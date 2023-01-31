EMPLOYMENT (31-01-2023)

Required
Marketing Executives
All over J&K
Qualification: Graduate with Good Communication skills
Salary: Rs 15000 & Incentives
Contact
9070970333
Need Trained Female Receptionist for Doctor’s Clinic at Shastri Nagar
Fluent in Hindi & English with knowledge of Computer.
Contact Phone
7006483613
DISTRIBUTOR ReqUired All over J&K
(Biomagnetic Products)
Low Investment
Guaranteed Income
Sales by Company
Representatives
Contact
Ridhi Sidhi Enterprises
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9906006644
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
JOB IN JAMMU (FRESHERS)
STARTING INCOME : 10,000 to 25000+Daily
Incentives+ Monthly Bonuses
26 Boys/Girls Age (18 to 25 Yrs)
For Advtg/Promotion/Increase Users.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate & above
For more Info, Meet at
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
@ 7006486152
Note : An ISO Certified Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Winner Group
Hiring Now
Sales executive
Qualification: Graduate
Salary: RS 16000/- & Incentive
Timing: 9.30 Am to 7.30 PM
Area: Jammu & Kashmir/Himachal
(Only for the male candidates from Jammu nearby areas)
Contact on Below Whatsapp Number
(7006069803)
VACANCY
REQUIRED A ELECTRICAL SALESMAN FOR A WHOLE SALE FIRM
SHOULD HAVE MIN. TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE
OWN CONVINENCE REQUIRED.
REQUIRE ALSO A FEMALE TEACHER AND HELPER FOR A PLAY-WAY SCHOOL IN SHASTRI NAGAR
CONTACT:- 7780855895/9906074199
Required
ABHISHEK TRADERS SEC 3 DURGA NAGAR REQUIRED 2 SALESMAN FOR MARKETING (BOOKING PURPOSE)
CON. 7780960090
Required
1.Security Guards,Gunmens with Valid arms licence (Ex-man/civil).
2. Security Officer (Ex-man/Civil), age 25 to 55 yrs.
3. Reception manager (Male/female), age 25 to 45 years.
4. Housekeeping staff (male/female), age 25 to 45 yrs.
5. Manager Sales (Male), age 30 to 50 years, min. experience 03 years in security industry.
For Details contact:-
Kapahi Hawkeye Security
Raipur Satwari Road, Near Tawi fourth Bridge,
Belicharana, Jammu-180003
Contact: 8899333703,88993338701
Required Cook/Maid
Required part time Cook/Maid for Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact 9811320143
REQUIRED
1. Office Staff
2. Staff for Survey
3. Preferably Pharmacy Background
for a reputed company
Salary Negotiable
Office Area New Plot to Bantalab
Please Contact: 8492838267, 9419302625