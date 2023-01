EMPLOYMENT (25-01-2023)

REQUIRED

SALESMAN/HELPERS

REQUIRED 2 NOS OF SALESMEN AND

2 NOS OF HELPERS FOR FOOTWEAR SHOWROOM

SALARY 10000- 15000 + INCENTIVES

CONTACT KARNE KA TIME

4 PM TO 7 PM ONLY

STEPS FOOTWEAR

OPPOSITE APSRA THEATRE

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHER

(FEMALE ONLY)

ONLY KINDERGARTEN EXPERIENCED

ONE HAS TO APPLY

KIDS PLANET PRE-SCHOOL

EXTN. VIKAS LANE, PURAN NAGAR,

BHAGWATI NAGAR, JAMMU

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION B.A/B.ED

WHATSAPP YOUR CV ON: 8899960835

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED

UNMARRIED FEMALE /MALE COMPUTER TYPIST WITH GOOD TYPING SPEED FOR DIAGNOSTIC CENTER IN GANDHINAGAR JAMMU. CANDIDATE SHOULD BE OF NEARBY.

TIMINGS 8:00AM-4:00PM.

CONTACT & WHATSAPP RESUME ON:

8899101300

URGENTLY REQUIRED

AN EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS & BOOKKEEPING ALONG WITH GST FOR FMCG DISTRIBUTOR POINT IN SARWAL CHOWK.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT ON THE FOLLOWING :

9622036290, 7006179650

EMAILID: SHUBAMANANDSA1994@GMAIL.COM

JCM.JAMMU@GMAIL.COM

JOB OFFER

CANDIDATE WITH ANM/GNM/DIP PHARMA QUALIFICATION – MALE

FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVES – MALE/FEMALE

MULTIPURPOSE WORKER WITH DRIVING SKILL – MALE

FOR A REPUTED DOCTOR’S CLINIC IN GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT: 8587962237

REQUIRED

DUBAI OPENINGS

SALARY RUPEES 30 K PER MONTH

NO TAX

FREE ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD AND TRANSPORTATION

FREE 2 WAY AIR TICKET

FREE MEDICAL INSURANCE

GRADUATION IN ANY STREAM

ENGLISH KNOWING

JOB DESCRIPTION: BACKOFFICE WORK

7889560818

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED TEAM LEADER & SALES EXECUTIVES FOR PERSONAL LOAN, BUSINESS LOAN, CAR LOAN, HOUSING LOAN, LOAN AGAINST PROPERTY AT JAMMU.

FIXED SALARY WITH LUCRATIVE INCENTIVES. (TWO WHEELER MUST)

GRADUATE/UNDERGRADUATES WALK IN WITH RESUME OR MAIL TO SDFC_PUNEET@YAHOO.COM

S.D. FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS

(FRANCHISEE OF HDFC BANK LTD.)

1ST FLOOR K.C. PLAZA COMPLEX,

RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU.

PH.: 9419197314, 9419153727

JOB VACANCY

AUTOCADD SOFTWARE OPERATOR

GODREJ INTERIO

GANGYAL, JAMMU

CONTACT: 8899700777

NFC@LIVE.IN

JOB IN JAMMU (FRESHERS)

STARTING INCOME : 10,000 TO 25000+DAILY INCENTIVES+MONTHLY BONUSES

26 BOYS/GIRLS AGE (18 TO 25 YRS)

FOR ADVTG/PROMOTION/INCREASE USERS.

QUALIFICATION: 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRANDUATE & ABOVE

FOR MORE INFO, MEET AT GANDHI NAGAR , JAMMU @ 7006486152

NOTE: AN ISO CERTIFIED RASHTRIYA UDYOG RATNA AWARD WINNER GROUP