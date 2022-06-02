Employment June 2, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Operator
Eligibility Criteria for the Job:
Good Command and Experience in MS Office (Word Excel Powerpoint) & Emails.
Fast Learning Skills.
Fluent in English
Must be efficient to handle work load.
Average typing speed acceptable.
Salary will be decided on experience and skills.
Contact No: 9419182423, 9419145450, 9149855023
LIC of India
A Govt. of India undertaking requires LIC agents/advisors
Benefits: Fixed Salary + incentives
Interest free loan for bike, car home etc.
Hurry up limited seats
For more details
Contact: LIC branch office Unit-III
Panama Chowk Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Mob. No. 7006312919, 9469372373
STAFF REQUIRED
Bala Ji overseas Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu
Requires the service of a qualified young person for office.
Qualification
Graduate with B.Sc in Chemistry
Salary An attractive Salary Package with good qualification and experience will be offered.
Timings:- 10.30 am to 8.00 pm
Interested Candidates may
Contact at: 7051123723, 8803512316
Required
Marketing Sales Executive
(2 Nos) (Male)
For reputed electronics brand having own convenience
Interview Timing: 12 noon to 2 pm
Mob. No: 9419397779
Candidate must belong to Jammu City
Required
Required a school teacher from Jammu district who wants to get a mutual adjustment in district Poonch, Zone Surankote in place of a 2nd grade teacher.
7006743771, 6005623499
WORK PERMIT
CROATIA (EUROPE)
Requires bike riders/motorcyclists for delivery (Food) Salary 1000 to 1500 Euros Food Accommodation provided by the company.
Contact No. 7006512805
TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS
1) GENERAL STUDIES- HISTORY/POLITY/ECONOMY/GEOGRAPHY
2) MATH -JKSSB/BANK EXAMS
3) REASONING
4) COMPUTER
(EXPERIENCE-1-2 YEARS)
FOR INTERVIEW
CALL/WHATSAPP- 9796736420
Required IELTS/English
Trainer at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu – Female Only
Contact: 9797373933
Opportunity Awaits at Devika Hero
Dealer of Heromotorcorp
Requires
1. Customer Care Manager (Female)
2. Customer Care Executive (Female)
3. Sales Executive (Male/Female)
Best remuneration for the suitable candidate.
Send your CV at devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
or call 7006044181
Devika Automobiles
Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass, National Highway, Jammu (J&K)
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A reputed cement company requires young, dynamic candidates for Techno sales roles for various locations based at Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua and Kishtwar. Interested candidates may kindly submit their respective resumes on mail id:
jagneetsingh7732@gmail.com by or before 04/06/2022
Contact No. 0191-7961717
RESTAURANT STAFF REQUIRED
1) CHINESE COOK/CONTINENTAL/INDIAN COOK
2) CLEANER / HELPER
EXPERIENCE/FRESHER
CALL -9796736420
Required Staff
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224
Vacancy
Cafe: Looking for the following positions for
F&B Service at Jammu.
Manager – 01,
Captains – 02
Desk Hostess (Female) – 02
Stewards – 06
Bar StAff
Shakes, Coffee, Cocktails & Mocktails
Maker – 04
Interested Candidates can call between
12 PM to 6 PM
M.No.: 7006606095
URGENTLY REQUIRE
1) DEALER- 2
( NISM CERTICATION SERIES 8 is must)
Exp. or fresher can apply
2) RM -2 ( SALES MARKETING)
( MBA)
Salary – Negotiable
Walk-in Interview- from 02-06-22 onwards
Between 10:00am to 5:00pm
ANAND RATHI SHARE AND STOCK
BROKERS LTD
Address- 16/2 B1 NORTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU
Contact- 01912471282 , 9906095960
REQUIRED
A trained computer trainer for our institute SUVIDHA Computer Centre Talab Tiloo Jammu
Contact 9419183680/ 9086083680
Part Time Job
An international
organisation
Now in your city.
For details call us on
9906588544
JIV AND SHARMA ASSOCIATES
SHRI HANUMAN BUILDING
MH ROAD, BELICHARANA,
SATWARI, JAMMU
CONTACT NO. 9086000768
9086002768
REQUIRES
Godown Incharge – 1 Male
Service Engineer- 1 Male
Marketing Boy-1 Male
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: Graduation MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668 7006223526, 8899408151
Required
Driver required for
Automatic Car
For Ware House/Channi Himmat
Timing 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Min. Experience 5 years
Contact No.: 7051513344