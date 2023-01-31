EMPLOYMENT (31-01-2023)

Required

Marketing Executives

All over J&K

Qualification: Graduate with Good Communication skills

Salary: Rs 15000 & Incentives

Contact

9070970333

Need Trained Female Receptionist for Doctor’s Clinic at Shastri Nagar

Fluent in Hindi & English with knowledge of Computer.

Contact Phone

7006483613

DISTRIBUTOR ReqUired All over J&K

(Biomagnetic Products)

Low Investment

Guaranteed Income

Sales by Company

Representatives

Contact

Ridhi Sidhi Enterprises

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9906006644

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com

MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

JOB IN JAMMU (FRESHERS)

STARTING INCOME : 10,000 to 25000+Daily

Incentives+ Monthly Bonuses

26 Boys/Girls Age (18 to 25 Yrs)

For Advtg/Promotion/Increase Users.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate & above

For more Info, Meet at

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

@ 7006486152

Note : An ISO Certified Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Winner Group

Hiring Now

Sales executive

Qualification: Graduate

Salary: RS 16000/- & Incentive

Timing: 9.30 Am to 7.30 PM

Area: Jammu & Kashmir/Himachal

(Only for the male candidates from Jammu nearby areas)

Contact on Below Whatsapp Number

(7006069803)

VACANCY

REQUIRED A ELECTRICAL SALESMAN FOR A WHOLE SALE FIRM

SHOULD HAVE MIN. TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE

OWN CONVINENCE REQUIRED.

REQUIRE ALSO A FEMALE TEACHER AND HELPER FOR A PLAY-WAY SCHOOL IN SHASTRI NAGAR

CONTACT:- 7780855895/9906074199

Required

ABHISHEK TRADERS SEC 3 DURGA NAGAR REQUIRED 2 SALESMAN FOR MARKETING (BOOKING PURPOSE)

CON. 7780960090

Required

1.Security Guards,Gunmens with Valid arms licence (Ex-man/civil).

2. Security Officer (Ex-man/Civil), age 25 to 55 yrs.

3. Reception manager (Male/female), age 25 to 45 years.

4. Housekeeping staff (male/female), age 25 to 45 yrs.

5. Manager Sales (Male), age 30 to 50 years, min. experience 03 years in security industry.

For Details contact:-

Kapahi Hawkeye Security

Raipur Satwari Road, Near Tawi fourth Bridge,

Belicharana, Jammu-180003

Contact: 8899333703,88993338701

Required Cook/Maid

Required part time Cook/Maid for Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact 9811320143

REQUIRED

1. Office Staff

2. Staff for Survey

3. Preferably Pharmacy Background

for a reputed company

Salary Negotiable

Office Area New Plot to Bantalab

Please Contact: 8492838267, 9419302625