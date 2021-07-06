Employment July 6, 2021

Walk-in-interview

A construction company requires an Accounts knowing Personnel with knowledge of accounts and finance, IT/GST rules with a minimum qualification of Graduation with 5 years of minimum experience. Age no criteria. Salary Negotiable. Working Place at Sidhra. Interested candidates can come for a walk in interview on 16th July 2021 at 11 am. Kindly carry resume and all relevant documents.

Contact Person : Sunil Koul

Mob No. 7889811321

Golden business opportunity

USA Based MNC, Expanding in your City, Earn Income,Work from Home in your flexible hours, Using Mobile or laptop

In Wellness Industry For Free Joining,click bit.ly/DBOFORM

Or Call

Yusuf Ahmed #9871955884

Pooja Joshi #9560288844

REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN

Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Super Speciality Hospital

Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224

Required

1. Sales Exe – 15000+

2. Hardware Eng – 12000+

3. Computer Opr – 8000+

4. Receptionist – 7000+

5. Service Eng – 10000+

6. Maid – 10000+

7. Office Card – 8000+

8. Driver – 10000+

9. Helper – 8000+

Contact: Mehar Services

23-A, Ext, Gandhi Nagar

Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk

Ph: 0191-2439541

REQUIRED MAID

Required for 24*7 Female house maid and baby sitter. Food and accommodation provided.Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.

Call on – 9797535863

Required

Office Coordinator

Graduate with Computer Skills

Salary 10,000/=

Email Resume at

Rajwal2007@gmail.com

Wanted

A full time accountant

with 3-5 years

of experience

Salary Negotiable

Contact :-

Shanker General Store

9797372448

REQUIRED

SALE MAN

FOR CATTLE FEED

CONTACT : 90868 22222