Employment Apr 19, 2022

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265 7006223526,
7889846668
Staff Required
A reputed firm require the following staff urgently.
1) Computer Operators – 5 No’s
2) Sales Man – 5 No’s
(Should have their own conveyance)
Kindly contact this No.
9205434343
Need Typist
Required Computer Typist Female
Salary Negotiable
Timing 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM
Contact No. 7006286592
JOBS@ 2022
1. Runners (m) 2nos
Salary : 12,000 to 16,000+ perks
2. Senior Marketing & Sales Associate’s (On Rolls) having exp. Of 3 to 8 yrs in same.
Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks
3. Tele Caller’s for International BPO’S
Salary 12k to 20 k + inc.
No Registration Fees!
DreamMakerz #8713000033
STAFF REQUIRED
“FOR HOME PATIENT CARE”
1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW etc etc)
2. Elderly Care Attendants (M/F)
(Experienced or Fresher)
3. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)
Experienced or Fresher)
SHIFTS: DAY/NIGHT/24×7
(Salary : 8000/- PM to 1000/- PM)
BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES
293-a, Near Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388
Job Vacancy for Canon
Partner Jammu
M/s Copier corporation Plus
1. Receptionist – (Female) = 1 No
Having knowledge of Busy21, 3.10
2. Sales Execuitve (Male) – 1 No
Fresher or experienced can walk for interview with Biodata at No. 210. A Last Morh, Gandhinagar, Jammu.
Near Lal Mandir
Time: 11.00 am to 5.00 pm from
Dated: 20/04/22 to 30/04/22
Ph: 9419224559, 9419224541, 01913559060
REQUIRED
20 NO
MARKETING EXECUTIVE
FOR A REPUTED
COMPANY
JAMMU
FOR ENQUIRY CONTACT
+91 9906828282/+91 9796555559
+91 9906606049
Required Distributor
in all J&K for
Juices, Water, Soda, Jeera Soda
and many more.
Sales & Marketing Full Support Provide by Company.
Investment : 1 lakh to 3 lakh
Also Required Investor
Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699
Address : 400/A, Gandhi
Nagar, Jammu
New Look
Furnitures
We are Hiring
Salesman
Men/Women
Qualification – 10+2 and above
Experience: 0-3 Yrs.
Contact: 9419132625, 7006317801
National Highway Gangyal, Jammu
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
REPUTED TRANSPORT COMPANY
Required an experienced accountant for day to day work. Knowledge about Busy software for a reputed transport company. Send resume at vickas.sharma@gmail.com or contact 9469800049
Required STAFF
Required urgent staff for the Company dealing with Bio Medical items
1. Manager (Minium qualification Graduate)
2. Computer Operator
3. Store Keeper
4. Delivery Boy (Must carry driving Licence)
Salary negotiable
Interview timing between 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM (Monday18.04.2022 to Wednesday 22.04.2022)
At
JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES
846-A Krishna Nagar, Jammu
Mobile: 8491911555, 8491911777
Shangrilla Public School
Sarwal, Jammu Ph. 2572170,2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
Teacher Required
Kindergarten
Qualification : Graduate/B.Ed Walk in interview in all working days.
Timing : 9.30 am to 1.00 pm
ANURADHA MISSION SCHOOL (10+2)
K.B. NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED
1) Computer Teacher
Qualification : BCA/MCA
Contact :
7889817609
REQUIRED
Salesman Required for Marketing. Salary start 15 K to 25 K.
Mobile No.
8899948500
7006001287
NEW RAINBOW PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
BATHINDI MORH, JAMMU
(Recognised by J&K Govt)
STAFF REQUIRED FOR
Primary Classes :-
Qualification : B.A, MA/B.Ed
Submit your Resume Urgently
(Salary Negotiable) Only short candidates will be called.
Preference to nearby only.
Ph No. 9086005599/9419134065
Principal
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR SEC. SCHOOL
Vikas Nagar & Thathar Paloura
near Best Price
Teachers required
(1) M.A/M.A B.Ed- (2)
(2) B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed Medical – (2)
(3) B.A/ B.A B.Ed – 1
Apply within 5 days alongwith qualification certificate in the Principal office
Retired teacher can apply age below 70 years.
O S Manhas (MD)
Contact No. 94191-96150, 7006485954
Urgently Required
STAFF FOR RESTAURANT /CAFE
1) Helper/Waitor-1
2) Housekeeping/Cleaner-1
3) Cashier-1
Direct Joining
LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD
CALL 9796736420
Urgently Required:-
1)Experienced & Qualified Faculty for the following Subjects:-
Business Maths, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Business Management, English, IP/CS for classes 11th/12th and BCOM students
2) One office boy
Contact :- DREAM COMMERCE
67, Parade Road opposite Matadoor stand
Contact:- 7051393107, 9419118363
CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI PRE SCHOOL ROOP NAGAR
Requirement
*Female Teachers
* Maid
* Driver
Timings : 9.00 – 2.30
15/5, JDA Colony, Upper Roop Nagar,
Jammu
Ph. 9541087798, 9845014916
Email:- cmpsjmu@gmail.com