EMPLOYMENT (28-01-2024)

REQUIRED

1. Required a cook for a tiffin house at Bari Brahmna.

2. Helper having two wheeler.

Contact: 9086282350

Require

Female cook full time

Accountant

Driver

Shop for sale

Construction Material Management

Brick, Steel, Cement

8899973111

Vacancy

Wanted experienced Computer Operator for Cyber Cafe at Rehari

Contact :

8717000087

Jobs@no Registration

Female Staff Required for Top Notch In’t Co.

1.Backend Operations Associates /Admin

2. Data processing Operator’s

Salary: 20,000 to 35,000 + Cab

#MBA/PG having Relevant Exp must apply!

# Note:Written & Spoken English is must !

# Freshers with CBSE background may also apply

Work timings 9 am to 5 pm(5days*)

For other jobs follow us on fb also

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

REQUIRED

STAFF FOR NEW RESTAURANT

MANAGER- ONE

CAPTAIN/CASHIER- ONE

WAITERS :

FEMALE : TWO

MALE: TWO

Interested persons may call on

9419187134

To fix time/place for Interview

Urgently Requires:

1. Office Coordinators/Counselor/CCE: Min 1-2 years exp. (Females only)

2. Accountant – Tally and GST Skill Prefer location Jammu and Kathua.

3. Work Manager Exp. in Automobile minimum five years.

Venue of Interview:

Bahu Plaza, Hall No. 115, B-1,

North Block Jammu.

0191-2478081, 7780949391 whatsappcv

May Fair International School

laxmipuram chinore, bantalab

STAFF REQUIRED

1. NURSERY TRAINED- 1 POST EACH

2. ART & CRAFT TEACHER- 1 POST

3. COMPUTER OPERATOR

(FEMALE) – 1 POST

4. CLERK (FEMALE)- 1 POST

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS EXPERIENCE Can WhatsApp their CV on

9541243361

Wanted

A DRIVER CUM GUARD

Age – Above 51 years

Salary – Negotiable

Time – 10 am to 10 pm

Contact us at

Vadwa Hotels. Com

Opp. TRC, Residency Road, Jammu

Send ur Resume on

94691-96763 (Whatsapp only)

Time for Interview

After 2 PM

May fair international school

laxmipuram chinore, bantalab

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Co-Ordinator – 1 Post

Post Graduate with B.Ed

(5 yrs Experience)

2. M.Sc/M.A B.Ed- 1 Post Each

Sub : All Subjects

3. B.Sc B.Ed – 1 Post Each

Sub: All Subjects

4. Primary Wing- 1 Post Each

Sub : All Subjects

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS EXPERIENCE Can WhatsApp their CV on

9541243361

ABIBPL

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Survey Executive 10 Positions

Qualification – 10th (Male/Female) Freshers can also apply

Fix Salary 12000 Plus Handsome Incentives

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON

DATE 28,29 AND 30 OF JAN 2024 WITH RESUME.

TIMING : 11 AM TO 4 PM

CONTACT : 9622831020, 9419224690

ADDRESS, OPPOSITE GURUDWARA NEAR

TANISHQ JEWELLERS AT BASEMENT

NEAR FORTUNE HOTEL JAMMU

EXPERIENCED DRIVER

AVAILABLE ON CALL

9149528656

URGENTLY REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

vacancy male

required full time accountant

expert in busy & gst returns

qualification/experience

min. (3 to 5 years)

salary no bar

(depending on your skill)

venue :

near mcdonald’s residency road jammu

ph no. 9419128717/7006127286

or

whatsapp your resume on above given numbers

Job Openings

Job Opportunity with a leading company in Jammu

* B.Tech CSC/IT/ECE/Electronic

* BCA/MCA

* Graphic designer

* Video Editor

* Social Media Content Creator

Interview on 27 & 29Jan, Candidates may send their resume on

shcsocial2024@gmail.com or on 8082065500

Required

Receptionist – 1 (F)

IELTS Trainer – 1 (F)

PTE Trainer- 1 (M/F)

Saviour Education Abroad, Kunjwani

9906258581, 7889766033

“Required:-Car Driver

Location:

Roop Nagar, Jammu

Experienced & Reliable for Family.

Preferences:Ex-Servicemen, Placed Nearby.

Salary:- Negotiable

Contact: Driving License, Aadhar.

Call: 9419115830, 9419198665.

WALK IN INTERVIEW

28th and 29th —11am to 3 pm.

Required female candidates

qualification 12th and above

Tele callers 10

Marketing executive 8

North Quest Technology Pvt Ltd.

1st Floor 104B North Block Bahuplaza

9906031515

7006491414