Employment July 5, 2021

REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN

Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Super Speciality Hospital

Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224

Wanted

A DAY GUARD

FOR A HOTEL

Timing – 9 AM to 9 PM

Interested candidates give ur resume on Whattsapp only

94691-96763

Address : VADWA HOTEL (P) Ltd

Opp. TRC, Residency Road

near KC Residency, Jammu

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh = 7006832169

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000-9000

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW, MEDICAL Assit.)

2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) – 7000-8000

N.O, U-Matric or above.

Bharti Agencies (Regd.)

307-A, Near Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 9906017701

Required

Male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels.

malls and pvt companies,

factories, guards… etc

Qualification: 8th to Graduation

interested candidate cont on: 7889791657/7889616202

WANTED DRIVER

For Private Cars, Preferable area adjoining Channi Himmat.

Send details via text to this mobile with

Age, Exp. years, Residing area.

Mob: 91497-21294

REQUIRED

Experienced Medical Runners/ Executives for Meditech Pharmaceutical in Raghunathpura Jammu.

Interested candidates may

contact on: 9419184824, 9419610770, 01912544824

Required Distributor

For Wings Energy Drink in all J&K and win free gift’s like: Laptop, A.C, Scooty, Swift, Creta and many more.

Also required Sale Executive

Salary- 12000 + Petrol

Retailer’s Shop Network Required

Call Now: 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu