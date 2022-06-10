Employment June 10, 2022

Required Teachers

Required experienced teachers(female) for IELTS/ spoken english coaching classes

Address- Hno. 331A Shastri Nagar and Link Road Simbal Morh Jammu.

Kindly send resume at

backoffice.warehouse@gmail.com

Contact 9103172994

Wanted

A Helper for

Photo Framing Workshop.

Ph: 9419189490

Wanted

A Computer knowing boy preferably Photoshop and Corel knowing.

Ph: 9419188445

FEMALE MAID REQUIRED

Full-time Maid for Kids (4 Years)

Work Experience required.

Age Preference : 15-20 Years

Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Accommodation & Food will be given.

Salary – Rs.8000 – Rs.10000 (Max)

M : 9419192776

URGENTLY REQUIRED

M.SC/M.TECH Teacher Required

For Entrance Level

Coaching Centre

SALARY MIN RS. 30 K +F +A

Academic Head/ Adm (Female)

QUAL: M.SC ,

SAL MIN RS. 30K +F +A

All Posting Outside Jammu

Call Us At : 7889935683

STAFF REQUIRED

GNM/ Pharmacist 1 Post

(Qualification-Diploma) Male

Chowkidar / Driver 1 Post

(Accommodation & Food will be provided)

Apply with complete Bio data on

10th to 12th of June 2022

jkspym2@gmail.com

Ph: 9596750390

JKSPYM IRCA

project of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GOI

Head Office Vill: Purkhoo, Post Dumana Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

Required

Project Manager Consultant required Civil Engineering/ Site Supervisor for residential project having 2-3 years experience.

Contact: 7889393961

“Staff REQUIREMENT”

Computer Operators

Salary Rs. 10-12,000

Working Hours –

10 Am to 7 Pm

Call/WhatsApp at Mb.

9419797197

8493838383

Required Manpower in all Distt. of J&K

Profile: BDM, BDE, BDO. etc.

Salary: 15000 to 25000/m.

Qualification: 12th, Graduation.

Good Communication Skills are Required.

Interested Candidates may contact below mention.

www.quickerjob.in

Mob.: 7889846668 7006223526

Required

CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience in the field of audit and taxation for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants (established 1985)

Contact at 13 DC First Floor

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Ph.: 9419190248