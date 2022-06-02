Employment June 2, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Operator

Eligibility Criteria for the Job:

Good Command and Experience in MS Office (Word Excel Powerpoint) & Emails.

Fast Learning Skills.

Fluent in English

Must be efficient to handle work load.

Average typing speed acceptable.

Salary will be decided on experience and skills.

Contact No: 9419182423, 9419145450, 9149855023

LIC of India

A Govt. of India undertaking requires LIC agents/advisors

Benefits: Fixed Salary + incentives

Interest free loan for bike, car home etc.

Hurry up limited seats

For more details

Contact: LIC branch office Unit-III

Panama Chowk Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Mob. No. 7006312919, 9469372373

STAFF REQUIRED

Bala Ji overseas Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu

Requires the service of a qualified young person for office.

Qualification

Graduate with B.Sc in Chemistry

Salary An attractive Salary Package with good qualification and experience will be offered.

Timings:- 10.30 am to 8.00 pm

Interested Candidates may

Contact at: 7051123723, 8803512316

Required

Marketing Sales Executive

(2 Nos) (Male)

For reputed electronics brand having own convenience

Interview Timing: 12 noon to 2 pm

Mob. No: 9419397779

Candidate must belong to Jammu City

Required

Required a school teacher from Jammu district who wants to get a mutual adjustment in district Poonch, Zone Surankote in place of a 2nd grade teacher.

7006743771, 6005623499

WORK PERMIT

CROATIA (EUROPE)

Requires bike riders/motorcyclists for delivery (Food) Salary 1000 to 1500 Euros Food Accommodation provided by the company.

Contact No. 7006512805

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS

1) GENERAL STUDIES- HISTORY/POLITY/ECONOMY/GEOGRAPHY

2) MATH -JKSSB/BANK EXAMS

3) REASONING

4) COMPUTER

(EXPERIENCE-1-2 YEARS)

FOR INTERVIEW

CALL/WHATSAPP- 9796736420

Required IELTS/English

Trainer at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu – Female Only

Contact: 9797373933

Opportunity Awaits at Devika Hero

Dealer of Heromotorcorp

Requires

1. Customer Care Manager (Female)

2. Customer Care Executive (Female)

3. Sales Executive (Male/Female)

Best remuneration for the suitable candidate.

Send your CV at devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

or call 7006044181

Devika Automobiles

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass, National Highway, Jammu (J&K)

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A reputed cement company requires young, dynamic candidates for Techno sales roles for various locations based at Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua and Kishtwar. Interested candidates may kindly submit their respective resumes on mail id:

jagneetsingh7732@gmail.com by or before 04/06/2022

Contact No. 0191-7961717

RESTAURANT STAFF REQUIRED

1) CHINESE COOK/CONTINENTAL/INDIAN COOK

2) CLEANER / HELPER

EXPERIENCE/FRESHER

CALL -9796736420

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

Vacancy

Cafe: Looking for the following positions for

F&B Service at Jammu.

Manager – 01,

Captains – 02

Desk Hostess (Female) – 02

Stewards – 06

Bar StAff

Shakes, Coffee, Cocktails & Mocktails

Maker – 04

Interested Candidates can call between

12 PM to 6 PM

M.No.: 7006606095

URGENTLY REQUIRE

1) DEALER- 2

( NISM CERTICATION SERIES 8 is must)

Exp. or fresher can apply

2) RM -2 ( SALES MARKETING)

( MBA)

Salary – Negotiable

Walk-in Interview- from 02-06-22 onwards

Between 10:00am to 5:00pm

ANAND RATHI SHARE AND STOCK

BROKERS LTD

Address- 16/2 B1 NORTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

Contact- 01912471282 , 9906095960

REQUIRED

A trained computer trainer for our institute SUVIDHA Computer Centre Talab Tiloo Jammu

Contact 9419183680/ 9086083680

Part Time Job

An international

organisation

Now in your city.

For details call us on

9906588544

JIV AND SHARMA ASSOCIATES

SHRI HANUMAN BUILDING

MH ROAD, BELICHARANA,

SATWARI, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 9086000768

9086002768

REQUIRES

Godown Incharge – 1 Male

Service Engineer- 1 Male

Marketing Boy-1 Male

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: Graduation MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668 7006223526, 8899408151

Required

Driver required for

Automatic Car

For Ware House/Channi Himmat

Timing 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Min. Experience 5 years

Contact No.: 7051513344