EMPLOYMENT (26-04-2023)

RK BARTAN STORE
We are looking forward to hire new
staff for our store in vijaypur.
Requirements are as follow:
1. 2 to 3 Male or Female candidates for sales person for our store.
2. 2 to 3 Male candidates for computer work (candidates must have knowledge of busy software).
3. 2 to 3 candidates for Marketing Department..
Interested candidates can contact on-
9419212649, 9906033580
Wanted Computer Operator
Need experienced Computer Operator
for fast billing for
Pharmacy Shop.
Salary No Bar
Contact : 9797430460
JOB
Required a male candidate for the post of supervisor
Timing : 9.00 AM to 7.30 PM
Salary: 13000/-per Month
Weekly Holiday: Sunday
Qualification: 12th
Preffered by Near Bari Brahmana & Adjoining area
Send your resume on below Whatsapp No
9086518781
JOB
Required a male candidate for the post of Accounts & office work.
Timing: 9.30 am to 8.00 pm
Salary:- 14,000/- per month
Weekly Holiday:- Sunday
Qualification: 12th
Preffered by near Jammu & adjoining area
Two wheeler must required
Send your resume on below
Whatsapp No. 7006069803
Urgently Required
Required personal car
driver having valid light motor vehicle driving licence.
Salary:- 13000/- per month
Timing:- 10 am to 8 pm.
Preferred by Jammu & Adjoining area
Send your resume on below whatsapp no. 9086282486
Urgently Required
Following Staff for Construction Company J&K
Site Engineer Diploma/B Tech in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics. Work Experience 0 to 5 Years Salary for Fresher’s 15 to 20 K for Experience as per the last salary
We also are looking for following positions for the same Project.
Foreman Civil, Foreman Electrical, Foreman Mechanical, Boomer Mechanic/Operator, Rigger Operator, Survey Engineer, Concrete Pump Operator, Driller, Roc Machine Operator, Excavator Operator. Candidate should have relevant experience in road or tunnel project salary no bar for deserving candidates.
Vacant Positions 40
90860-85474 Hr7colours2011@gmail.com
TINY TOTS
HIGH School
193, Residency Road Jammu
(Staff Required)
Science Teacher upto 10th
Computer Teacher upto 10th
Contact with Full bio Data
Mob: 9419797770
Aroma Foundation
Public School
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
Science / EVS – 2 No – B.A/B.Sc
English / Spoken Eng. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 26/04/23 & 27/04/23
Timing : 10.00 am to 12.00 noon
M : 94191-27441, 7006877850
ZEN4 Solutions Jammu
Hiring for International
Outbound Call Centre/BPO
Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior
experience with customer service/telesales
Excellent communication skills
for the above role is must
Please apply with your updated resume to:
info@zen4solutions.com or
Call @ 80822-25822
REQUIRED
Education Facilitator
Graduate/PG (Freshers can also Apply)
Honorarium: Rs. 13000/-
Interview on 27-04-2023, 10.30 – 2.00 pm
at National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu – 180018
Visit: www.ndf.net.in
Contact: 9682656160
Required
1) Sales Executive – 2 No.
2) Auto Driver – 2 No.
3) Labour – 2 No.
Contact : CTI 7889893254
Required
A reputed Pharma Company requires
Medical Representative
HQ Jammu
Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 6 month experience as MR in Pharma Concern.
Please send your Resume
with Photo at
Biocon76@gmail.com
Required
A reputed Pharma Company requires
Area Manager: HQ Jammu
Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 1 year experience as Manager in Pharma Concern.
Please send your Resume
with Photo at
Biocon76@gmail.com
Required
(Telecommunication)
(Only For Jammu)
1. Tellecallers (Girls) 10
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
Contact No. 7006659008,
7006283684
Address: Mini Market Trikuta Nagar Jammu NR Animal Care Center.
REQUIRED
JSM it and Advert solutions PVT ltd Urgent requirement for staff in store & in Mall, store Manager, Teachers, Accountant, computer operator, Marketing executive, pharmaceuticals, peon, sales boy in Restaurant.
contact 7889664892 Address Greater khalash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump.
Required
Looking for Smart Male/Female for the Computer Operator Knowledge in Busy/Telly and a Office Boy Works Salary Negotiable. Walk in interview from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm on 26 to 28 April 2023 with resume to kavin enterprise
Malik Market by Pass Road Near Gurdwara Opp Trends Showroom Jammu
Contact No.: 9906212827, 9469259734
Sudan Tutorial
Teacher Required
S.No. Name of Post Qualification
1. Science Teacher B.Sc, M.Sc
2. Math Teacher B.Sc, M.Sc
3. English Teacher M.A. (English)
Timing : 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm
Mob. No.: 7889327804, 7298190973
Add.: Lower Gadi Garh
Space Design Studio
WE ARE HIRING
Architect (3 to 5 years exp.)
Draughtsman (2 to 5 years exp.)
Full time position only.
Location – First floor, sector-3, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Mobile 9419711259, 9911680303
Kindly send in your portfolios.
Enquiry@spacedesignarch.com, spacedesigners.studio@gmail.com