EMPLOYMENT (25-11-2023)

COOK REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL TIME/PART TIME (EVENING 3 HOURS).

WORKER FOR COOKING AND OTHER DOMESTIC WORKS FOR A SMALL FAMILY AT CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU.

ONE ROOM & BATHROOM CAN BE PROVIDED FREE OF COST.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9419326026

REQUIRED URGENTLY

3 WHEELER AUTO DRIVERS

OFFICE BOY

HOUSEKEEPING

EMAIL : RTECHNOCAB@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT AT : 0191-2530001

CALL TIMING: 11 AM TO 4 PM

ANNIZONE

MEADOW OF ANGELS, PRESCHOOL

REQUIRES

LKG/UKG TRS.

(EXPERIENCED)

REHARI & DOMANA BRANCHES

PH. 9797922717

WANTED STAFF

B- PHARMA

AT

SHRI NANAK MEDICAL

INSTITUTE OF HEALTH

SCIENCES

SHAPUR BRAHMANA

9697010063, 7006117143

JOB REQUIREMENT

COMPUTER OPERATOR WITH KNOWLEDGE OF AUTOCAD & EXCEL

PERSONAL SCOOTER/BIKE IS A MUST

CONTACT NO.

9682195951

REQUIRED COMPUTER TEACHER

EXPERIENCED AND QUALIFIED

COMPUTER FACULTY

WHO CAN TEACH, TALLY PRIME,

MS OFFICE.

EXP. – 3 YEARS OR ABOVE

SALARY – 18000 -30000

SUBMIT CV AT- JK.JAMMU@ICAGROUP.IN OR 9469881994

VACANCY

1) SUPERVISOR FOR CIVIL WORK

KNOWLEDGE OF COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION WORK IS MUST.

2) DATA OPERATOR

RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL

CONTACT : 9419202725

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

ADDRESS: SIDCO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX, NEAR 4 NO. PETROL PUMP, BARI-BRAHMANA, JAMMU.

WELL-EXPERIENCED

* MINIMUM 3-5 YEARS ACCOUNTING EXPERIENCE IN BUSY SOFTWARE.

SKILLS:

* PREPARING FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS SUCH AS INVOICES, BILLS, ACCOUNT PAYABLE & RECEIVABLE.

* COMPLETE BANK RECONCILIATION INCLUDING GST & INCOME TAX.

* COMPETITIVE SALARY AND BENEFITS WILL BE OFFERED

FOR APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT OUR

NO. 9419375000

MAID REQUIRED

FULL TIME MAID – FEMALE

REQUIRED FOR A

DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE

IN GANDHI NAGAR.

CONTACT: 08068635150

JOB VACANCY

MALE/ FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED FOR

1. RETAIL MEDICINE COUNTER.

2. WHOLESALE MEDICINE WAREHOUSE.

SALARY AS PER MARKET STANDARD AND OTHER COMPANY PERKS

ADDRESS 198 NEAR RAMLEELA GROUND JANIPUR JAMMU

CONTACT 9419158260, 8492838267

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66 CHAND NAGAR, NEAR KHALSA COLLEGE JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A, B.ED 2 POSTS

SUB : URDU/MUSIC

2. M.SC/B.SC B. ED 1 POST

SUB : MATHS (8TH TO 10TH)

3. DRAWING /ART & CRAFT TEACHER 1 POST

FEMALE CANDIDATES WITH MIN. 2 YEARS OF

EXPERIENCED IN A SCHOOL CAN

WHATSAPP THEIR RESUMES ON 9797303361

WE ARE HIRING!

GRAPHICS DESIGNER NEEDED FOR LED SIGN BOARD STORE. SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE IN CORELDRAW & PHOTOSHOP. ONLY INTERESTED AND HIGHLY MOTIVATED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT. NEGOTIABLE SALARY.

CONTACT NUMBER :

9622158666, 7006731409

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ONE CLERK MUST HAVE A SOUND KNOWLEDGE OF TYPING FOR AN OFFICE

CONTACT NO.

9419139318

ADV. KARAN SINGH