Employment June 27, 2021

Wanted

Wanted Female Security Guard at a Government organisation. Computer knowledge. Salary Rs 30,000 PM.

Contact For Interview

9086045575

REQUIRED (M)

Data Entry Operator & having basic knowledge of Accounts knowing Busy (Full time)

Exp. Between : (6 months to 1yr)

Contact : 9419246006

Canal Road

(Near Mahajan Sweet Shop)

Global Agencies

Require

Technician for Appliances

Auth: Philips Service Centre

Contact: 9419155835

Nitya laboratories

REQUIRED

Analyst

Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Microbiologist

Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory : 43, Sector -1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu -180015, J&K, India Tel : +91-191-2465597

Mobile No. +91-8492928179

ABIBPL REQUIRED

INDOOR SITTING JOB

1) R M Sales – 10 Position

Qualification – 12th or Grad. (Female only)

2) R M Telecalling- 5 Position

Qualification : 12th (Female only)

Walk in interview on Dated Monday Tuesday Wednesday 28th 29th 30th

11.30 am to 5 pm

Address : ABIBPL

Basement City Plaza

near Fortune Revira Hotel Jewels

Contact : 6005024955, 8082051850, 7889614596

REQUIRED

1. A Receptionist (Female)

2. An Auditor (CA on Job or assignment basis or CA inter)

3. Office Manager (Female)

Interested candidates may contact CA Gurvinder Singh

Address: 211-A, 2nd Floor, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Contact No: 9419199442

Required

Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume or call at 9797535863.

Urgently required

4 Sales persons at Furinture Showroom at Trikuta Nager experience & fresher can apply salary 8 to 10 thousand

Computer operator -1

Sales Men -2

Peon – 1

Send yr bio data at

Akgold780@gmail.com

Vacancy

Resume invited for following posts:

1. CRM (F)

2. CRE (F)

Contact: Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

Mob # 9419191241

WA # 7006705258

Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

Urgently Required

Continental/Chinese/Indian chef required for restaurant (Nanak Nagar, Jammu). Salary will be discussed on the basis of experience.

Interview between 25th

June-5th July.

Contact 7006894504, 7006380556, 7006171731

WANTED DRIVER

Required a driver for Car from 9 am to 5 pm (Mon to Sat) in Channi Himmat.

Person should be from adjoining areas

Contact : 78896-58615,

90557-30593

Required

Male Sales Executives Ten Year’s Experience for Flour Mills Salary – Negotiable.

Contact: Choudhary Balbir Singh of

M/s Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills.

Mob No: 9419167455, 8803504921

Tel No: 2464625, 2460125, 2460225

Address: Deeli Bye Pass, Near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu

Interview Timing: 10 AM to 2 PM Candidates are strictly advised to report within 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.