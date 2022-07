EMPLOYMENT (29-07-2022)

WANTED

WANTED SALESMAN FOR PETROL PUMP AT BANTALAB ROAD.

INTERESTED MAY

CONTACT: MOB NO: 9419111428

CYBER CAFÉ REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR

MALE 5 NO

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION 10+2

BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

TRAINING PROVIDE

SALARY 8000 PM

AREA: – GANGYAL, AND NANAK NAGAR

CONTACT DETAILS: 33/34 SEC 6 MAIN ROAD NANAK NAGAR JAMMU 7006632601

JSM IT AND ADVERT

SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

10TH, 12TH, SUPERVISIOR, ACCOUNTANT, CASHIER, SALES EXECUTIVE, COMPUTER OPERATORS, PURCHASING OFFICER, TRANSPORT ASSISTANT, TEACHER, OFFICE ADMIN HELPER, RECEPTIONIST, OFFICE COORDINATOR, GNM, HR FRESHER/ EXP, ELECTRICIAN FRESHER/ EXP, MECHANICAL EXP/ FRESHER, CALL 9055055628, 9682684813

ADDRESS: GREATER KAILASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP.

REQUIRED

COMPUTER FACULTY

MCA/BCA/BSC IT/NIELIT

A LEVEL

EXPERT IN. HTML,C,C++

RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU.

CATALOGDOEACCJMU@GMAIL.COM

7006647301

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL JANIPUR

REQUIRED CO-ORDINATOR

FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL

(NEAR BY PREFFERED)

CONTACT FROM 9 AM TO 12 PM.

EMAIL: INDIRAPUBLICSCHOOL@YAHOO.COM

PRINCIPAL

7889919654, 9149446366, 7780947705

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS FOR RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLE CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT MANAGER –

JAGPREET SINGH 7051394926

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

UNIQUE PUBLIC SR.

SEC. SCHOOL

GADI GARH OPP KARAN BAGH JAMMU

AFFILIATED WITH CBSE AFFILIATION NO. 730110

REQUIRED STAFF

1. LECTURER IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION

2. ART & CRAFT TEACHER

3. DANCE TEACHER

4. HELPERS (FEMALE)

SALARY:- NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT :- 8082018188, 9906038788

URGENTLY REQUIRED :-

EXPERIENCED & QUALIFIED FACULTY FOR THE FOLLOWING SUBJECTS:-

BUSINESS MATHS, ECONOMICS, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, ENGLISH, IP/CS FOR CLASSES 11TH/12TH AND BCOM/BBA STUDENTS

CONTACT :- DREAM COMMERCE

67, PARADE ROAD OPPOSITE

MATADOOR STAND

CONTACT:- 7006095270, 9419118363

REQUIRED

AN ACCOUNTANT FOR COMPANY

“R.L.SHARMA CONTRACTORS”.

THE CANDIDATE MUST ALSO HAVE

KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS

INTERESTED MAY CONTACT ON THESE NUMBERS :

9419164301, 9906000234

COMPUTER TEACHER REQUIRED

1. BASIC + DTP

2. TALLY/BUSY ACCOUNTING TEACHER

3. ‘O’ LEVEL HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE TRAINER

4. OFFICE BOY.

CONTACT: AKSHAR/DOEACC COMPUTER CENTRE. OPP. COMMERCE COLLEGE, CANAL ROAD, JAMMU.

7006742354, 7006509070

JOB OPPORTUNITY

1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE

2. ACCOUNTANT

FOR SOMANY TILES SHOWROOM

(QUALIFICATION CRITERIA- CANDIDATE MUST HAVE SALES AND CLIENT DEALING EXPERIENCE)

SALARY- 15000 P/M

JOB LOCATION: NEAR WAVE MALL JAMMU

CONTACT- 7006630211,9149627801

REQUIRED

A COOK /HELPER AT TRIKUTA NAGAR FOR DAY 8 AM TO 7PM

CONTACT 9419120340

VACANCY

ACCOUNTANT – TRAINED IN TALLY ERP9

SALES PERSON – SANITARY AND TILES SHOWROOM

* SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT: 9906355511, 9419109960

TRIKUTA AGENCIES, OPP. BSF DOUBLE IRON GATE, PALOURA, AKHNOOR ROAD.

GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL

OPP GURUDWARA, BYEPASS ROAD, CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHERS

COMMERCE PGT 1 NO

MATHS PGT /TGT 1 NO

SCIENCE TGT/PGT 1 NO

KINDERGARTEN TEACHER 2 NO

PRIMARY TEACHER 1 NO

LAST DATE OF INTERVIEW: 5 AUG, 2022. WALK-IN-INTERVIEW. CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE OF 3 YEARS AND ABOVE NEED TO APPLY.

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT

9419191872, 01912460576

STAFF REQUIRED

V COMPUTER TEACHER

V STUDENTS COUNSELLOR

V SALES MANAGER (GOVT. SECTOR)

CALL : 7006432163, 6005253009

JK INFOTECH

JANIPUR, JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1 OFFICE INCHARGE.TELLY CALLER.RECPTIONIST.

2.SUPERVISOR.STORE KEEPER.HR MANAGEMENT.

3.DRIVER.DELIVERY BOYS.SALES MAN.

4.WHOLESALER AGENCY BOYS 10. SHOWROOM 10 BOYS

5.SECURTY GUARD.PACKING BOYS.HELPER.

6.HOTEL STAFF COOK STEWARDS. CASHIER

APPOINTMENT CALL.6006796637

INTERVIEW FRIDAY TO SATURDAY

100 % PLACEMENT

8TH, 10TH, 12TH & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY