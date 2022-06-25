Employment June 25, 2022

ROHIT AND ASSOCIATES

Required: Male/Female Candidate (01)

Job Description: Basic Computer knowledge in MS Office (MS-Word, MS Excel) Online filling forms, Good Typing Speed.

Experience: Min. 6 months, 1 year and fresher can also apply (1st Prefer experienced candidates)

Timing: 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM

Location: Opposite J&K Bank, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu

If any interested please

contact: 7889640798

JOB

We need an expert full time Accountant-cum-Section Officer for Galaxy College of Education at Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Salary: Negotiable

Contact: 94191-81721

URGENT REQUIRE

Require an Electrician Work for Field Job having experience holder in electrical works on own two wheeler vehicle

Salary basis

Interview Time on 11 AM to 4PM

Office at Hall No. 212 B2

Bahu Plaza Jammu

Mob:72985-54435

REQUIRED

Peon

Timing 9-6 p.m

Age 35 above

Shastri Nagar

9070230843

Wanted

Sales boy

for packaged drinking water factory.

Fresher can also apply

Contact: 6005810893

Required

GRAPHIC

DESIGNER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)

Walk in interview on 28.06.2022 between 10 am to 12 noon.

For address & eligibility :

visit: www.ndf.net.in

Call : 9149472155,

Whatsapp : 8491070082

URGENT OPENING

Required Chef for Chinese Cuisines with min 1yr experience. Renumeration will be based on qualification and experience. Accomodation will be provided. For details:

Contact :

9622143778, 9858045038

REQUIRED STAFF

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 PM

Contact at: 9419189485,

9419193224

Office Staff Required

Computer Knowledge Must

UCMAS ABACUS

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Call for appointment MOBILE: 9419130760, 9518695186

Staff Required

Bala Ji Overseas

Industrial Estate Digiana, Jammu

Requires the services of a qualified young person for office,

Qualification: Graduate

with B.Sc. in Chemistry

Salary

An attractive Salary package with good qualification and experience will be offered.

Timings: 10.30 am to 8.00 pm

Interested Candidates May Contact at 7051123723, 8803512316

Urgent

requirement

Experienced female staff required

For Electric one multibrand

R.C Agencies

All Electric Vehicles

Location : Opp. to Jainco Hero Rehari Chungi

Cont :

9858100721, 9419174100

URGENT REQUIRED

5 Workers for Godown

in Nanak Nagar

Qualification upto 12th

Mob – 7006102762,7889859768

Required

Urgently required Barbeque Shop salary negotiable /accomodation also free plus incentives Gujjar Nagar

Plz contact 7006041711, 8899485517