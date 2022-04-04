Employment Apr 4, 2022

Pharmacist-
Urgently Required
ITC Limited Distributor at Jammu and Kathua are looking for qualified Pharmacist registered with JK Pharmacy Council and have valid Wholesale Drug Licence . Monthly Remuneration is ensured monthly
Kindly contact on below number
Anukaran
8888856312
Job Vacancy
itc distributors
Urgently Required 5 Sales Representative and Team Leader for FMCG sales of ITC Products salary as per experience 10 to 18 thousand per month
Kindly contact on below number
Mr Kohli
9906014892
Mo. 9858519494
URGENTLY REQUIRED
TEACHERS FOR COACHING INSTITUTE
Subjects:- Eng. Hindi, Maths, Sc, SST, Urdu, Computer & Sanskrit Upto Class 10th (M/F)
* Spoken English Trainer (F)
* Office Coordinator (F)
* Art & Craft Tr. (F)
* Physics, Chemistry, Bio, Maths, Economics, Accounts Tr. for 11th & 12th Class
Contact: 9541265920
Location: Sarwal & Rehari
Requirements
DAILY RISING SUN
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement: Female Teachers
Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu
Contact No:
9419118111, 9419169851
Rizwan Service
We provide help
Maid/baby caring/
nursing caring/
couple/servant
Contact 8899240062
Full time/part time service
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30K/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265 7889846668, 7006223526
JSM it solutions
urgent requirement of Marketing Executive and A teacher who has knowledge about HTML, JAVA, IT Direct Joining and JSM it solution is providing
Free computer courses call 6005369882, 7051125302, Address Gangyal near HDFC Bank
Galaxy public scHool
Galaxy Enclave Sec-E (Extn) Sainik Colony, Jammu
Affiliated to CBSE New Delhi Affiliation Code: 730088
Telephone No. 9419181721, 9419101232
Email: schoolgalaxypublic@gmail.com
Required Staff
Post Essential Qualification
Vice Principal A) M.A, M.Ed
B) Teaching Experience of 5 yrs
IT Teacher B.Sc with Computer/ B.C.A having
regular course from Jammu
University or College
Application alongwith photocopies of certificate should reach on baove address on or before 15th April 2022 or contact the undersigned.
Chairman
JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH
DIVINE PLACEMENT
Talab Tillo
M- 9419575555
* Teachers * Receptionist * Tele Callers
* Marketing * Sales * Team Leader’s
* Office Incharge * Driver * Account Assistance * Insurance * Bank
HIRING NOW
1. Social Media Manager
2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)
3. Operations Manager
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823
Job opening for
international bpo in jammu
Required Qualified candidates for lead generation of on US process. Night Shift.
International BPO experience will be preferred
Fresher are also Welcome
Salary 10 K to 12 K
Eligibility 10+2 to Graduation PG.
Communication Skills. Good communication in English required
Contact : 7889793590/8492920023
Location : Tender Heart School Top Paloura
near Bua Dati Mandir
Job Vacancy
Required Salesman (Male)
Having good knowledge & experience of Suits, Sarees, Lehenga’s & gowns for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City.
Contact: 9419182096
Urgent Required
Female telecaller
Fixed salary Plus incentive
(Sitting job)
Myraa Hospitality group
Behind V. Mart Janipur
(9906041292)c
Genius Academy
Required Receptionist
Send resume on
Whatsapp No.
7006127057, 7006237898
Home Tution
11th,12th, neet, iit-jee
Phy, che, maths,
also contact
Cambridge montessori roopnagar
WE REQUIRE TEACHERS
* Candidates should have fluency in English & good experience
* Freshers can also apply
Walk in : Monday- Wednesday
Timings : 10.30 – 02.30
# 15/5, JDA Colony, Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu
Ph No. 9845014916/8493841485
Required Staff in
katra
4 Room boys 8000
4 Waiters 8000
1 Manager operation
House man 7000
Dishwasher 8000
Send resume on
WhatsApp no 9797339999
Joining 5.04.22
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered Firm requires 42 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 15,000 to 20,000/- Per Month
(As Per Co. Rules)
So Come with Full Bio Data At:
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824 A- Last Morh Gandhinagar Jammu
near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081
Note : 20 candidates Required for
Ladakh Road Trip
Required Distributor
For
Joy Brau
Protein Beer (Non-Alcohol)
Made in Germany (Imported Product)
21g Protein, Contains 10g BCAA
Minimum Investment 50000 to 80,000/-
Also required Sales Executive
No’s- 2
Salary + 15000 + incentives
Call now 9906155071, 9622195248
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu