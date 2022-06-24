Employment June 24, 2022

Vacancies

Content Writers – 20 Vacancies

Social Media Manager – 3

SEO – 3

Web Developer – 2

Graphic Designer – 1

For a Digital Media Company having multiple websites – Via ENS

We have Competitive Salaries & one of the most Happening Workplace cultures in Jammu & Kashmir

Contact Details – 7006353705 or

Send your CV to hr@viaens.com

Required

reporter

for a Social Media channel. Fresher may also apply.

Contact :

9070625315

REQUIRED STAFF

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 PM

Contact at: 9419189485,

9419193224

Office Staff Required

Computer Knowledge Must

UCMAS ABACUS

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Call for appointment MOBILE: 9419130760, 9518695186

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

NO WORK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

– NO SPECIALIZED QUALIFICATION REQUIRED

– WORK WITH US BASED NO.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY

– GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS & HOUSEWIFES

– USE YOUR SPARE TIME TO EARN MONEY

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Vikrant Sharma – 94191-39792

Itti Sharma – 70063-59385

Staff Required

Bala Ji Overseas

Industrial Estate Digiana, Jammu

Requires the services of a qualified young person for office,

Qualification: Graduate

with B.Sc. in Chemistry

Salary

An attractive Salary package with good qualification and experience will be offered.

Timings: 10.30 am to 8.00 pm

Interested Candidates May Contact at 7051123723, 8803512316

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near M.C. Khalsa College, Jammu.

Staff Required

1. M.A. B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 1 Post

Sub: English

2. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts

Sub: S. Science/Math

3. B.A/B.Sc B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts

Sub: Eng./Hindi/Science/Math

Candidates with Suitable Experience in a reputed school can WhatsApp their credentials on 9797303361

JOB

We need an expert full time accountant for automobile showroom at Sainik Colony.

Salary – (Negotiable)

Contact: 7006171300

INSTASSURE PVT.LTD .CO

REQUIRED URGENTLY

1. Relationship Manager -12 Post Female

2.Tele Executive-10 Post Female

3.Survey Executive-10 Post M/F (Data Collection)

Qualification: 10th,12th,Graduation

Salary: 8k to 10k +incentives upto 50k

(Freshers can also apply)

Walk in Interview-Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

(12 Noon To 4 p.m.)

Jammu Address:- 496 -A, First Floor, Near Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar

Contact no. 7006019797, 6006674743

Opportunity to build

life time career

Jobs @ Bank

RM/DM (Relationship Manager/ Deputy Manager)

Age 21 to 28 years. Last

Qualification; Graduation (Any Stream)

For more details contact below:

7889846668, 7006223526, 8082690842

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

www.quickerjob.in

Required

Peon

Timing 9-6 pm

Age 35 above

Shastri Nagar

9070230843

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore,Jammu. Ph. 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ M.Sc B.Ed (Co-ordinator )

-Min 5 -7 Years Exp. as a Co-ordinator in a School – 2 Posts

2. M.A B.Ed for Class 11th /12th Sub: Eng. / History – 2 Posts

3. M.Sc B.Ed for Class 11th /12th – 4 Posts

Sub: Phy. / Che. / Bio. / Math

4. M.A / M.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th – 4 Posts

Sub: Eng. / S.Sci. / Sci. / Math

5. B.A B.Sc B.Ed Classes upto 7th – 3 Posts

Sub: Eng. / Hindi / S.Sci. / Sci. / Math

6. Nursery Trained Teachers – 2 Posts

7. Accountant – 1 Posts

Min 3-4 Years Exp. as a Accountant in a School

Candidates with suitable experience in a reputed school can Whatsapp their credentials on 9622333664

Urgently required

100% placement

8th pass 10pass 12th pass & graduate

can also apply

1. Office Assistant, Office Counselor, Office Boy

2. Field Boy Sal 10k to 12k, Salesman

3. Receptinist, Telly Caller, Delivery Boys

4. Driver, Nurses Staff, Office Manager.

5. Computer Operator, Cook Home Maker

(Accommodation provide)

Fresher & experience apply

Mob 6006796637

Interview Friday to Saturday