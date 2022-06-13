Employment June 13, 2022

Staff required
8th pass 10pass 12th pass
Fresher & experience can also apply
1. sales associate.accontant.exp
2.telly caller.recptionist.counsellor.
3.compter operator.billing operator.helper.
4.supervisor.incharge.hr management
5.teacher 1st to 12th..bank sales executive.job jammu city
Interview 13 June to 15 June
Call 6006796637
URGENTLY REQUIRED
AT
SHEETAL POLLUTION
CONTROL CENTRE
B.C ROAD, JAMMU
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
Interested candidate cont on: 9797659017/9796661061
URGENTLY REQUIRED
i) Store Manager- No. 2 (20K)
ii) HR Manager- No. 1 (30K)
iii) Relationship Manager-2 (15K -20 K)
iv) Medical Representative No. 5 (15 K-20 K)
v) Sales Executive (Indoor Sale ) (B/G)
vi) Telecaller’s/Receptionist- (No. 5)
vii) Centre ordinator – No. 2
viii) Security Supervisor/Guards (B/G)
Contact : Brave Security / Placement Service
Address : H No. 669 Sector-C
Sainik Colony Jammu
Mobile No. 9796733175
Email id- bsbravesec@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIRED
Female telecaller
Fixed salary Plus incentive
(Sitting job)
Myraa Hospitality group
Behind V. Mart Janipur
(9906041292)
REQUIRED
Office boy required in Narwal
(Transport Nagar) near Wavemall
Must know bike driving
Timing – 10 am to 5.30 pm
Salary – Rs 7000/-
Contact –
9622325992
MEDIVISTA
HEALTHCARE PVT LTD
INTRODUCE
MEDICAL PLACEMENT
SERVICES
CONTACT : 8715866444
Medivista Healthcare
6, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
Job Vacancy
Require GeM operator
(Government e Marketplace)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
NFC
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Required
Asstt. Chef
Helper
At :
LAZIZ PIZZA, ROOP NAGAR
CONTACT :
9796479652
BANK JOBS
Salary NO/VA
1. HDFC Bank Jobs 25+ 10+
2. ICICI Jobs 40+ 5+
3. Axis Bank Jobs 15+ 8+
4. Hotels Jobs 20+ 10+
5. IT Sector Jobs 50+ 20+
6. Private Hospital Jobs 10+ 50+
7. Pharma Jobs 15+ 20+
8. Peon, Helper, Worker 10+ 15+
9. Telecaller, Receptionist 10+ 25+
Venue: H.No. 142, Sec-6
Model Town Gangyal
No.: 7006723093