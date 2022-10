EMPLOYMENT (30-10-2022)

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED

VIDEO EDITOR

FOR REPUTED

NEWS CHANNEL

SEND RESUME

AT EXCELSIOR65@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT (FULL TIME) FEMALE OR MALE. THE APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND MUST BE EXPERIENCED FOR BUSY SOFTWARE.

INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN CONTACT ME

M/S SHREE GANESH AGENCIES

OPP. PETROL PUMP CHATHA ROAD, KARAN BAGH, JAMMU

BUSINESS EDIBLE OIL SUPPLY FOR ALL J&K

8082128944, 9419201944

REQUIRED

1. TELECALLER: FEMALE FRESHER GRADUATE

2. BILLING/EXECUTIVE: MALE

FRESHER EXPERIENCED GRADUATE

3. RECEPTIONIST : FEMALE EXPERIENCED

(GRADUATE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS)

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 31ST OCT. TO 2ND NOV. 2022 FROM (12 NOON TO 2 PM)

NSF-BAJAJ

(AUTHORIZED DEALER: BAJAJ AUTO LTD.)

SATWARI, JAMMU

9149982684

VACANCY

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVES (MALE) (MIN GRADUATE / EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING)

2. WORKSHOP SERVICE EXECUTIVES (MALE) (HAVING EXPERIENCE IN SERVICE)

3. TELLY CALLER (FEMALE)

CONTACT : ROYAL ENFIELD,

NEW PLOT, JAMMU

# 9419352123, 7006532662

SALES@RELIANCEMOTORSJAMMU.COM

JOB

1. DRIVER FOR HYUNDAI ACCENT CAR AT NEW PLOT (SARWAL) JAMMU

SALARY : 10,000-12,000

2. M/F FOR CLOTHES PRESSING/STEAM IRONING AT NEW PLOT (SARWAL)

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON MONDAY 31-10-22 AT 11 AM SHARP AT THE SWISS LAUNDRY SHOP BEHIND SWARN THEATRE GOLE MARKET ADJOINING BAKERS RUSK COFFEE HOUSE & KARIZMA SALON GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

M NO. 90555-22211

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED MAID/ NANNY REQUIRED FOR A 2 YEAR OLD BABY BOY, SALARY NEGOTIABLE, CONTACT 9419286566

KIDZEE

KUNJWANI

REQUIRES

CO-ORDINATOR (02)

TEACHER & CO-TEACHERS, FRESHER’S CAN ALSO APPLY. PLEASE WHATSAPP YOUR’S RESUME @ 9796272581 INTERVIEW ON MONDAY

KIDZEE KUNJWANI OPP. VISHAL MEGA MART

7006241711, 7780973414

JOB

ONE FEMALE CANDIDATE REQUIRE FOR WORK IN GOVT MEDICAL STORE IN GOVT HOSPITAL VIJAYPUR

QUALIFICATION : GNM/MED ASST. /ANM/ GRADUATE / 12TH

(FRESHER/HOUSEWIFE) CAN ALSO APPLY. CANDIDATE SHOULD BE FROM VIJAYPUR & ITS ADJOINING AREAS.

INTERVIEW : 1.00 PM TO 3.30 PM (SUNDAY) AT PMBJK GOVT EMERGENCY HOSPITAL VIJAYPUR

MOB : 9419153854

RAJA PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BANTALAB JAMMU

PH. 7006473690

REQUIRED TEACHER

1. HINDI TEACHER – 02 NO.

FOR HIGHER CLASSES

2. SCIENCE TEACHER- 01 NO.

PRINCIPAL

PH. 9419153707

PH. 9419200043

STAFF REQUIRED

TRAINED/SKILLED NURSES

MALE AND FEMALE

FOR ELDERLY CARE

HOME NURSING CARE

NEW BORN BABY CARE

FOR DAY/NIGHT SHIFT

MY HEALTH

NURSING CARE SERVICES

CANAL ROAD, JAMMU

9999994649, 9419245554

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL.

LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

(M) 94191-36225, 9596658993

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR TEACHING UPTO CLASS 8TH = 2 TRS

COME WITH PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW ON 31-10-2022 OR 1-11-2022 FROM 8.30 AM TO 2 PM

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

EMAIL:-

INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO. 0191-2535337/0191-4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

COMPUTER TEACHER BCA/MCA

NTT RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER (MALE) RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT THE SCHOOL OFFICE ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 9 AM TO-1 PM WITH YOUR RESUME AND TWO COLOURED PHOTOS

REQUIRED

A MALE COMPUTER OPERATOR HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF INTERNET, ONLINE-OFFLINE, DESIGNING, PRINTING, DTP PROFESSIONAL ETC.

INTERESTING MAY

CONTACT BETWEEN

10.00 AM TO 4.00 PM

MR. VIKAS & ABHI GUPTA

7006736241, 9469058557

URGENTLY REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED FEMALE TELLECALLER.

FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES

SALARY – 8000-25000

CONTACT NO: 7780839908, 9055552222

SAT GURU NANAK MISSION

FREE TUITION CENTER

REQUIRED TEACHER

FOR CLASS 11TH & 12TH

COMMERCE & ECONOMICS

AT REHARI CHUNGI MAIN ROAD OPPOSITE

GURUDWARA SAHIB.

CONTACT : 9796201010

REQUIRED TEACHER (FEMALE ONLY)

KIDZEE PLAY WAY SCHOOL

H.NO 271, SECTOR 2 CHANNI HIMMAT ON URGENT BASIS

TIMING (9AM TO 3PM)

MONDAY TO SATURDAY

CONTACT : 7006456174

LANDLINE :01912467502

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR MEDICINES

(CIPLA PRODUCTS): (3 NOS.)

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT: 6005417210, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIRED

BIO-MEDICAL ENGINEER

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE DIPLOMA IN ELECTRONICS/INSTRUMENTATION/COMPUTER/BIO-MEDICAL ENGINEERING

ACCOUNTANT

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE 1-2 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN ACCOUNTS

SEND YOUR RESUME/BIO-DATA WITHIN 4-5 DAYS THROUGH FOLLOWING E-MAIL OR WHATSAPP NUMBERS:

EMAIL: JAMMUOFFICE@YAHOO.CO.IN

WHATSAPP : 9622392658, 8803174143

WE ARE HIRING NOW !

OPEN POSITIONS

IELTS TRAINER

PTE TRAINER

APPLY NOW !

SEND YOUR RESUME TO

SPILJMU28@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : + 917051144428

+ 919796035818

URGENTLY REQUIRED CIVIL ENGINEERS

LOCATION : JAMMU

EXP. : 5 YRS MIN

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

QUAL : DIP. / B.TECH CIVIL

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXP. OF CONSTRUCTION LINE. STRUCTURE /HIGHWAY/ BUILDING/ BRIDGE/ *BILLING* ENGINEERS

EMAIL ID: HIREON56@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT 9419236356

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME:- 7000 TO 25000 (HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION:- 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY:- IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE:- EVERY DISTRICT – 15 VACANCIES

REQUIREMENT

SALES MAN

FOR SHOP = 2 NOS

1- DRIVER

WHATSAPP RESUME

AT

94191-40048

REQUIRED SUPERVISOR

NEED AN EXPERIENCED /RETIRED WORKS SUPERVISOR FOR CIVIL AND ELECTRICAL WORKS

INTERESTED APPLICANTS MAY ATTEND THE OFFICE ON MONDAY 31ST OCTOBER FROM 12 PM TO 5PM

HALL NO 212 B2 SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA 7298554435

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED HEALTH COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR YOUNG AND ENERGETIC STAFF FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED FOR DIFFERENT POSTS IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR UT.

QUALIFICATION: 10TH, 12TH AND ABOVE.

POSTS: MANAGERS, ASSTT MANAGER, FRONT OFFICE.

STAFF BDM & ASM ETC.

SALARY: 14600 TO 22400/- PER MONTH (AS PER CO RULES).

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

M.L.C.C

824-A, LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

NEAR VIP BAGS SHOWROOM OPPOSITE .

CONTACT NO: 9906029039, 9796256081

FREE ACCOMODATION

BOYS AND GIRLS

WANTED SALES GIRLS

FOR JEWELLERY SHOWROOM AT JAMMU CITY. CANDIDATES MUST HAVE IMPRESSIVE PERSONALITY, GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS. WITH EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED. WHATSAPP CV ON 9906081988

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

9419193770

WANTED

CCTV

INSTALLATION

PERSON – 2 NO’S

MOBILE – 7889893254

WANTED

WEBSITE AND

SOCIAL MEDIA

HANDLER

FOR A NEWS RELATED WEBSITE

QUALIFICATION: BCA

KINDLY MAIL YOUR RESUME WITH REQUIRED EMAIL SUBJECT LINE TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

WANTED

CONTENT

WRITER

FOR A NEWS RELATED WEBSITE

QUAL: GRADUATION

KINDLY MAIL YOUR RESUME WITH REQUIRED EMAIL SUBJECT LINE TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A GIRL OR BOY STAFF COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL IN BUSY SOFTWARE FOR BILLING

PLACEMENT SERVICE EXCUSE

BEAUTIEE AND FANTASYY

CONTACT: 7780888783

10 AM TO 6 PM

REQUIRED

1. GNM/PHARMACISTS 8000/-

(FOR PURKHOO)

2. ANM

(FOR SAMBA DISTT.) 9000/-

(GNM/MULTI PURPOSE MALE)

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIO DATA WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 1ST NOV. 2022

JKSPYM CENTER

VILL: PURKHOO, POST DUMANA

AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU.

PH: 9596750390, 9906388111

REQUIRED

1. SECURITY GUARD

2. HELPER FOR HOSTEL PURPOSE

AREA : BARNAI BANTALAB

CONTACT :

7006783546

REQUIRED

HOME TUTOR

FOR SPEAKING/WRITING ENGLISH FOR 6TH CLASS STUDENT

AT SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU.

MOB. 7006441048