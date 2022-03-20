Employment Mar 20, 2022

Required
Sales executive-5 No
Minimum Experience-3 years in retail sales
Salary-10,000-20000
Job timings:10 am to 8 pm
Whatsapp your resumes on
6006802004
Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd
Required
Pharmacist
Medical shop
At Channi Himmat
7006077022
Staff required
Sales man – 2nos
Waiter- 2nos
House keeping- 2nos
Delivery boy- 2nos (with DL)
Security guard- 2nos
Electrition-1nos
Akhnoor Road, Near Bakshi Ngr Pull
Contact- 7006394620
7780823225(11:00Am to 6:00pm)
URGENTLY REQD. Tutors for
4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th 10th 11th & 12th (Med, Non Med, Commerce, Arts
NEET/ IIT-JEE Main advanced
Banking JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA
Whatsapp/Call – 9149505059
Home Tutors also apply
Class Rooms available for Tutors on Sharing / Commission Basis / Rent
SHIKSHA NIKETAN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Jeevan Nagar
Requirement of Drivers and Helpers
Contact No: 8803501355, 9906074690
Salary will be Negotiable
Staff Required
1. Computer Operator 2 Nos. 7000
(Female)
2. Receptionist 1 Nos. 8000 (Female)
3. Sales Girls 5 Nos. 6000
4. Sales Men 5 Nos. 8000
Divine Placement Office,
Kailash Nagar, Oppt.Petrol Pump, Near ID Chemist Shop, Talab Tillo Road.
Mob: 9419575555
WORK FROM HOME
Work from home business opportunity, any one can do, students, job person, business man, house wife, retired person.
Contact:- 9419216401
Staff required
For Office
1. Office Incharge (F) Graduate + (Married Only).
2. Receptionist (F) 10+2 or above.
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW).
Interview Date: 20th & 21st of March 2022
Interview Timing: 10 AM – 3 PM.
Contact: 293-A, Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006832169 (Harsh)
“WE R Not Deal In PlacEment”
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer / Digital Marketing / Graphic Designer)
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719, 9419190432
FACULTY REQUIRED
For Reputed Coaching IT Institute
at Shastri Nagar for Teaching
JEE (Main+Advanced) Level
Neet, M.Sc Mathematics, M.Sc Zoology/Botany, M.Sc Physics
(B.Tech/M.Tech Candidates can also apply)
Salary No Bar
Call at 9796046468, 7006506673
320-A/Shastri Nagar, Jammu
R.N TAGORE HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(Sec-8, Nanak Nagar, Jammu)
Required
* Co-ordinator for Pre-Primary Wing- 1
(Should have experience of Pre-School Teaching)
*M.Sc – Sociology + B.Ed – 1
Pre-Primary Teachers – 2
Come along with your CV in the office
9796046468, 7006506673, 0191-3554429
REQUIRED STAFF FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL
1. Teachers (Female) – 5 (Must be B.Ed/M.Ed)
2. Receptionist (Female) – 1
(Smart & Outspoken/Computer knowing)
3. Maid (Female) – 5 (Qualification 8th)
4. Dance Teacher – 2 (Trained Professional)
Apply before 24th March 2022
Timing: 10 AM to 5 PM
Kids Planet Playway School
37/3, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop
Janipur, Jammu. Ph: 0191-2530207
Required
Computer Operator
Expert in Coral & Photoshop
Having Good Knowledge of
Wedding Cards Designing
Contact: 9419195755, 9796222022
Urgently
required
Required 5 No, Helper for Air condition, Authorised service provider.
Contact detail: 9596838479, 9419121058
Vacancy
1. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air conditioning)-02
2. R AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -04
3. AC Technician Helpers -06
4. Site Supervisors (Air Conditionining) -02
Address :
Globus Power Systems,
F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Vacancy
1. Store Manager -01
2. Sales Manager (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02
3. Sales Engineer (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02
4. Executive for GEM operations – 02
Address :
Globus Power Systems,
F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Required staff for a reputed banquet in Jammu city.
: Operational Manager
: Housekeeping supervisor
: Marketing Executive (Girl) with fluent English.
Please what’s app your resume with updated photo on 8899313132
GLS PUBLIC SCHOOL
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road,
Jammu -180002
REQUIREMENT
S. No. Post Reqd Minimum Qualification
1. SSt. Tr BA. with history & Geography + B.Ed
2. English Tr. BA B.Ed with reqd command in subject
3. EVS Tr. BA with history & Geography + B.Ed
4. KG Tr. BA, B.Ed
5. Urdu Tr BA, B.Ed
6. Sports Tr. B.P.Ed
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 10.00 & 12.00 noon
Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283
Tender toys
play school
325, Behind Krishna Builidng
New Plot, Jammu
Cont : 9419198326, 0191-2549399
REQUIRED TEACHER
Qualification :
Graduate or Equivalent
Interview will be held on 21, 22,23,24 & 25 of March 2022 from
9.00 am to 1.00 pm
Job vacancy
Required Delivery Boy for Home Delivery of Milk interested must own their own two wheeler.
Contact: 9419142296
Required
Pharmacist
Pharmacist – 6 No.
Candidate must have done D-Pharma/B-Pharma
Assistant Pharmacist – 6 No
Must have Sales Experience in Medical Shop.
Computer Operator – 6 No
Having Good knowledge of computer
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611, 7780881994
Send your resume on following email-id
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Job/Requirement
Wanted Technician/Helper for AC service & fitting job at Raghunath Bazar, Jammu.
Salary is negotiable.
Preference will be given to freshers.
Interested candidates may call or reach us at below address.
Rajeev Electronics
Raghunath Bazar, Jammu
#9419181577, 8899899829
ALPHA IT SYSTEMS, JAMMU
HIRING
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
2-5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN PR & CLIENT MANAGEMENT
QUALIFICATIONS:
* B. TECH (CS/IT) + MBA
* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH SKILLS
SALARY: 5-8 LAKHS PER ANNUM
INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs AT:
careers@alphaitsystems.com
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Staff required
For Immigration Office
– Counselor Female (Good Communication Skills Must).
– Receptionist Female – 2 (Knowledge of Social Media).
– Required girl for News Reporting (02).
19 B, Near Dr S K Gupta Clinic, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Call: 0191-3544132, 8082398377
JOB OPPURTUNITY
JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu, requires the following staff for their 400 KV Line Bay Project at Kishenpur Grid Station (Jammu):
1. Project Manager : Degree/Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engg with min 5-10 years of Experience
2. Civil Engineer : Degree/Diploma in Civil Engg with min 3-5 years of Experience
3. Electrical Engineer: Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engg with min 3-5 years of Experience.
4 Safety Officer : Degree/Diploma in Safety Management with min 3-5 years of Experience
Interested can post their CV / Resume
at hr@jkee.in within 5 days.
JOB VACANCY
1. Account Assistant
2. Showroom Manager
FEMALE ONLY
Computer Knowing & English Speaking
Starting Salary 8-12K
LEBEN
Marble Market
7006193009
Wanted
We are looking for an energetic, motivated and creative Sales Manager for growing sales of our innovative product. Interested candidates please contact on whatsapp-+233556491401
Requirement
FRONT OFFICE
MANAGER
Person should have good communication skills and basic computer knowledge
Salary : 7000 to 9000
Apply with your Resume and PP. Pic.
STEP UP TUTORIAL
Kachi Chawni 9906275101
Job vacancy
SALES PERSON REQUIRED
Sales Experience : 2-3 years
Area : Jammu
On Interview Basis
Salary + Incentives (Negotiable )
+917889648484
NUTGIRRI Namkeen
Drivers Required
Required the following staff for school Transport
1. Drivers – 3 No.
(Valid driving licence)
2. Conductors – 3 No.
(Transport Attendant)
Contact alongwith relevent documents at
JK Montessorie
British School
Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo
Contact: 01912554433, 9149453564
CAR MECHANIC WANTED
in a multi brand workshop 3-4 years of
experience
call 7760977411/9419139357
for details
Jobs
Nurses Required for
Hospital in Jaipur
(ANM, GNM, B.Sc. Nursing)
Salary 18K to 22K
Food Accomodation Free
Work Permit
Romania & Serbia
Call: 0191-3544132, 8082398377
GD Goenka Toddler House, Vikas Nagar, Sarwal – Patoli Road Jammu
WALK – IN – INTERVIEW
” Teacher (F) – Graduate with ECCE/ NTT / Excellent English communication
” Nanny / Maid (F)
” ECCO Van with Driver
Date:- 25.03.2022 (Friday)
from 11 AM to 2 PM
Please bring latest CV along with documents (Original & Photocopies)
Mob: 7006633823
Email: gdgth.jammu@gdgoenka.ac.in