Employment Aug 21, 2021

Visasmile Requires
Experienced
Visa- Counselor to
handle overseas Educational Placement of Students, Immigration, Permanent Residency & work Visa
Contact – 9682196202, 8492088832
JOB JOB JOB
Big Opportunity in Jammu for
FRESHERS/EXP.
Urgently Required 600 candidates for RETAIL OUTLET in Jammu Division.
Interview starts from 21st Aug 11 am – 5 pm
Salary: Negotiable
DIVINE CONSULTANCY & SERVICES ADD: GOWSHALLA ROAD, KOTWAL BUILDING, AMPHALLA
CONTACT: 8082062994
Staff Required
S. No.
1. Sales Executive (Water Pumps)
WALK IN INTERVIEW OR EMAIL RESUME
BRITE INDUSTRIES
77-A, 78,79A, PHASE II
GANGYAL JAMMU
9419190341, briteind@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Trainee- ITI/Diploma/Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Fresher, Salary : 8 to 12 K
Accounts & Finance Executive- MBA in Finance with 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary : 15 to 20 K
Marketing Executive : MBA in Marketing
Fresher/Exp both Salary : 10 to 20 K.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
Jammu based office boy for Hardware Business.
Requirement:
Managing the labour
Order dispatching
Miscellaneous jobs at the premises.
Must be young, dynamic, and hard-working.
Email your resume:
arjunjain56@gmail.com
Salary: ` 10,000/-
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.
Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY
Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu
Contact No : 8130703131
Email : mpgskills@gmail.com
R.N. TUTORIAL
REQUIRED TEACHERS
Walk in Interview
Timing :- 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM
Class :- 11th and 12th
Subject :- Accountancy, Business, Studies, Physics and Chemistry.
Address :- Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.
Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464
Required
1) Sales Executive – 3 No
Minimum Experience – 5 years in retail sales
Salary-10,000-18000
2)Female Floor Manager – 1
Qualification- Min Graduation
Experience – 3 years in Hospitality/Service Industry
Salary-12000-18000
Job Timings:10 am to 8 pm
Whatsapp your resumes on
6006802004
Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt Ltd