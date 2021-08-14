Employment Aug 14, 2021

REQUIRED
DOMESTIC HELPER (BOY)
at Udheywala, Jammu.
Salary Rs. 8000/pm
(Free Accommodation & Food)
Contact Mobile/Whatsapp
7006100082
JOB
Receptionist/helper
For Dental Clinic
Contact
9622322322
9419764369
Walk in interview
on 16th 17th 18th
Required candidates
Male-Female-Marketing Executives -15
Qualification graduation
Telecallers-15, Qualification 12th
Marketing Survey-20- 10th & above
126/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Cont 9512744388
House Help Vacancy
24×7 Female House Maid and baby Sitter required. Food and accommodation provided. Good Salary. Location Miran Sahib.
Call on 9797535863
No charges from candidates
Required Delivery boys for Flipkart in Trikuta Nagar Hub. Own 2 wheeler and licence required. Salary 11000 plus PF, ESIC and Petrol.
Contact on 7006553405
Now hiring
A leading International BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for a inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.
Excellent Communication skills are a must.
Contact: 8899696322
REQUIRED
CAREER IN MARKETING
MALE/ FEMALE SALES EXECUTIVE
(Job Location : RAJOURI)
(Local Candidate will be preferred)
Education : UG : Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma in Any Specialization
(Fresher’s can also apply)
Industry : Pharmaceutical
* To promote company products to Doctors for taking fresh orders.
* Effective OT & in-clinic presentation to doctors, Paramedics
* Meet Stockiest, Chemist & Purchase Deptt to ensure product availability.
Required Candidate profile
* Candidate should be Young & Dynamic
* Good Communication Skill, Innovative, Target Driven, go getter
* Two Wheeler is Mandatory
SALARY+ ALLOWANCES+INCENTIVES
best in the industry to the deserving Candidate
Email your CV to medpharma09@gmail.com
REQUIRED
CAREER IN MARKETING
FEMALE SALES EXECUTIVE
(Job Location : JAMMU)
Education : UG : Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma in Any Specialization
(Fresher’s can also apply)
Industry : Pharmaceutical
* To promote company products to Doctors for taking fresh orders.
* Effective OT & in-clinic presentation to doctors, Paramedics
* Meet Stockiest, Chemist & Purchase Deptt to ensure product availability.
Required Candidate profile
* Candidate should be Young & Dynamic
* Good Communication Skill, Innovative, Target Driven, go getter
* Two Wheeler is Mandatory
SALARY+ ALLOWANCES+INCENTIVES
best in the industry to the deserving Candidate
Email your CV to medpharma09@gmail.com
Required
Accounting BUSY Software Operator
Additionally should be able to use MS office
Preferred Qualification – Graduation
Salary: 8000
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email
Phone no: +91 90551 40106
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
Required
Construction Machinery/Vehicle Expert
with knowledge of spare parts should have computer knowledge as well
Preferred Qualification – Graduation/ Mechanical Engineering
Required Experience: 4-10 years
Salary: 17-22k (negotiable)
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email
Phone No: +91 6005733238
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
VACANCY
Visvero brings new careers in ITES services
For experienced Jammu residents.
Excellent verbal and written English skills are a must.
Send your resumes
@ hr@visvero.com
Phone # 9999469643
Urgently Required
Pharmacist : 1 TO 5 YEARS OF EXP.
Salary No Bar For Deserving Candidates.
84920-85474/94191-85091