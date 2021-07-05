Employment July 5, 2021

REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN
Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Super Speciality Hospital
Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224
Wanted
A DAY GUARD
FOR A HOTEL
Timing – 9 AM to 9 PM
Interested candidates give ur resume on Whattsapp only
94691-96763
Address : VADWA HOTEL (P) Ltd
Opp. TRC, Residency Road
near KC Residency, Jammu
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh = 7006832169
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000-9000
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW, MEDICAL Assit.)
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) – 7000-8000
N.O, U-Matric or above.
Bharti Agencies (Regd.)
307-A, Near Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 9906017701
Required
Male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels.
malls and pvt companies,
factories, guards… etc
Qualification: 8th to Graduation
interested candidate cont on: 7889791657/7889616202
WANTED DRIVER
For Private Cars, Preferable area adjoining Channi Himmat.
Send details via text to this mobile with
Age, Exp. years, Residing area.
Mob: 91497-21294
REQUIRED
Experienced Medical Runners/ Executives for Meditech Pharmaceutical in Raghunathpura Jammu.
Interested candidates may
contact on: 9419184824, 9419610770, 01912544824
Required Distributor
For Wings Energy Drink in all J&K and win free gift’s like: Laptop, A.C, Scooty, Swift, Creta and many more.
Also required Sale Executive
Salary- 12000 + Petrol
Retailer’s Shop Network Required
Call Now: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu