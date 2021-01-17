Employment Jan 17, 2021

Required Tutors

for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Arts (JKBOSE/CBSE) NEET/AIMS/IIT/JEe (Mains & Advance) JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, PO/CLERK, IBPS, ACCOUNT ASSTT., ENG. SPOKEN, GRAMMAR, IELTS, DEFENCE, KAS, IAS

Whatsapp/Mobile: 9149505059

HOME TUTORS ALSO APPLY FREELY

Required

1. Teacher for Banking and JKSSB Courses.

2. English Speaking Course Trainer.

CONTACT

DOEACC/EDES

Canal Road Opposite J&K Bank ATM

9419200507, 2580057

Walk in interview

Required Female Service Coordinator for handling Interstate Operations of Electrical Appliances manufacturing Company, with minimum experience of 2 years.

Note:

1. Knowledge of MS-Office (Excel) is Compulsory.

2. Salary Negotiable.

Date of Interview:

18-1-2021, 19-1-2021

Company Address:-

M/s Classic Enterprises

Babliyana, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road

Gangyal-Jammu-180010

Contact No: 9858507832, 9858507827

Salesman required

Full time Salesman for a jewellery store in Old City required

Salary : Negotiable

Qualification : Graduate

Experience : 2+ years

Interested candidates may email their resume/CV at pmrc123@rediffmail com.

ACCOUNTANT CUM CASHIER

Wanted immediate services of an Accountant cum Cashier for full time having minimum 10 Years experience in accounts matter and should be well equipped in computer operations.

Salary Negotiable.

May Contact personally in our office at M/s Anil Kumar Kapahi Contractor near 4th Bridge Lower Beli Charana Jammu 180003. Ph. No. 0191-2227899.

Email:- kapahi.engineers@gmail.com

Website : www.kapahiengineers.com

Required

Marketing Executives (5) & Managers (2)

(With experience in banking, MLM,

Insurance, customer handling etc)

Tele – Callers (2)

Salary : best in business

For Real Estate Business

Call : 9419916989

Email : ideasforall@rediffmail.com

Need

A Independent House on Rent, with Car Parking

7006185775

9622162609

Job

Job in leading Pizza Company

for Delivery

Salary upto 9000 to 15000 Per Month

PF+ESI + Bonus + Insurance facility

Fuel and Bike will be given by company

Driving Licence is Must

Contact :

(1) 9780404082

(2) 8968696492

(3) 9622218385

Anu Placement Service

We provide Nurses (24×7)

9 to 5 care taker

& part time maids

7889663466, 8716809140,

9906267040

REQUIRED STAFF

FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE – FEMALE

SALES EXECUTIVE- MALE/FEMALE

RECEPTIONIST-1

CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVE- FEMALE

TELECALLER- FEMALE

PASTE UR PP SIZE PHOTO ON CV AND MAIL AT

prathamtechnologies@rediffmail.com

MINIMUM GRADUATE WITH GOOD

COMMUNICATION SKILLS.