Employment June 29, 2022

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD. -RECRUITMENT

1. Office Incharge = No. 3 (F) MBA with exp.

2. Tour and travel consultant= No.3 (F) Graduate and relevant exp.

3. Telecaller = No. 2 (F) Graduate with exp.

4. Marketing Executive No. 50 (M/F) 12th

5. Office boy(peon) No. 2 (Male only)

Contact No / Whatsapp No: 8493094333, 9797323565

REQUIRED

MARKETING SALESMAN

Experience in Hardware, Paint and other allied products preferred.

Salary upto 15,000 depending on Experience + travelling. Job involves travelling.

Apply sales.aoneindustries@gmail.com

90860 88369 ; 9419188368

VACANCY

Required Female Teachers for Primary Classes

Eligibility: Graduate / Post Graduate with good academic background.

Fluency in English Speaking

Candidates with teaching experience shall be preferred.

Contact: 9858179410

Location: Shastri Nagar

WANTED

For Mobile Accessories for marketing

1. Sales Executive – 2 No’s

2. Delivery Boy – 2 No’s

Address : Shop No. 44 A2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu

Mb. 7006412042, 9419793596, 9086386843

Urgent Requirement

Front Office Manager – Female

Salon Manager – Female

Beautician – Female

For:-

New Plot Branch

Canal Road Branch

Channi Himmat Branch

*Handsome Salary

Contact: 6006501901

BOOK KEEPING

AND ACCOUNTING

HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT. I AM PROVIDING

SERVICE FOR

1. MAIENTANCE OF ACCOUNTS.

2.FILLING OF GST RETURNS

2.INCOME TAX

3.RECONCILIATION,

4.FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS

5 TDS ETC BOTH MANUALLY AND COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING.

IF YOU NEED ACCOUNTANT

CONTACT ON BELOW NO 9622183362

EMAIL ID:-SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM