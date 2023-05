EMPLOYMENT (30-05-2023)

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

REQUIRES SALES EXECUTIVE FOR SWITCHES, LIGHTING, ACCESSORIES COMPANY

AREA- JAMMU PROVINCE

SALARY-NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 7889891104

NITYA LABORATORIES

1. CHEMIST: 1 NOS, EXP. 0-2 YEARS

QUALIFICATION: B.SC/M.SC IN CHEMISTRY

43, SECTOR-1A, EXT. BHALLA ENCLAVE, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU-180015, J&K, INDIA.

MOBILE NO: +91-8492928179, +91-9873924093

EMAIL: RAVINDER.MITTAL@NITYALAB.COM

JOB ALERT

OPENING FOR CANDIDATES HAVING NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE IN E-PROCUREMENT, TENDER SUBMISSION AND PROCESSING, HANDLING G&M, PROFICIENT IN MS-OFFICE, VERBAL & WRITTEN COMMUNICATION AND EMAIL DRAFTING

CALL :- 7006014495, 9419140496

TIMINGS:- 9:00 AM TO 7:00 PM

SALARY AS PER SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

BAL BHARTI PUBLIC SCHOOL

(A UNIT OF BALGRAN-A CHARITABLE TRUST)

CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU

NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER AND MAID-CUM-HELPER REQUIRED

VACANCY: ONE EACH,

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON MAY 30, 2023

AT 12 NOON IN THE OFFICE OF

PRINCIPAL, CONTACT NO.

8899230568, 9906109606

REQUIRED

(ANM & GNM)

FEMALE CANDIDATE

NURSING STAFF

CONTACT NO. 8587962237

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALARY

EX SERVICEMAN 20 16 TO 20K

ANM 20 15 TO 30K

GNM 20 15 TO 30K

BDS 15 25 TO 50K

SUPERVISOR 25 20 TO 50K

CONTACT HR- 9906268289

RANI TALAB DIGIANA JAMMU

NEAR GRAMEEN BANK

INTERVIEW 31/05/2023 AND IST JUNE 2023

WANTED

FOLLOWING STAFF ARE REQUIRED FOR OKAYA EV SCOOTERS :

ASSTT SALES MANAGER 1, SALES MEN 2,

SALES GIRL 2, MECHANIC 1.

CONTACT MANAGER ALONG WITH BIG-DATA

MOB 7006119152, 0191-4001032

NEAR PILLAR NO. 17, JAMMU-AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE- RATTAN TEXTILES.

JOIN US, A LEADING MANUFACTURER. SEEKING SALES-DRIVEN INDIVIDUALS. GENERATE LEADS AND SECURE DEALS.

SALES EXP IN TEXTILES PREFERRED. COMPETITIVE SALARY.

CALL +91 99156 56026.

REQURIED HOME TUTOR

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED FEMALE HOME TUTOR OF CLASS 7TH ( CBSE). QUALIFICATION: MSC BIOLOGY OR MATHS. TEACHER SHOULD BE SPEAK ENGLISH FLUENTLY AND PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN WHO AT PRESENT TEACHES IN CBSE SCHOOL.

CONTACT: 9797374757

LOCATION: NITCO LANE (TALAB TILLO)

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

1. HR MANAGER MALE, STORE INCHARGE, PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR, RUNNER CUM DRIVER, ASM

2. ACCOUNTANT M/F EXP, SUPERVISOR, COUNSELLOR COMPUTER OPRT, ELECTRICIAN FOR POWER PROJECT, FEILD SUPERVISOR

3. B.SC, MSC, QA, QC, TELLY CALLER, CRM, OFFICE COORIDAITOR

4. SECURITY GUARD M/F, PEON, DRIVER FOR TRALLA, OFFICE GIRL

ADDRESS :- NMS SIDCO CHOWK BARI BRAHMNA

CONTACT NO:- 7298663220,9796260300

EMAIL.NMSJK2050@GMAIL.COM