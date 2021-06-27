Employment June 27, 2021

Wanted
Wanted Female Security Guard at a Government organisation. Computer knowledge. Salary Rs 30,000 PM.
Contact For Interview
9086045575
REQUIRED (M)
Data Entry Operator & having basic knowledge of Accounts knowing Busy (Full time)
Exp. Between : (6 months to 1yr)
Contact : 9419246006
Canal Road
(Near Mahajan Sweet Shop)
Global Agencies
Require
Technician for Appliances
Auth: Philips Service Centre
Contact: 9419155835
Nitya laboratories
REQUIRED
Analyst
Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Microbiologist
Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Laboratory : 43, Sector -1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu -180015, J&K, India Tel : +91-191-2465597
Mobile No. +91-8492928179
ABIBPL REQUIRED
INDOOR SITTING JOB
1) R M Sales – 10 Position
Qualification – 12th or Grad. (Female only)
2) R M Telecalling- 5 Position
Qualification : 12th (Female only)
Walk in interview on Dated Monday Tuesday Wednesday 28th 29th 30th
11.30 am to 5 pm
Address : ABIBPL
Basement City Plaza
near Fortune Revira Hotel Jewels
Contact : 6005024955, 8082051850, 7889614596
REQUIRED
1. A Receptionist (Female)
2. An Auditor (CA on Job or assignment basis or CA inter)
3. Office Manager (Female)
Interested candidates may contact CA Gurvinder Singh
Address: 211-A, 2nd Floor, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Contact No: 9419199442
Required
Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume or call at 9797535863.
Urgently required
4 Sales persons at Furinture Showroom at Trikuta Nager experience & fresher can apply salary 8 to 10 thousand
Computer operator -1
Sales Men -2
Peon – 1
Send yr bio data at
Akgold780@gmail.com
Vacancy
Resume invited for following posts:
1. CRM (F)
2. CRE (F)
Contact: Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
Mob # 9419191241
WA # 7006705258
Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Urgently Required
Continental/Chinese/Indian chef required for restaurant (Nanak Nagar, Jammu). Salary will be discussed on the basis of experience.
Interview between 25th
June-5th July.
Contact 7006894504, 7006380556, 7006171731
WANTED DRIVER
Required a driver for Car from 9 am to 5 pm (Mon to Sat) in Channi Himmat.
Person should be from adjoining areas
Contact : 78896-58615,
90557-30593
Required
Male Sales Executives Ten Year’s Experience for Flour Mills Salary – Negotiable.
Contact: Choudhary Balbir Singh of
M/s Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills.
Mob No: 9419167455, 8803504921
Tel No: 2464625, 2460125, 2460225
Address: Deeli Bye Pass, Near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu
Interview Timing: 10 AM to 2 PM Candidates are strictly advised to report within 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.