Employment Apr 23, 2022

Staff Required

For Udhampur Office

10 Receptionist (Female)

“10+2/Graduate/FMPHW, GNM”

(First Preference Married)

Interview Date : 21st & 22nd April 2022

Interview Timing : 11 AM – 3 PM (Sharp)

Contact with your resume at :-

Bharti Agencies

Branch Office: Opposite Ved Mandir Adarsh Colony, Udhampur (J&K)

8899578488, 9906017701

Candidate should be near by to Udhampur

Urgently Required

1. Telecaller 10 to 15 automobile sector

2. Salesman, receptionist

3. Accountant, electrician

4. Counselor, salesman for footwear showroom

5. Office coordinator (qual. graduate fluent in english)

6.floor executive.coordinator

Interview call Friday to Saturday

6006796637

Required

Full Time Maid / Cook for a small family in Channi Himmat

Contact 9419193252

WANTED

TEACHER

for a Playway School

152-F, Doordarshan

Lane, Janipur

Aglow Kids School

Contact 9.00 am – 12 Noon

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact: 0191-2535337, 4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

Visit the school office on all working days

from 10 am-2pm with your

resume and two colored photos

May fair international school

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANTALAB,

9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Academic Coordinator for higher classes with min. 3 yrs experience.

2. PGT Eng B.Ed for Higher Classes

3. PGT SCI & MATHS for 10th 11th & 12th Classes

4. TGT English for Middle and Primary Classes

5. NTT Teacher Trained

APPLY ON OR BEFORE 30TH OF APRIL 22

STAFF REQUIRED

1 Sales Manager

2 Service Manager

3 Marketing Executive

4 Mechanic

Application Accepted of those having experience of minimum 2 years in two wheeler automobiles sector

DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

(A Authorised Dealer Of Hero Motocorp. Ltd)

Deeli Kunjwani By Pass

Contact No:- 9086085859/9906081121

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL JAMMU

Email:- crescentpublicschoolchakb@gmail.com

Contact: 0191-2535337, 4019424/8803760080

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE

URDU TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

Visit at Janipur branch on all working days from

10 am-2 pm

your resume and two colored photos

Urgently Required

STAFF FOR RESTAURANT/CAFE

1) Helper/Waitor-1

2) Housekeeping/Cleaner-1

3) Cashier-1

Direct Joining

LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD

CALL 9796736420

WANTED

PHYSICS TEACHER

for 11th/12th

Social Science Teacher

for 9th/10th

Biology Teacher for 9th/10th

for Coaching Centre

at Channi near Wave Mall

C No. 9419131067, 9797710709

Immediately Required Faculty

For Reputed Institute at Gandhi Nagar for Competitive Examination for Political Science

Sociology

Public Administration

Geography

CSAT

Contact: 6006222548

REQUIRED

PEON

Salary : 10,000

Candidate should be

Local From Jammu

Call: 9070970222

Required Urgently

Principal for Play Way School

(Bari Brahmna Smailpur)

Minimum Qualification:

B.A. & B.Ed + 5 year Experience.

Salary in between (10000 to 15000)

(Market + Office Boy) for School

Teacher’s for Playway Schools School Timing is (8:30 to 2:00 PM)

Contact: 7889715827

Required

FOR AUTOMOBILE COMPANY

20 SALES EXECUTIVE

(Having own Bike)

05 Telecaller (Having Computer Knowledge)

(Salary + Incentive+ TA + Mobile)

Contact No: 9149786516, 7889955425

Required

Wanted Experienced Mechanical Staff :- 2 Nos.

Electrician-2 Nos.

Full time For manufacturing unit at Bari -Brahmana .

Good salary .

Contact: 7006234184

Required

Sales Executive (3 persons)

(Qual 10+2) Computer knowing

Visit with resume at:-

420, Near BSNL office Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

(Between 10 AM to 1 PM)

Contact: 9419171332, 9419008765

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY (HIGH SCHOOL) NARWAL BALA, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. B.A. BEd (Urdu Knowing)

2. B.A. BEd (General)

3. BSc BEd (Science Stream)

Contact No.:

9419644438, 9419146066

KIDS KUDOSE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Lower Shiv Nagar (Near Govt. Women Polytechnic College) Behind A.G. Office

Invites applications for the posts of

PGT – English, Hindi, S.St

TGT – All subjects

Nursery Trained Teacher

Computer Teacher

Contact with your testimonials in school during 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Ph.No.: 9682327957

REQUIRED

Hiring staff for Dr. Lal Path Labs for its locations at Mubarak Mandi & Subash Nagar, Jammu

* FMPHW (Females)

* GNM (Females)

* Lab Technicians (Males)

Contact : 7006427351

for interview.

WANTED OFFICE BOY

Energetic Local Boy for Office in Channi Himmat, Jammu with driving license of two wheeler.

Contact: 7889799829, 9419194151