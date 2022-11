EMPLOYMENT (30-11-2022)

FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED

“ONE FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED FOR GROUND AND FIRST FLOOR HOME IN GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO JAMMU”

1. SHE SHOULD DO ALL THE WORKS OF HOME EXCEPT COOKING.

2. SHE SHOULD HAVE GOOD MANNERS

3. SALARY WILL BE GOOD.

CALL AT 9419203350

SHANGRILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL

SARWAL, JAMMU PH : 2572170, 2571802

E-MAIL: SHANGRILLAJMU@GMAIL.COM

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR MIDDLE CLASSES :

SUBJECT : ENGLISH LANGUAGE

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATION

WALK IN INTERVIEWS

09:00 AM TO 01.00 PM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE STAFF IN

ADVOCATE OFFICE

1. TALLY OPERATOR

ADDRESS : H NO. 36/1-A

BEHIND HOTEL RITZ MANOR,

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

CONTACT : 6006118511, 9419186392

REQUIRED

KHAJURIA TRADERS TMT MART RECRUITMENT 2022

NAME OF POST : SALES TEAM LEADER

PREFERABLY : MBA

MIN. EXPERIENCE : 5 YEARS

PACKAGE 3L/ANNUM + INCENTIVE

CONTACT : 9541940138

EMAIL : BAHADURJI1979@GMAIL.COM

WANTED

1. DRIVER FOR CAR 1 NOS LOCATION (PATNITOP)

2. BOY FOR DOMESTIC HELP 1 NOS (PATNITOP)

CONTACT NO.

9596840635

REQUIREMENT

REQUIREMENT OF COUNTER BOYS FOR BELGIAN WAFFLE AT JAMMU AND PATHANKOT

CONTACT 7051394926

EMAIL JPBELGIANMANGER@GMAIL.COM

DRIVER REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR INNOVA SCORPIO XUV 500 WITH VALID LICENSE.

MOBILE NO:

9622722000, 9419235075

VACANCY

REQD CIVIL ENGINEER

ARCHITECT, ARCHITECTURE DRAUGHTSMAN WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF AUTOCAD.

SALARY: 8 K – 12 K

EDS ARCHITECTS, JANIPUR

PH NO: 6005410030

DRIVER NEEDED

DRIVER NEEDED FOR LIGHT GOODS CARRYING VEHICLE (TATA AUTO).

DRIVING LICENCE MUST.

GRADUATE PREFERRED, SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT: 9796239294, 9915756026

LEARN ‘N’ EARN

JOIN THE BIGGEST MNC AS PART TIME/ FULL TIME AND EARN HANDSOME INCOME WITH CAREER GROWTH

AND RECOGNITION.

QUALIFICATION – 12 TH PASSED.

RETD PERSON, HOUSEWIVES,

EX-SERVICEMEN, STUDENTS CAN APPLY.

CONTACT 10 AM TO 6 PM.

MOBILE NO: 9419222643.

(WHATSAPP ALSO).

BUSINESS OPPORTUNTIY

A FASTEST GROWING ISO 9001-2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY WITH 350 PRODUCTS IN DIRECT SELLING REQUIRES:-

– TEHSIL DISTRIBUTORS

– FRANCHISEES

-SALE EXECUTIVE – 10 NOS

IN UNREPRESENTED AREAS AKHNOOR, R S PURA, VIJAYPUR, KATRA, REASI, POONCH, RAMBAN.

SPACE REQURIED – 200-250 SQFT

MINIMUM INVESTMENT

INTERESTED PARTIES MAY CONTACT

WHATSAPP AT 9469012072 OR

EMAIL US AT JBSDAYUSH@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

8TH 10TH 12TH & GRADUATE

CAN ALSO APPLY

1. STORE SUPERVISOR, ACCOUNTANT FEMALE/MALE

2. HR COORDINATOR, OFFICE ASSISTANT.BANK SALES EXECUTIVE.

3. STORE KEEPER. MANAGER.TELLY CALLER

4. RECEPTIONIST, SALES. ASSOCIATE DRIVER, HELPER

5. HOSPITALITY STAFF.ROOM BOYS WAITERS.BELL BOYS COOK.ETC

INTERVIEW DATE 29 NOV TO 30 NOV

CONTACT NO. 9086193986

HURRY UP

WANTED

IN JAMMU

1.COOK

2.HOUSEMAID

CALL 8492911156

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FACULTY FOR AN INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS IN MAIN CITY JAMMU:-

SUBJECTS:- QUANT, REASONING, ENGLISH, GA/GS.

GOOD COMMAND OVER SUBJECTS WILL BE PREFERRED.

EMAIL YOUR CREDENTIALS AT:-

COMPETITIVEHUB007@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

IMMEDIATELY

M.TECH / MCA

3 YEARS/ 5 YEARS EXP

ACCOUNTS WITH

ONE YEAR EXP

HR WITH ONE YEAR EXP

WHAT’S APP :- 9419116013