Employment Apr 4, 2022

Pharmacist-

Urgently Required

ITC Limited Distributor at Jammu and Kathua are looking for qualified Pharmacist registered with JK Pharmacy Council and have valid Wholesale Drug Licence . Monthly Remuneration is ensured monthly

Kindly contact on below number

Anukaran

8888856312

Job Vacancy

itc distributors

Urgently Required 5 Sales Representative and Team Leader for FMCG sales of ITC Products salary as per experience 10 to 18 thousand per month

Kindly contact on below number

Mr Kohli

9906014892

Mo. 9858519494

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TEACHERS FOR COACHING INSTITUTE

Subjects:- Eng. Hindi, Maths, Sc, SST, Urdu, Computer & Sanskrit Upto Class 10th (M/F)

* Spoken English Trainer (F)

* Office Coordinator (F)

* Art & Craft Tr. (F)

* Physics, Chemistry, Bio, Maths, Economics, Accounts Tr. for 11th & 12th Class

Contact: 9541265920

Location: Sarwal & Rehari

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

Rizwan Service

We provide help

Maid/baby caring/

nursing caring/

couple/servant

Contact 8899240062

Full time/part time service

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265 7889846668, 7006223526

JSM it solutions

urgent requirement of Marketing Executive and A teacher who has knowledge about HTML, JAVA, IT Direct Joining and JSM it solution is providing

Free computer courses call 6005369882, 7051125302, Address Gangyal near HDFC Bank

Galaxy public scHool

Galaxy Enclave Sec-E (Extn) Sainik Colony, Jammu

Affiliated to CBSE New Delhi Affiliation Code: 730088

Telephone No. 9419181721, 9419101232

Email: schoolgalaxypublic@gmail.com

Required Staff

Post Essential Qualification

Vice Principal A) M.A, M.Ed

B) Teaching Experience of 5 yrs

IT Teacher B.Sc with Computer/ B.C.A having

regular course from Jammu

University or College

Application alongwith photocopies of certificate should reach on baove address on or before 15th April 2022 or contact the undersigned.

Chairman

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH

DIVINE PLACEMENT

Talab Tillo

M- 9419575555

* Teachers * Receptionist * Tele Callers

* Marketing * Sales * Team Leader’s

* Office Incharge * Driver * Account Assistance * Insurance * Bank

HIRING NOW

1. Social Media Manager

2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)

3. Operations Manager

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823

Job opening for

international bpo in jammu

Required Qualified candidates for lead generation of on US process. Night Shift.

International BPO experience will be preferred

Fresher are also Welcome

Salary 10 K to 12 K

Eligibility 10+2 to Graduation PG.

Communication Skills. Good communication in English required

Contact : 7889793590/8492920023

Location : Tender Heart School Top Paloura

near Bua Dati Mandir

Job Vacancy

Required Salesman (Male)

Having good knowledge & experience of Suits, Sarees, Lehenga’s & gowns for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City.

Contact: 9419182096

Urgent Required

Female telecaller

Fixed salary Plus incentive

(Sitting job)

Myraa Hospitality group

Behind V. Mart Janipur

(9906041292)c

Genius Academy

Required Receptionist

Send resume on

Whatsapp No.

7006127057, 7006237898

Home Tution

11th,12th, neet, iit-jee

Phy, che, maths,

also contact

Cambridge montessori roopnagar

WE REQUIRE TEACHERS

* Candidates should have fluency in English & good experience

* Freshers can also apply

Walk in : Monday- Wednesday

Timings : 10.30 – 02.30

# 15/5, JDA Colony, Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu

Ph No. 9845014916/8493841485

Required Staff in

katra

4 Room boys 8000

4 Waiters 8000

1 Manager operation

House man 7000

Dishwasher 8000

Send resume on

WhatsApp no 9797339999

Joining 5.04.22

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered Firm requires 42 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 15,000 to 20,000/- Per Month

(As Per Co. Rules)

So Come with Full Bio Data At:

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824 A- Last Morh Gandhinagar Jammu

near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081

Note : 20 candidates Required for

Ladakh Road Trip

Required Distributor

For

Joy Brau

Protein Beer (Non-Alcohol)

Made in Germany (Imported Product)

21g Protein, Contains 10g BCAA

Minimum Investment 50000 to 80,000/-

Also required Sales Executive

No’s- 2

Salary + 15000 + incentives

Call now 9906155071, 9622195248

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu