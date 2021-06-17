Employment June 17, 2021

Required

Proof Reader for a leading English Newspaper for evening shift. Candidate should be graduate and have good command over English

Send your resume at

excelsior65@gmail.com

BR COLLEGE OF

PARAMEDICAL SCIENCES

(Affiliated to JK Paramedical Council Jammu)

1 A, Sector 6, Near Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Hospital, Gangyal,Jammu – 180010

Phone : +91 7298365559, E-Mail:

principal@brcollegeofparamedical.com

Required Nursing Tutors (Experienced)

in the Department of Nursing

Eligibility: Qualification & experience as per INC Norms. Applicants may forward to the above mentioned college E-mail id with Biodata and Copies of Certificates so as to reach on or before 25.06.2021.

Sd/-PRINCIPAL

Sales man required

SALES MEN WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE MAY APPLY FOR JOB AT GARMENT SHOWROOM NEAR MAIN STOP JANIPUR

BRAND STATION/

9797499370

JOBS@2021

NO Registration Fees!

1.MBA (HR) exp.

Salary: 12k to 20 k

2.Degree or Diploma in Electronics/ Instrumentation (m)

For Jmu, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Ramban, Srinagar

Salary :10k to 20k +perks

3.Telecallers for International BPO’S

Salary:15k to 22k +perks

Dreammakerz 8713000033

Call Center Agent Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd

Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near

Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679

VACANCY

REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR A REPUTED COMPANY OF J&K

1) TELLECALLER/ RECEPTIONIST-2 NOS

2) ELECTRICIAN – 2NOS

3) PLUMBER- 2NOS

4) A.C TECHNICIAN- 1 NO

CONTACT AT:7889842978

Required

Required one experience Salesman cum License holder at Medical Shop Channi Himmat Jammu to run the Medical Shop.

Contact No: 9796452228

From 12 Noon to 2 PM