated photo on 8899313132

GLS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road,

Jammu -180002

REQUIREMENT

S. No. Post Reqd Minimum Qualification

1. SSt. Tr BA. with history & Geography + B.Ed

2. English Tr. BA B.Ed with reqd command in subject

3. EVS Tr. BA with history & Geography + B.Ed

4. KG Tr. BA, B.Ed

5. Urdu Tr BA, B.Ed

6. Sports Tr. B.P.Ed

Experienced will be preferred.

Salary Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 10.00 & 12.00 noon

Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283

Tender toys

play school

325, Behind Krishna Builidng

New Plot, Jammu

Cont : 9419198326, 0191-2549399

REQUIRED TEACHER

Qualification :

Graduate or Equivalent

Interview will be held on 21, 22,23,24 & 25 of March 2022 from

9.00 am to 1.00 pm

Job vacancy

Required Delivery Boy for Home Delivery of Milk interested must own their own two wheeler.

Contact: 9419142296

Required

Pharmacist

Pharmacist – 6 No.

Candidate must have done D-Pharma/B-Pharma

Assistant Pharmacist – 6 No

Must have Sales Experience in Medical Shop.

Computer Operator – 6 No

Having Good knowledge of computer

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611, 7780881994

Send your resume on following email-id

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Job/Requirement

Wanted Technician/Helper for AC service & fitting job at Raghunath Bazar, Jammu.

Salary is negotiable.

Preference will be given to freshers.

Interested candidates may call or reach us at below address.

Rajeev Electronics

Raghunath Bazar, Jammu

#9419181577, 8899899829

ALPHA IT SYSTEMS, JAMMU

HIRING

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

2-5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN PR & CLIENT MANAGEMENT

QUALIFICATIONS:

* B. TECH (CS/IT) + MBA

* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH SKILLS

SALARY: 5-8 LAKHS PER ANNUM

INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs AT:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Staff required

For Immigration Office

– Counselor Female (Good Communication Skills Must).

– Receptionist Female – 2 (Knowledge of Social Media).

– Required girl for News Reporting (02).

19 B, Near Dr S K Gupta Clinic, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Call: 0191-3544132, 8082398377

JOB OPPURTUNITY

JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu, requires the following staff for their 400 KV Line Bay Project at Kishenpur Grid Station (Jammu):

1. Project Manager : Degree/Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engg with min 5-10 years of Experience

2. Civil Engineer : Degree/Diploma in Civil Engg with min 3-5 years of Experience

3. Electrical Engineer: Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engg with min 3-5 years of Experience.

4 Safety Officer : Degree/Diploma in Safety Management with min 3-5 years of Experience

Interested can post their CV / Resume

at hr@jkee.in within 5 days.

JOB VACANCY

1. Account Assistant

2. Showroom Manager

FEMALE ONLY

Computer Knowing & English Speaking

Starting Salary 8-12K

LEBEN

Marble Market

7006193009

Wanted

We are looking for an energetic, motivated and creative Sales Manager for growing sales of our innovative product. Interested candidates please contact on whatsapp-+233556491401

Requirement

FRONT OFFICE

MANAGER

Person should have good communication skills and basic computer knowledge

Salary : 7000 to 9000

Apply with your Resume and PP. Pic.

STEP UP TUTORIAL

Kachi Chawni 9906275101

Job vacancy

SALES PERSON REQUIRED

Sales Experience : 2-3 years

Area : Jammu

On Interview Basis

Salary + Incentives (Negotiable )

+917889648484

NUTGIRRI Namkeen

Drivers Required

Required the following staff for school Transport

1. Drivers – 3 No.

(Valid driving licence)

2. Conductors – 3 No.

(Transport Attendant)

Contact alongwith relevent documents at

JK Montessorie

British School

Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo

Contact: 01912554433, 9149453564

CAR MECHANIC WANTED

in a multi brand workshop 3-4 years of

experience

call 7760977411/9419139357

for details

Jobs

Nurses Required for

Hospital in Jaipur

(ANM, GNM, B.Sc. Nursing)

Salary 18K to 22K

Food Accomodation Free

Work Permit

Romania & Serbia

Call: 0191-3544132, 8082398377

GD Goenka Toddler House, Vikas Nagar, Sarwal – Patoli Road Jammu

WALK – IN – INTERVIEW

” Teacher (F) – Graduate with ECCE/ NTT / Excellent English communication

” Nanny / Maid (F)

” ECCO Van with Driver

Date:- 25.03.2022 (Friday)

from 11 AM to 2 PM

Please bring latest CV along with documents (Original & Photocopies)

Mob: 7006633823

Email: gdgth.jammu@gdgoenka.ac.in