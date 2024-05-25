EMPLOYMENT (25-05-2024)

Hiring Personal Trainers at Anytime Fitness Jammu!

We’re looking for 2 male and 2 female certified personal trainers to join our team.

Requirements:

– Certification and experience

– Strong communication skills

– Passion for fitness and client success

Apply now! Email your resume to

narwal.jammu@anytimefitness.in

or call 9055044444.

Goel Petro Energy Ltd.

Oppsite Digiana Ashram- J&K, Mob.: 9055500617 (Calling Time 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Particulars Nos

Accountant 2

Driver 1

Bank Person 1

Requirement for Bank Person: A person should have good knowledge of banking and payments.

Salary is given as per market standard.

Walk in interview timing: 1 PM to 3 PM.

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

Required

female staff

(Unmarried) for ceregem above UCO Bank Thathar near Usha Mata Mandir main road Bantalab (Sparsh Spine Therapy Centre)

Contact :

7889979025

9103768947

Vacancy Alert

Hiring: Bakery instructor (Male/Female)

For: Hospitality institute,

Gandhi Nagar

Professional experience in bakery (French, European, etc.) and good communication skills.

Call for interview: 9320688804

Required

1. One Salesman

2. One Counter Boy for

First Cry Show Room Jammu near opposite Raghunath Mandir Jammu.

Please Contact: 9906081555, 7006988814

Required

Candidates for interview are invited for 02 posts of Tea Guy for Morning and Evening Shifts on Monday 27th May at 6:00 PM at H.NO. 300A, Sector 7, Channi Himmat, Near Ambika Shop.

Chef Supervisor

Contact No. 9858232420