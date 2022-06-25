Employment June 25, 2022

ROHIT AND ASSOCIATES
Required: Male/Female Candidate (01)
Job Description: Basic Computer knowledge in MS Office (MS-Word, MS Excel) Online filling forms, Good Typing Speed.
Experience: Min. 6 months, 1 year and fresher can also apply (1st Prefer experienced candidates)
Timing: 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM
Location: Opposite J&K Bank, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu
If any interested please
contact: 7889640798
JOB
We need an expert full time Accountant-cum-Section Officer for Galaxy College of Education at Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Salary: Negotiable
Contact: 94191-81721
URGENT REQUIRE
Require an Electrician Work for Field Job having experience holder in electrical works on own two wheeler vehicle
Salary basis
Interview Time on 11 AM to 4PM
Office at Hall No. 212 B2
Bahu Plaza Jammu
Mob:72985-54435
REQUIRED
Peon
Timing 9-6 p.m
Age 35 above
Shastri Nagar
9070230843
Wanted
Sales boy
for packaged drinking water factory.
Fresher can also apply
Contact: 6005810893
Required
GRAPHIC
DESIGNER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)
Walk in interview on 28.06.2022 between 10 am to 12 noon.
For address & eligibility :
visit: www.ndf.net.in
Call : 9149472155,
Whatsapp : 8491070082
URGENT OPENING
Required Chef for Chinese Cuisines with min 1yr experience. Renumeration will be based on qualification and experience. Accomodation will be provided. For details:
Contact :
9622143778, 9858045038
REQUIRED STAFF
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 PM
Contact at: 9419189485,
9419193224
Office Staff Required
Computer Knowledge Must
UCMAS ABACUS
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Call for appointment MOBILE: 9419130760, 9518695186
Staff Required
Bala Ji Overseas
Industrial Estate Digiana, Jammu
Requires the services of a qualified young person for office,
Qualification: Graduate
with B.Sc. in Chemistry
Salary
An attractive Salary package with good qualification and experience will be offered.
Timings: 10.30 am to 8.00 pm
Interested Candidates May Contact at 7051123723, 8803512316
Urgent
requirement
Experienced female staff required
For Electric one multibrand
R.C Agencies
All Electric Vehicles
Location : Opp. to Jainco Hero Rehari Chungi
Cont :
9858100721, 9419174100
URGENT REQUIRED
5 Workers for Godown
in Nanak Nagar
Qualification upto 12th
Mob – 7006102762,7889859768
Required
Urgently required Barbeque Shop salary negotiable /accomodation also free plus incentives Gujjar Nagar
Plz contact 7006041711, 8899485517