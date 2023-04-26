EMPLOYMENT (26-04-2023)

RK BARTAN STORE

We are looking forward to hire new

staff for our store in vijaypur.

Requirements are as follow:

1. 2 to 3 Male or Female candidates for sales person for our store.

2. 2 to 3 Male candidates for computer work (candidates must have knowledge of busy software).

3. 2 to 3 candidates for Marketing Department..

Interested candidates can contact on-

9419212649, 9906033580

Wanted Computer Operator

Need experienced Computer Operator

for fast billing for

Pharmacy Shop.

Salary No Bar

Contact : 9797430460

JOB

Required a male candidate for the post of supervisor

Timing : 9.00 AM to 7.30 PM

Salary: 13000/-per Month

Weekly Holiday: Sunday

Qualification: 12th

Preffered by Near Bari Brahmana & Adjoining area

Send your resume on below Whatsapp No

9086518781

JOB

Required a male candidate for the post of Accounts & office work.

Timing: 9.30 am to 8.00 pm

Salary:- 14,000/- per month

Weekly Holiday:- Sunday

Qualification: 12th

Preffered by near Jammu & adjoining area

Two wheeler must required

Send your resume on below

Whatsapp No. 7006069803

Urgently Required

Required personal car

driver having valid light motor vehicle driving licence.

Salary:- 13000/- per month

Timing:- 10 am to 8 pm.

Preferred by Jammu & Adjoining area

Send your resume on below whatsapp no. 9086282486

Urgently Required

Following Staff for Construction Company J&K

Site Engineer Diploma/B Tech in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics. Work Experience 0 to 5 Years Salary for Fresher’s 15 to 20 K for Experience as per the last salary

We also are looking for following positions for the same Project.

Foreman Civil, Foreman Electrical, Foreman Mechanical, Boomer Mechanic/Operator, Rigger Operator, Survey Engineer, Concrete Pump Operator, Driller, Roc Machine Operator, Excavator Operator. Candidate should have relevant experience in road or tunnel project salary no bar for deserving candidates.

Vacant Positions 40

90860-85474 Hr7colours2011@gmail.com

TINY TOTS

HIGH School

193, Residency Road Jammu

(Staff Required)

Science Teacher upto 10th

Computer Teacher upto 10th

Contact with Full bio Data

Mob: 9419797770

Aroma Foundation

Public School

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

Science / EVS – 2 No – B.A/B.Sc

English / Spoken Eng. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 26/04/23 & 27/04/23

Timing : 10.00 am to 12.00 noon

M : 94191-27441, 7006877850

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu

Hiring for International

Outbound Call Centre/BPO

Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior

experience with customer service/telesales

Excellent communication skills

for the above role is must

Please apply with your updated resume to:

info@zen4solutions.com or

Call @ 80822-25822

REQUIRED

Education Facilitator

Graduate/PG (Freshers can also Apply)

Honorarium: Rs. 13000/-

Interview on 27-04-2023, 10.30 – 2.00 pm

at National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu – 180018

Visit: www.ndf.net.in

Contact: 9682656160

Required

1) Sales Executive – 2 No.

2) Auto Driver – 2 No.

3) Labour – 2 No.

Contact : CTI 7889893254

Required

A reputed Pharma Company requires

Medical Representative

HQ Jammu

Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 6 month experience as MR in Pharma Concern.

Please send your Resume

with Photo at

Biocon76@gmail.com

Required

A reputed Pharma Company requires

Area Manager: HQ Jammu

Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 1 year experience as Manager in Pharma Concern.

Please send your Resume

with Photo at

Biocon76@gmail.com

Required

(Telecommunication)

(Only For Jammu)

1. Tellecallers (Girls) 10

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

Contact No. 7006659008,

7006283684

Address: Mini Market Trikuta Nagar Jammu NR Animal Care Center.

REQUIRED

JSM it and Advert solutions PVT ltd Urgent requirement for staff in store & in Mall, store Manager, Teachers, Accountant, computer operator, Marketing executive, pharmaceuticals, peon, sales boy in Restaurant.

contact 7889664892 Address Greater khalash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump.

Required

Looking for Smart Male/Female for the Computer Operator Knowledge in Busy/Telly and a Office Boy Works Salary Negotiable. Walk in interview from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm on 26 to 28 April 2023 with resume to kavin enterprise

Malik Market by Pass Road Near Gurdwara Opp Trends Showroom Jammu

Contact No.: 9906212827, 9469259734

Sudan Tutorial

Teacher Required

S.No. Name of Post Qualification

1. Science Teacher B.Sc, M.Sc

2. Math Teacher B.Sc, M.Sc

3. English Teacher M.A. (English)

Timing : 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Mob. No.: 7889327804, 7298190973

Add.: Lower Gadi Garh

Space Design Studio

WE ARE HIRING

Architect (3 to 5 years exp.)

Draughtsman (2 to 5 years exp.)

Full time position only.

Location – First floor, sector-3, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Mobile 9419711259, 9911680303

Kindly send in your portfolios.

Enquiry@spacedesignarch.com, spacedesigners.studio@gmail.com