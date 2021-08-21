Employment Aug 21, 2021

Visasmile Requires

Experienced

Visa- Counselor to

handle overseas Educational Placement of Students, Immigration, Permanent Residency & work Visa

Contact – 9682196202, 8492088832

JOB JOB JOB

Big Opportunity in Jammu for

FRESHERS/EXP.

Urgently Required 600 candidates for RETAIL OUTLET in Jammu Division.

Interview starts from 21st Aug 11 am – 5 pm

Salary: Negotiable

DIVINE CONSULTANCY & SERVICES ADD: GOWSHALLA ROAD, KOTWAL BUILDING, AMPHALLA

CONTACT: 8082062994

Staff Required

S. No.

1. Sales Executive (Water Pumps)

WALK IN INTERVIEW OR EMAIL RESUME

BRITE INDUSTRIES

77-A, 78,79A, PHASE II

GANGYAL JAMMU

9419190341, briteind@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Trainee- ITI/Diploma/Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Fresher, Salary : 8 to 12 K

Accounts & Finance Executive- MBA in Finance with 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary : 15 to 20 K

Marketing Executive : MBA in Marketing

Fresher/Exp both Salary : 10 to 20 K.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Jammu based office boy for Hardware Business.

Requirement:

Managing the labour

Order dispatching

Miscellaneous jobs at the premises.

Must be young, dynamic, and hard-working.

Email your resume:

arjunjain56@gmail.com

Salary: ` 10,000/-

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY

Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact No : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

R.N. TUTORIAL

REQUIRED TEACHERS

Walk in Interview

Timing :- 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM

Class :- 11th and 12th

Subject :- Accountancy, Business, Studies, Physics and Chemistry.

Address :- Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464

Required

1) Sales Executive – 3 No

Minimum Experience – 5 years in retail sales

Salary-10,000-18000

2)Female Floor Manager – 1

Qualification- Min Graduation

Experience – 3 years in Hospitality/Service Industry

Salary-12000-18000

Job Timings:10 am to 8 pm

Whatsapp your resumes on

6006802004

Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt Ltd