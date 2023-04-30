EMPLOYMENT (30-04-2023)

M/S SUBZAR AHMED ROY
H.No. 160/7 Channi Himmat, Jammu 180015
Urgently Required
Required 2 Nos. Experienced Surveyors having experience of Surveying for last 5 years for different works in Jammu & Kashmir.
Interested candidates can contact for Interview :
1. Subzar Ahmad Roy (MD) – 7006652168
2. Nisar Ahmad Itoo (MD) – 7889446685
3. Ramesh K. Raina (GM) – 7889912858
Send resume at :- roysubzar@gmail.com
REQUIRED STAFF IN JAMMU
Drivers for Commercial Vehicles – 3 No
Office boy 5 No age no limit
Qualification 10+
Only those apply who can stay with us
Free Accommodation will be provided.
Salary 15000 & above incentive extra
Contact: New Public Dharam Kanda, Gangyal Jammu
9419181439, 9419133827
Required
Online Sales Executive(Female Married) – 3
Timings-10:00 am-7:00 pm
Qualification-Min. Graduation.
Candidates should have good communication skills.
Minimum experience-5 years in Sales
Location Gandhi Nagar
Send your resume or call us at
6006802004
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A reputed organization requires Graduate “Sales Executive” having good skills to handle sales and marketing. Candidate should have good communication skills and should be able to plan and penetrate in to various markets of Jammu to achieve target Sales. Candidates must be well-versed with marketing.
Note: Having Driving Licence is must.
Timing : 12 PM to 02 P.M (Monday to Wednesday)
Company Name: RACHNA SPARES
Address: Shop No. 129 Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu-180006
Contact : 07006679043, 07051002963
Email ID : rachna.spares@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Requirement of
English teacher for
Competitive Exams
Elite Law Institute
Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Phone No. 9419161838, 8082476838, 9469169601
Space Design Studio
WE ARE HIRING
Architect (3 to 5 years exp.)
Draughtsman (2 to 5 years exp.)
Full time position only.
Location – First floor, sector-3, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Mobile 9419711259, 9911680303
Kindly send in your portfolios.
Enquiry@spacedesignarch.com, spacedesigners.studio@gmail.com
ZEN4 Solutions Jammu
Hiring for International
Outbound Call Centre/BPO
Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior
experience with customer service/telesales
Excellent communication skills
for the above role is must
Please apply with your updated resume to:
info@zen4solutions.com or
Call @ 80822-25822
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K
Mob. 9055500617
Particulars Nos.
ACCOUNTANT 1
RECEPTIONIST 1
ADVOCATE (IN HOUSE ) 1
Salary is given as per market standard,
Walk in interview timing :- 1 p.m to 3 p.m
Carry your CV and other relevant
documents like mark sheet, degree,
earlier employment doc.
REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR (3NO) FEMALE
QUALIFICATION: – MINIMUM GRADUATION SALARY: – 8K TO 10K
MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
LOCATION: – NEW PLOT
SEND YOU’RE RESUME
ON FOLLOWING EMAIL
EMAIL:- Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com Contact: – 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423
SALESMAN REQUIRED
Required Staff (Salesman/ Helper & Men’s Tailor Master) for Cloth Showroom at Link Road & Channi Himmat, Jammu.
9419391313
REQUIRED STAFF
1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.
2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
REQUIRED
PHARMACIST-(M/F)
HAVING MINIMUM
2 YEARS EXPERIENCE
& GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
DAWAI RAJA (NEW PLOT)
Contact: – 9419861215, 6005400611
FOR SUCCESSFUL
KNEE REPLACEMENT
HIP REPLACEMENT
FRACTURE SURGERIES
BOOK APPOINTMENT ON
94197250219/6006633030
NIRAMAYA HOSPITAL
UDHEYWALA JAMMU
Required
Computer Operator – 2
Audit Asst – 2
Accountant for our clients – 3
(knowledge of Tally Busy must Salary according to merit)
Appear with resume on 01-05-2023 between 3 to 5
V K Suri and Co 6-7 Dry Fruit Market Jewel Jammu
Vacancy
Wanted Computer Operator For Cyber Cafe at Rehari
Contact:
8717000087
We are hiring
following staff for our hotel at Katra
1. Rest Captain -1
2. Stewards -2
3. House Keeping -3
4. Kitchen Helper -1
With experience of 2 to 4 years
Contact: Hotel The Vaishvik -Katra
Ph: 7006391473/9797951246
Add: Opp Higher Sec. Banganga Road Katra (J&K)
URGENT REQUIRED
One Male Full time computer operator
Qualification:-12th to Graduation
Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet
Salary Negotiable
M/s Ganpati Enterprises
Sector-1, Durga Nagar Near
Roop Nagar Jammu
Contact:-9796237866, 6005627575
REQUIRED
Salesperson – 01 No.
The sales person must have LMV Driving Licence as the sales person will have to go to different places for sale of items. The vehicle (motorcycle/scooty) for the sale purpose will be provided to the salesperson.
Contact No. 7006933291
Visit with ur Resume
Add :- Resham Ghar Colony Jammu
INDIAN CRICKET & OLYMPIC
SPORTS FOUNDATION
TRAINING /EMPLOYMENT
REQUIRED
35 PHYSICAL SPORTS TEACHERS
* For Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & J&K State Training Period 1 Year in Candidate Area
* Minimum Qualification: 10 + 2
* Age: 18-35 Years
Stipend / Salary: 5000/10000/35,000
Male/Female Send Resume (Full Address,
P.O, The Distt, State, Pin Code, Mobile
Number) At Our Whatsapp Number: 8920053772
Mobile : 9818753321
Candidates Required
1) For Billing (Male/Female)
– 03 No.
Must have Billing Experience
2) Gate Keeper (Male/Female)
– 02 Nos.
3) Driver (Male) – 01 Nos.
WhatsApp UR Details
9018905212
REQUIRED
1. AUDIT Executives Qualifications CA INTER /CS INTER or graduate having experience in Audits, IncomeTax and GST return filing for CA Office at Trikuta Nagar .
2. Receptionist having basic knowledge of accounting.
Contact : CA Manjeet Singh 9419202611,
CA Mohit Khanna 9419180280
REQUIRED
A Manager holding Master Degree in Hospitality and with an minimum experienced of 02 years for Travel Agency namely Hasten Vox Ages Pvt. Ltd. for booking Domestic and International Tours.
Interested candidate may apply
Salary no bar for deserving candidate
Contact No.: 7006648978
Urgently Required
Urgently Required Faculty
FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS:-
Subjects:- QUANT, REASONING,
ENGLISH, GA/GS…….
Good command over Subjects
will be Preferred…..
Contact: DREAM COMMERCE
67, Parade Road Jammu
9419118363, 7051393107
REQUIRED
Sales Executive
(Freelancers)
required for Phonepe
Contact: 9149614822, 6005254031, 7889777803
Location : Jammu/
udhampur/kathua/Reasi/ Doda /Rajouri /poonch