Employment June 13, 2022

Staff required

8th pass 10pass 12th pass

Fresher & experience can also apply

1. sales associate.accontant.exp

2.telly caller.recptionist.counsellor.

3.compter operator.billing operator.helper.

4.supervisor.incharge.hr management

5.teacher 1st to 12th..bank sales executive.job jammu city

Interview 13 June to 15 June

Call 6006796637

URGENTLY REQUIRED

AT

SHEETAL POLLUTION

CONTROL CENTRE

B.C ROAD, JAMMU

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

Interested candidate cont on: 9797659017/9796661061

URGENTLY REQUIRED

i) Store Manager- No. 2 (20K)

ii) HR Manager- No. 1 (30K)

iii) Relationship Manager-2 (15K -20 K)

iv) Medical Representative No. 5 (15 K-20 K)

v) Sales Executive (Indoor Sale ) (B/G)

vi) Telecaller’s/Receptionist- (No. 5)

vii) Centre ordinator – No. 2

viii) Security Supervisor/Guards (B/G)

Contact : Brave Security / Placement Service

Address : H No. 669 Sector-C

Sainik Colony Jammu

Mobile No. 9796733175

Email id- bsbravesec@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED

Female telecaller

Fixed salary Plus incentive

(Sitting job)

Myraa Hospitality group

Behind V. Mart Janipur

(9906041292)

REQUIRED

Office boy required in Narwal

(Transport Nagar) near Wavemall

Must know bike driving

Timing – 10 am to 5.30 pm

Salary – Rs 7000/-

Contact –

9622325992

MEDIVISTA

HEALTHCARE PVT LTD

INTRODUCE

MEDICAL PLACEMENT

SERVICES

CONTACT : 8715866444

Medivista Healthcare

6, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Job Vacancy

Require GeM operator

(Government e Marketplace)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

NFC

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Required

Asstt. Chef

Helper

At :

LAZIZ PIZZA, ROOP NAGAR

CONTACT :

9796479652

BANK JOBS

Salary NO/VA

1. HDFC Bank Jobs 25+ 10+

2. ICICI Jobs 40+ 5+

3. Axis Bank Jobs 15+ 8+

4. Hotels Jobs 20+ 10+

5. IT Sector Jobs 50+ 20+

6. Private Hospital Jobs 10+ 50+

7. Pharma Jobs 15+ 20+

8. Peon, Helper, Worker 10+ 15+

9. Telecaller, Receptionist 10+ 25+

Venue: H.No. 142, Sec-6

Model Town Gangyal

No.: 7006723093