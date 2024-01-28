EMPLOYMENT (28-01-2024)

REQUIRED
1. Required a cook for a tiffin house at Bari Brahmna.
2. Helper having two wheeler.
Contact: 9086282350
Require
Female cook full time
Accountant
Driver
Shop for sale
Construction Material Management
Brick, Steel, Cement
8899973111
Vacancy
Wanted experienced Computer Operator for Cyber Cafe at Rehari
Contact :
8717000087
Jobs@no Registration
Female Staff Required for Top Notch In’t Co.
1.Backend Operations Associates /Admin
2. Data processing Operator’s
Salary: 20,000 to 35,000 + Cab
#MBA/PG having Relevant Exp must apply!
# Note:Written & Spoken English is must !
# Freshers with CBSE background may also apply
Work timings 9 am to 5 pm(5days*)
For other jobs follow us on fb also
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
REQUIRED
STAFF FOR NEW RESTAURANT
MANAGER- ONE
CAPTAIN/CASHIER- ONE
WAITERS :
FEMALE : TWO
MALE: TWO
Interested persons may call on
9419187134
To fix time/place for Interview
Urgently Requires:
1. Office Coordinators/Counselor/CCE: Min 1-2 years exp. (Females only)
2. Accountant – Tally and GST Skill Prefer location Jammu and Kathua.
3. Work Manager Exp. in Automobile minimum five years.
Venue of Interview:
Bahu Plaza, Hall No. 115, B-1,
North Block Jammu.
0191-2478081, 7780949391 whatsappcv
May Fair International School
laxmipuram chinore, bantalab
STAFF REQUIRED
1. NURSERY TRAINED- 1 POST EACH
2. ART & CRAFT TEACHER- 1 POST
3. COMPUTER OPERATOR
(FEMALE) – 1 POST
4. CLERK (FEMALE)- 1 POST
CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS EXPERIENCE Can WhatsApp their CV on
9541243361
Wanted
A DRIVER CUM GUARD
Age – Above 51 years
Salary – Negotiable
Time – 10 am to 10 pm
Contact us at
Vadwa Hotels. Com
Opp. TRC, Residency Road, Jammu
Send ur Resume on
94691-96763 (Whatsapp only)
Time for Interview
After 2 PM
May fair international school
laxmipuram chinore, bantalab
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Co-Ordinator – 1 Post
Post Graduate with B.Ed
(5 yrs Experience)
2. M.Sc/M.A B.Ed- 1 Post Each
Sub : All Subjects
3. B.Sc B.Ed – 1 Post Each
Sub: All Subjects
4. Primary Wing- 1 Post Each
Sub : All Subjects
CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS EXPERIENCE Can WhatsApp their CV on
9541243361
ABIBPL
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Survey Executive 10 Positions
Qualification – 10th (Male/Female) Freshers can also apply
Fix Salary 12000 Plus Handsome Incentives
WALK IN INTERVIEW ON
DATE 28,29 AND 30 OF JAN 2024 WITH RESUME.
TIMING : 11 AM TO 4 PM
CONTACT : 9622831020, 9419224690
ADDRESS, OPPOSITE GURUDWARA NEAR
TANISHQ JEWELLERS AT BASEMENT
NEAR FORTUNE HOTEL JAMMU
EXPERIENCED DRIVER
AVAILABLE ON CALL
9149528656
URGENTLY REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT
vacancy male
required full time accountant
expert in busy & gst returns
qualification/experience
min. (3 to 5 years)
salary no bar
(depending on your skill)
venue :
near mcdonald’s residency road jammu
ph no. 9419128717/7006127286
or
whatsapp your resume on above given numbers
Job Openings
Job Opportunity with a leading company in Jammu
* B.Tech CSC/IT/ECE/Electronic
* BCA/MCA
* Graphic designer
* Video Editor
* Social Media Content Creator
Interview on 27 & 29Jan, Candidates may send their resume on
shcsocial2024@gmail.com or on 8082065500
Required
Receptionist – 1 (F)
IELTS Trainer – 1 (F)
PTE Trainer- 1 (M/F)
Saviour Education Abroad, Kunjwani
9906258581, 7889766033
“Required:-Car Driver
Location:
Roop Nagar, Jammu
Experienced & Reliable for Family.
Preferences:Ex-Servicemen, Placed Nearby.
Salary:- Negotiable
Contact: Driving License, Aadhar.
Call: 9419115830, 9419198665.
WALK IN INTERVIEW
28th and 29th —11am to 3 pm.
Required female candidates
qualification 12th and above
Tele callers 10
Marketing executive 8
North Quest Technology Pvt Ltd.
1st Floor 104B North Block Bahuplaza
9906031515
7006491414