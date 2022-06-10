Employment June 10, 2022

Required Teachers
Required experienced teachers(female) for IELTS/ spoken english coaching classes
Address- Hno. 331A Shastri Nagar and Link Road Simbal Morh Jammu.
Kindly send resume at
backoffice.warehouse@gmail.com
Contact 9103172994
Wanted
A Helper for
Photo Framing Workshop.
Ph: 9419189490
Wanted
A Computer knowing boy preferably Photoshop and Corel knowing.
Ph: 9419188445
FEMALE MAID REQUIRED
Full-time Maid for Kids (4 Years)
Work Experience required.
Age Preference : 15-20 Years
Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Accommodation & Food will be given.
Salary – Rs.8000 – Rs.10000 (Max)
M : 9419192776
URGENTLY REQUIRED
M.SC/M.TECH Teacher Required
For Entrance Level
Coaching Centre
SALARY MIN RS. 30 K +F +A
Academic Head/ Adm (Female)
QUAL: M.SC ,
SAL MIN RS. 30K +F +A
All Posting Outside Jammu
Call Us At : 7889935683
STAFF REQUIRED
GNM/ Pharmacist 1 Post
(Qualification-Diploma) Male
Chowkidar / Driver 1 Post
(Accommodation & Food will be provided)
Apply with complete Bio data on
10th to 12th of June 2022
jkspym2@gmail.com
Ph: 9596750390
JKSPYM IRCA
project of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GOI
Head Office Vill: Purkhoo, Post Dumana Akhnoor Road, Jammu.
Required
Project Manager Consultant required Civil Engineering/ Site Supervisor for residential project having 2-3 years experience.
Contact: 7889393961
“Staff REQUIREMENT”
Computer Operators
Salary Rs. 10-12,000
Working Hours –
10 Am to 7 Pm
Call/WhatsApp at Mb.
9419797197
8493838383
Required Manpower in all Distt. of J&K
Profile: BDM, BDE, BDO. etc.
Salary: 15000 to 25000/m.
Qualification: 12th, Graduation.
Good Communication Skills are Required.
Interested Candidates may contact below mention.
www.quickerjob.in
Mob.: 7889846668 7006223526
Required
CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience in the field of audit and taxation for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants (established 1985)
Contact at 13 DC First Floor
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com
Ph.: 9419190248