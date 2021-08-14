Employment Aug 14, 2021

REQUIRED

DOMESTIC HELPER (BOY)

at Udheywala, Jammu.

Salary Rs. 8000/pm

(Free Accommodation & Food)

Contact Mobile/Whatsapp

7006100082

JOB

Receptionist/helper

For Dental Clinic

Contact

9622322322

9419764369

Walk in interview

on 16th 17th 18th

Required candidates

Male-Female-Marketing Executives -15

Qualification graduation

Telecallers-15, Qualification 12th

Marketing Survey-20- 10th & above

126/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Cont 9512744388

House Help Vacancy

24×7 Female House Maid and baby Sitter required. Food and accommodation provided. Good Salary. Location Miran Sahib.

Call on 9797535863

No charges from candidates

Required Delivery boys for Flipkart in Trikuta Nagar Hub. Own 2 wheeler and licence required. Salary 11000 plus PF, ESIC and Petrol.

Contact on 7006553405

Now hiring

A leading International BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for a inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.

Excellent Communication skills are a must.

Contact: 8899696322

REQUIRED

CAREER IN MARKETING

MALE/ FEMALE SALES EXECUTIVE

(Job Location : RAJOURI)

(Local Candidate will be preferred)

Education : UG : Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma in Any Specialization

(Fresher’s can also apply)

Industry : Pharmaceutical

* To promote company products to Doctors for taking fresh orders.

* Effective OT & in-clinic presentation to doctors, Paramedics

* Meet Stockiest, Chemist & Purchase Deptt to ensure product availability.

Required Candidate profile

* Candidate should be Young & Dynamic

* Good Communication Skill, Innovative, Target Driven, go getter

* Two Wheeler is Mandatory

SALARY+ ALLOWANCES+INCENTIVES

best in the industry to the deserving Candidate

Email your CV to medpharma09@gmail.com

REQUIRED

CAREER IN MARKETING

FEMALE SALES EXECUTIVE

(Job Location : JAMMU)

Education : UG : Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma in Any Specialization

(Fresher’s can also apply)

Industry : Pharmaceutical

* To promote company products to Doctors for taking fresh orders.

* Effective OT & in-clinic presentation to doctors, Paramedics

* Meet Stockiest, Chemist & Purchase Deptt to ensure product availability.

Required Candidate profile

* Candidate should be Young & Dynamic

* Good Communication Skill, Innovative, Target Driven, go getter

* Two Wheeler is Mandatory

SALARY+ ALLOWANCES+INCENTIVES

best in the industry to the deserving Candidate

Email your CV to medpharma09@gmail.com

Required

Accounting BUSY Software Operator

Additionally should be able to use MS office

Preferred Qualification – Graduation

Salary: 8000

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email

Phone no: +91 90551 40106

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

Required

Construction Machinery/Vehicle Expert

with knowledge of spare parts should have computer knowledge as well

Preferred Qualification – Graduation/ Mechanical Engineering

Required Experience: 4-10 years

Salary: 17-22k (negotiable)

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email

Phone No: +91 6005733238

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

VACANCY

Visvero brings new careers in ITES services

For experienced Jammu residents.

Excellent verbal and written English skills are a must.

Send your resumes

@ hr@visvero.com

Phone # 9999469643

Urgently Required

Pharmacist : 1 TO 5 YEARS OF EXP.

Salary No Bar For Deserving Candidates.

84920-85474/94191-85091