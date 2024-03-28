EMPLOYMENT (28-03-2024)

Wisdom Warrior Institute Urgently Reqd. Tutors with good communication skills

Classes Nursery to 10th CBSE & JKBOSE

11th & 12th Medical/Non-Medical, Commerce

CBSE/JKBOSE

NEET/JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)

BA, B.COM, B.SC., BBA, BCA

JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS,

COMPUTER COURSES,

Engineering Subject

Home Tutions are also available for all classes

8082822580, 6006555010

Wanted

Cook (Male/Female) to run a brand tea shoppee at Vijaypur.

Knowledge of Tea making, sandwich, Bread pakoda etc.

Contact Sandeep Gupta

(8717000005)

WE ARE HIRING

Animal Shelter Staff

* Cleaning

* Feeding

* Rescue Vehicle Driver

Interested Contact:

Hakhoo Street Animals

Foundation Trust.,

Village Hakkal, Chatha, Jammu.

+919419199777

VSK HR. SEC. SCHOOL

MISHRIWALA, JAMMU (AFFILIATED WITH JK BOARD)

STAFF REQUIRED

* PGT Education, Political Science, English (Post graduate in concerned subject with B. Ed & Minimum 2 years of experience)

* TGT All subjects (Graduate with B.Ed & Minimum 2 years of experience)

* PRT All subjects (Graduate with B. Ed & Minimum 2 years of experfience)

* Office Clerk- Experience in office work, * Peon-10th pass

Salary negotiable

Contact School Office within 4 days between 10.00 AM to 1:00 PM

Contact – 9622017045, 9419949404

ADMISSION OPEN (PRE-NURSERY TO 12TH)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)

Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).

2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.

Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 27, 28, 29 March, 2024.

Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu

(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Near Amul Milk Plant)

Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344

Wanted Staff

Teacher BA/B.Sc B.Ed

Medical/Non Medical

Physical Teacher : Diploma/Graduate in Physical Education

Attractive Salary

Contact

Principal Dashmesh Public

High School Bhour Camp Jammu

Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980

WE ARE HIRING !

Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)

Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years

Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills

2) Basic Computer knowledge

Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)

Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K

Contact No. 7006753088

Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com

Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.

Goel Petro Energy Ltd.

Opp. Digiana Ashram J&K. Mob.: 9055500617

Personal Driver 1, Sales Person 9

Requirement for sale persons : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation

Accountant 1

Salary is given as per market standard,

Walk in interview Timing : 1 pm to 3 pm

Carry your CV and other relevant

documents like mark sheet, degree,

earlier employment doc.

Required

Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably (Minimum Qualification Graduation) for the post of Additional Secretary to be posted at J&K Dharmarth Trust at Kashmir Region. Applicant should submit resume before 8/4/2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary negotiable.

For Details Contacts :

Mobile No.: 7051549250

NEW JERSEY PRESCHOOL & DAY CARE

VACANCY

WE REQUIRE FEMALE EXPERIENCE DYNAMIC PERSONALITY TEACHERS FOR KINDERGARTEN.

NUMBER OF VACANCY : 03

FEMALE CO-ORDINATOR : 01

FEMALE TEACHER : 02

Apply with complete resume at:

NEW JERSEY PRESCHOOL & DAY CARE GREATER JAMMU COLONY KUNJWANI BYPASS. MOB NO. 7006654631

Required

A CBSE EXPERIENCED HOME TUTOR REQUIRED FOR CLASS 8th. TUTOR SHOULD BE MSc AND GOOD

COMMAND IN ENGLISH.

CONTACT – 9797374757

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

– Excellent English Fluency Required

– Night Shift Work

– Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

– Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co