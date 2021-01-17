Employment Jan 17, 2021

Required Tutors
for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Arts (JKBOSE/CBSE) NEET/AIMS/IIT/JEe (Mains & Advance) JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, PO/CLERK, IBPS, ACCOUNT ASSTT., ENG. SPOKEN, GRAMMAR, IELTS, DEFENCE, KAS, IAS
Whatsapp/Mobile: 9149505059
HOME TUTORS ALSO APPLY FREELY
Required
1. Teacher for Banking and JKSSB Courses.
2. English Speaking Course Trainer.
CONTACT
DOEACC/EDES
Canal Road Opposite J&K Bank ATM
9419200507, 2580057
Walk in interview
Required Female Service Coordinator for handling Interstate Operations of Electrical Appliances manufacturing Company, with minimum experience of 2 years.
Note:
1. Knowledge of MS-Office (Excel) is Compulsory.
2. Salary Negotiable.
Date of Interview:
18-1-2021, 19-1-2021
Company Address:-
M/s Classic Enterprises
Babliyana, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road
Gangyal-Jammu-180010
Contact No: 9858507832, 9858507827
Salesman required
Full time Salesman for a jewellery store in Old City required
Salary : Negotiable
Qualification : Graduate
Experience : 2+ years
Interested candidates may email their resume/CV at pmrc123@rediffmail com.
ACCOUNTANT CUM CASHIER
Wanted immediate services of an Accountant cum Cashier for full time having minimum 10 Years experience in accounts matter and should be well equipped in computer operations.
Salary Negotiable.
May Contact personally in our office at M/s Anil Kumar Kapahi Contractor near 4th Bridge Lower Beli Charana Jammu 180003. Ph. No. 0191-2227899.
Email:- kapahi.engineers@gmail.com
Website : www.kapahiengineers.com
Required
Marketing Executives (5) & Managers (2)
(With experience in banking, MLM,
Insurance, customer handling etc)
Tele – Callers (2)
Salary : best in business
For Real Estate Business
Call : 9419916989
Email : ideasforall@rediffmail.com
Need
A Independent House on Rent, with Car Parking
7006185775
9622162609
Job
Job in leading Pizza Company
for Delivery
Salary upto 9000 to 15000 Per Month
PF+ESI + Bonus + Insurance facility
Fuel and Bike will be given by company
Driving Licence is Must
Contact :
(1) 9780404082
(2) 8968696492
(3) 9622218385
Anu Placement Service
We provide Nurses (24×7)
9 to 5 care taker
& part time maids
7889663466, 8716809140,
9906267040
REQUIRED STAFF
FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE – FEMALE
SALES EXECUTIVE- MALE/FEMALE
RECEPTIONIST-1
CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVE- FEMALE
TELECALLER- FEMALE
PASTE UR PP SIZE PHOTO ON CV AND MAIL AT
prathamtechnologies@rediffmail.com
MINIMUM GRADUATE WITH GOOD
COMMUNICATION SKILLS.