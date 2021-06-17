Employment June 17, 2021

Required
Proof Reader for a leading English Newspaper for evening shift. Candidate should be graduate and have good command over English
Send your resume at
excelsior65@gmail.com
BR COLLEGE OF
PARAMEDICAL SCIENCES
(Affiliated to JK Paramedical Council Jammu)
1 A, Sector 6, Near Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Hospital, Gangyal,Jammu – 180010
Phone : +91 7298365559, E-Mail:
principal@brcollegeofparamedical.com
Required Nursing Tutors (Experienced)
in the Department of Nursing
Eligibility: Qualification & experience as per INC Norms. Applicants may forward to the above mentioned college E-mail id with Biodata and Copies of Certificates so as to reach on or before 25.06.2021.
Sd/-PRINCIPAL
Sales man required
SALES MEN WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE MAY APPLY FOR JOB AT GARMENT SHOWROOM NEAR MAIN STOP JANIPUR
BRAND STATION/
9797499370
JOBS@2021
NO Registration Fees!
1.MBA (HR) exp.
Salary: 12k to 20 k
2.Degree or Diploma in Electronics/ Instrumentation (m)
For Jmu, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Ramban, Srinagar
Salary :10k to 20k +perks
3.Telecallers for International BPO’S
Salary:15k to 22k +perks
Dreammakerz 8713000033
Call Center Agent Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd
Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near
Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679
VACANCY
REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR A REPUTED COMPANY OF J&K
1) TELLECALLER/ RECEPTIONIST-2 NOS
2) ELECTRICIAN – 2NOS
3) PLUMBER- 2NOS
4) A.C TECHNICIAN- 1 NO
CONTACT AT:7889842978
Required
Required one experience Salesman cum License holder at Medical Shop Channi Himmat Jammu to run the Medical Shop.
Contact No: 9796452228
From 12 Noon to 2 PM