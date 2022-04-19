Employment Apr 19, 2022

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265 7006223526,

7889846668

Staff Required

A reputed firm require the following staff urgently.

1) Computer Operators – 5 No’s

2) Sales Man – 5 No’s

(Should have their own conveyance)

Kindly contact this No.

9205434343

Need Typist

Required Computer Typist Female

Salary Negotiable

Timing 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM

Contact No. 7006286592

JOBS@ 2022

1. Runners (m) 2nos

Salary : 12,000 to 16,000+ perks

2. Senior Marketing & Sales Associate’s (On Rolls) having exp. Of 3 to 8 yrs in same.

Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks

3. Tele Caller’s for International BPO’S

Salary 12k to 20 k + inc.

No Registration Fees!

DreamMakerz #8713000033

STAFF REQUIRED

“FOR HOME PATIENT CARE”

1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW etc etc)

2. Elderly Care Attendants (M/F)

(Experienced or Fresher)

3. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)

Experienced or Fresher)

SHIFTS: DAY/NIGHT/24×7

(Salary : 8000/- PM to 1000/- PM)

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-a, Near Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388

Job Vacancy for Canon

Partner Jammu

M/s Copier corporation Plus

1. Receptionist – (Female) = 1 No

Having knowledge of Busy21, 3.10

2. Sales Execuitve (Male) – 1 No

Fresher or experienced can walk for interview with Biodata at No. 210. A Last Morh, Gandhinagar, Jammu.

Near Lal Mandir

Time: 11.00 am to 5.00 pm from

Dated: 20/04/22 to 30/04/22

Ph: 9419224559, 9419224541, 01913559060

REQUIRED

20 NO

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

FOR A REPUTED

COMPANY

JAMMU

FOR ENQUIRY CONTACT

+91 9906828282/+91 9796555559

+91 9906606049

Required Distributor

in all J&K for

Juices, Water, Soda, Jeera Soda

and many more.

Sales & Marketing Full Support Provide by Company.

Investment : 1 lakh to 3 lakh

Also Required Investor

Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699

Address : 400/A, Gandhi

Nagar, Jammu

New Look

Furnitures

We are Hiring

Salesman

Men/Women

Qualification – 10+2 and above

Experience: 0-3 Yrs.

Contact: 9419132625, 7006317801

National Highway Gangyal, Jammu

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

REPUTED TRANSPORT COMPANY

Required an experienced accountant for day to day work. Knowledge about Busy software for a reputed transport company. Send resume at vickas.sharma@gmail.com or contact 9469800049

Required STAFF

Required urgent staff for the Company dealing with Bio Medical items

1. Manager (Minium qualification Graduate)

2. Computer Operator

3. Store Keeper

4. Delivery Boy (Must carry driving Licence)

Salary negotiable

Interview timing between 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM (Monday18.04.2022 to Wednesday 22.04.2022)

At

JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES

846-A Krishna Nagar, Jammu

Mobile: 8491911555, 8491911777

Shangrilla Public School

Sarwal, Jammu Ph. 2572170,2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

Teacher Required

Kindergarten

Qualification : Graduate/B.Ed Walk in interview in all working days.

Timing : 9.30 am to 1.00 pm

ANURADHA MISSION SCHOOL (10+2)

K.B. NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1) Computer Teacher

Qualification : BCA/MCA

Contact :

7889817609

REQUIRED

Salesman Required for Marketing. Salary start 15 K to 25 K.

Mobile No.

8899948500

7006001287

NEW RAINBOW PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BATHINDI MORH, JAMMU

(Recognised by J&K Govt)

STAFF REQUIRED FOR

Primary Classes :-

Qualification : B.A, MA/B.Ed

Submit your Resume Urgently

(Salary Negotiable) Only short candidates will be called.

Preference to nearby only.

Ph No. 9086005599/9419134065

Principal

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR SEC. SCHOOL

Vikas Nagar & Thathar Paloura

near Best Price

Teachers required

(1) M.A/M.A B.Ed- (2)

(2) B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed Medical – (2)

(3) B.A/ B.A B.Ed – 1

Apply within 5 days alongwith qualification certificate in the Principal office

Retired teacher can apply age below 70 years.

O S Manhas (MD)

Contact No. 94191-96150, 7006485954

Urgently Required

STAFF FOR RESTAURANT /CAFE

1) Helper/Waitor-1

2) Housekeeping/Cleaner-1

3) Cashier-1

Direct Joining

LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD

CALL 9796736420

Urgently Required:-

1)Experienced & Qualified Faculty for the following Subjects:-

Business Maths, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Business Management, English, IP/CS for classes 11th/12th and BCOM students

2) One office boy

Contact :- DREAM COMMERCE

67, Parade Road opposite Matadoor stand

Contact:- 7051393107, 9419118363

CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI PRE SCHOOL ROOP NAGAR

Requirement

*Female Teachers

* Maid

* Driver

Timings : 9.00 – 2.30

15/5, JDA Colony, Upper Roop Nagar,

Jammu

Ph. 9541087798, 9845014916

Email:- cmpsjmu@gmail.com