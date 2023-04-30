EMPLOYMENT (30-04-2023)

M/S SUBZAR AHMED ROY

H.No. 160/7 Channi Himmat, Jammu 180015

Urgently Required

Required 2 Nos. Experienced Surveyors having experience of Surveying for last 5 years for different works in Jammu & Kashmir.

Interested candidates can contact for Interview :

1. Subzar Ahmad Roy (MD) – 7006652168

2. Nisar Ahmad Itoo (MD) – 7889446685

3. Ramesh K. Raina (GM) – 7889912858

Send resume at :- roysubzar@gmail.com

REQUIRED STAFF IN JAMMU

Drivers for Commercial Vehicles – 3 No

Office boy 5 No age no limit

Qualification 10+

Only those apply who can stay with us

Free Accommodation will be provided.

Salary 15000 & above incentive extra

Contact: New Public Dharam Kanda, Gangyal Jammu

9419181439, 9419133827

Required

Online Sales Executive(Female Married) – 3

Timings-10:00 am-7:00 pm

Qualification-Min. Graduation.

Candidates should have good communication skills.

Minimum experience-5 years in Sales

Location Gandhi Nagar

Send your resume or call us at

6006802004

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A reputed organization requires Graduate “Sales Executive” having good skills to handle sales and marketing. Candidate should have good communication skills and should be able to plan and penetrate in to various markets of Jammu to achieve target Sales. Candidates must be well-versed with marketing.

Note: Having Driving Licence is must.

Timing : 12 PM to 02 P.M (Monday to Wednesday)

Company Name: RACHNA SPARES

Address: Shop No. 129 Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu-180006

Contact : 07006679043, 07051002963

Email ID : rachna.spares@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Requirement of

English teacher for

Competitive Exams

Elite Law Institute

Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Phone No. 9419161838, 8082476838, 9469169601

Space Design Studio

WE ARE HIRING

Architect (3 to 5 years exp.)

Draughtsman (2 to 5 years exp.)

Full time position only.

Location – First floor, sector-3, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Mobile 9419711259, 9911680303

Kindly send in your portfolios.

Enquiry@spacedesignarch.com, spacedesigners.studio@gmail.com

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu

Hiring for International

Outbound Call Centre/BPO

Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior

experience with customer service/telesales

Excellent communication skills

for the above role is must

Please apply with your updated resume to:

info@zen4solutions.com or

Call @ 80822-25822

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K

Mob. 9055500617

Particulars Nos.

ACCOUNTANT 1

RECEPTIONIST 1

ADVOCATE (IN HOUSE ) 1

Salary is given as per market standard,

Walk in interview timing :- 1 p.m to 3 p.m

Carry your CV and other relevant

documents like mark sheet, degree,

earlier employment doc.

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3NO) FEMALE

QUALIFICATION: – MINIMUM GRADUATION SALARY: – 8K TO 10K

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

LOCATION: – NEW PLOT

SEND YOU’RE RESUME

ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL:- Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com Contact: – 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423

SALESMAN REQUIRED

Required Staff (Salesman/ Helper & Men’s Tailor Master) for Cloth Showroom at Link Road & Channi Himmat, Jammu.

9419391313

REQUIRED STAFF

1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.

2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST-(M/F)

HAVING MINIMUM

2 YEARS EXPERIENCE

& GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

DAWAI RAJA (NEW PLOT)

Contact: – 9419861215, 6005400611

FOR SUCCESSFUL

KNEE REPLACEMENT

HIP REPLACEMENT

FRACTURE SURGERIES

BOOK APPOINTMENT ON

94197250219/6006633030

NIRAMAYA HOSPITAL

UDHEYWALA JAMMU

Required

Computer Operator – 2

Audit Asst – 2

Accountant for our clients – 3

(knowledge of Tally Busy must Salary according to merit)

Appear with resume on 01-05-2023 between 3 to 5

V K Suri and Co 6-7 Dry Fruit Market Jewel Jammu

Vacancy

Wanted Computer Operator For Cyber Cafe at Rehari

Contact:

8717000087

We are hiring

following staff for our hotel at Katra

1. Rest Captain -1

2. Stewards -2

3. House Keeping -3

4. Kitchen Helper -1

With experience of 2 to 4 years

Contact: Hotel The Vaishvik -Katra

Ph: 7006391473/9797951246

Add: Opp Higher Sec. Banganga Road Katra (J&K)

URGENT REQUIRED

One Male Full time computer operator

Qualification:-12th to Graduation

Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet

Salary Negotiable

M/s Ganpati Enterprises

Sector-1, Durga Nagar Near

Roop Nagar Jammu

Contact:-9796237866, 6005627575

REQUIRED

Salesperson – 01 No.

The sales person must have LMV Driving Licence as the sales person will have to go to different places for sale of items. The vehicle (motorcycle/scooty) for the sale purpose will be provided to the salesperson.

Contact No. 7006933291

Visit with ur Resume

Add :- Resham Ghar Colony Jammu

INDIAN CRICKET & OLYMPIC

SPORTS FOUNDATION

TRAINING /EMPLOYMENT

REQUIRED

35 PHYSICAL SPORTS TEACHERS

* For Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & J&K State Training Period 1 Year in Candidate Area

* Minimum Qualification: 10 + 2

* Age: 18-35 Years

Stipend / Salary: 5000/10000/35,000

Male/Female Send Resume (Full Address,

P.O, The Distt, State, Pin Code, Mobile

Number) At Our Whatsapp Number: 8920053772

Mobile : 9818753321

Candidates Required

1) For Billing (Male/Female)

– 03 No.

Must have Billing Experience

2) Gate Keeper (Male/Female)

– 02 Nos.

3) Driver (Male) – 01 Nos.

WhatsApp UR Details

9018905212

REQUIRED

1. AUDIT Executives Qualifications CA INTER /CS INTER or graduate having experience in Audits, IncomeTax and GST return filing for CA Office at Trikuta Nagar .

2. Receptionist having basic knowledge of accounting.

Contact : CA Manjeet Singh 9419202611,

CA Mohit Khanna 9419180280

REQUIRED

A Manager holding Master Degree in Hospitality and with an minimum experienced of 02 years for Travel Agency namely Hasten Vox Ages Pvt. Ltd. for booking Domestic and International Tours.

Interested candidate may apply

Salary no bar for deserving candidate

Contact No.: 7006648978

Urgently Required

Urgently Required Faculty

FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS:-

Subjects:- QUANT, REASONING,

ENGLISH, GA/GS…….

Good command over Subjects

will be Preferred…..

Contact: DREAM COMMERCE

67, Parade Road Jammu

9419118363, 7051393107

REQUIRED

Sales Executive

(Freelancers)

required for Phonepe

Contact: 9149614822, 6005254031, 7889777803

Location : Jammu/

udhampur/kathua/Reasi/ Doda /Rajouri /poonch